MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Today, Download PDF at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Mop-Up Round: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will be releasing the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result today, October 29, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round counselling can check their allotment result through the link on the official website.

Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission from October 30 to November 3, 2025. Students reporting to the allotted colleges must have all necessary documents ready with them for admissions.

MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will be available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to check the MP NEET UG counselling 2025 mop-up round allotment result will also be provided here.