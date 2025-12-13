AFCAT Application Form 2026 Deadline Extended, Apply Online Till Dec 19 at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the last date to apply for AFCAT 1. Eligible candidates can now submit the AFCAT application form online until December 19 through the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Earlier, the application deadline was December 14. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of INR 550, which is the same for all categories. Candidates should carefully fill in all details, as no changes will be allowed after selecting Course Preferences and completing the payment process. The Indian Air Force aims to fill 340 vacancies in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical Branch, and Ground Duty Non-Technical Branch through the IAF AFCAT 1 recruitment. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Candidates who wish to appear for the AFCAT exam 2026 can read the article below for steps on how to fill the AFCAT 1 application form 2026 correctly. AFCAT Application Form 2026 Last Date The Indian Air Force has opened the AFCAT 1 application form 2026 on November 17, 2025. The AFCAT 1 apply online link 2026 is available on the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit the application form online until December 14, 2025. Candidates should carefully check the AFCAT 2026 eligibility criteria to ensure they meet all requirements. Applicants are advised to keep important details ready in advance, including academic information, contact details, and bank details, to avoid delays during the form submission process. Also Check: AFCAT Eligibility Criteria 2026

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Form Overview The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the key details related to the AFCAT 1 2026 application process. Candidates who wish to apply for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty branches can check the important information below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force AFCAT Full Form Air Force Common Admission Test Posts Offered Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Exam Frequency Twice a year AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancies 340 Notification Release Date 9 November 2025 Application Dates 17 November 2025 to 19 December 2025 Exam Level National Application Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam, AFSB Interview, Medical Examination Official Website careerindianairforce.cdac.in / afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 1 Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The AFCAT 1 2026 Apply Online process will begin on 17 November 2025. The Indian Air Force will activate the AFCAT 2026 application link on its official website on the same date. Eligible candidates can complete the AFCAT registration and submit the application form only through online mode. The AFCAT 1 2026 online application window will remain open from 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. Click Here for AFCAT 1 2026 Apply Online Details Required for AFCAT Application Form 2026 Candidates who wish to apply for AFCAT 1 2026 must first ensure that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria set by the Indian Air Force. Applicants should keep all required details and documents ready in advance to avoid errors during registration.

Below is the complete list of details required to fill the AFCAT 1 2026 application form: Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Nationality

Valid Mobile Number

Valid Email ID

Type of Entry

Command

Gender

Date of Birth

10th Marksheet & Certificate

12th Marksheet & Certificate

Graduation Degree

Post-Graduation Degree

Integrated Post-Graduation Degree

Permanent Address

Correspondence Address

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression

Candidate Declaration

Exam City Preference How to Fill AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026? Candidates who have not yet applied for AFCAT 1 2026 can follow the steps given below to complete the IAF AFCAT application form without any confusion: Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in. Click on the “Apply Now” link for AFCAT 1 2026 on the homepage. Complete the registration process by entering basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number. Log in using the registered email ID and password after registration. Carefully fill out the AFCAT 1 2026 application form by entering personal, educational, and communication details. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes. Review all details and submit the application form.