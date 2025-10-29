Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 29, 2025, 12:42 IST

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round seat allotment result to be announced online today. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment Result 2025 Today
MP NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Allotment Result 2025 Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result today
  • Download allotment PDF link through the link available on the officisl website
  • Reporting to colleges with required documents from October 30 to November 3, 2025

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will be releasing the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result today, October 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can check their allotment result through the link on the official website. 

Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission from October 30 to November 3, 2025. Students reporting to the allotted colleges must have all necessary documents ready with them for admissions. 

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will also be provided here. 

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Check the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment

The link for students to check the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME MP 

Step 2: Click on the MP NEET UG Mop-up round allotment result link

Step 3: Click on the allotment PDF

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Also Read: AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Extended, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News