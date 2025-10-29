MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

Key Points
- MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result today
- Download allotment PDF link through the link available on the officisl website
- Reporting to colleges with required documents from October 30 to November 3, 2025
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will be releasing the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result today, October 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can check their allotment result through the link on the official website.
Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission from October 30 to November 3, 2025. Students reporting to the allotted colleges must have all necessary documents ready with them for admissions.
MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will also be provided here.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
Steps to Check the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment
The link for students to check the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP
Step 2: Click on the MP NEET UG Mop-up round allotment result link
Step 3: Click on the allotment PDF
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
