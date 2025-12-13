EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
AFCAT Application Form 2026 Deadline Extended, Apply Online Till Dec 19 at afcat.cdac.in

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 13, 2025, 21:12 IST

AFCAT Application Form 2026 is open from November 17 to December 19, 2025. The Indian Air Force invites eligible candidates to apply online for 340 vacancies across Flying and Ground Duty branches. Applicants must complete registration, upload documents, and pay a ₹550 non-refundable fee before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

AFCAT Application Form 2026 Deadline Extended

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has extended the last date to apply for AFCAT 1. Eligible candidates can now submit the AFCAT application form online until December 19 through the official website, afcat.cdac.in. Earlier, the application deadline was December 14.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of INR 550, which is the same for all categories. Candidates should carefully fill in all details, as no changes will be allowed after selecting Course Preferences and completing the payment process.

The Indian Air Force aims to fill 340 vacancies in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical Branch, and Ground Duty Non-Technical Branch through the IAF AFCAT 1 recruitment. Interested candidates are advised to complete the application process before the extended deadline to avoid last-minute issues. 

Candidates who wish to appear for the AFCAT exam 2026 can read the article below for steps on how to fill the AFCAT 1 application form 2026 correctly.

AFCAT Application Form 2026 Last Date

The Indian Air Force has opened the AFCAT 1 application form 2026 on November 17, 2025. The AFCAT 1 apply online link 2026 is available on the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. Eligible candidates can submit the application form online until December 14, 2025.

Candidates should carefully check the AFCAT 2026 eligibility criteria to ensure they meet all requirements. Applicants are advised to keep important details ready in advance, including academic information, contact details, and bank details, to avoid delays during the form submission process.

AFCAT 1 2026 Application Form Overview

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the key details related to the AFCAT 1 2026 application process. Candidates who wish to apply for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty branches can check the important information below. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Air Force

AFCAT Full Form

Air Force Common Admission Test

Posts Offered

Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

Exam Frequency

Twice a year

AFCAT 1 2026 Vacancies

340

Notification Release Date

9 November 2025

Application Dates

17 November 2025 to 19 December 2025

Exam Level

National

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Written Exam, AFSB Interview, Medical Examination

Official Website

careerindianairforce.cdac.in / afcat.cdac.in

AFCAT 1 Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The AFCAT 1 2026 Apply Online process will begin on 17 November 2025. The Indian Air Force will activate the AFCAT 2026 application link on its official website on the same date. Eligible candidates can complete the AFCAT registration and submit the application form only through online mode.

The AFCAT 1 2026 online application window will remain open from 17 November 2025 to 14 December 2025. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Click Here for AFCAT 1 2026 Apply Online

Details Required for AFCAT Application Form 2026

Candidates who wish to apply for AFCAT 1 2026 must first ensure that they meet the minimum eligibility criteria set by the Indian Air Force. Applicants should keep all required details and documents ready in advance to avoid errors during registration.

Below is the complete list of details required to fill the AFCAT 1 2026 application form:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Father’s Name

  • Mother’s Name

  • Nationality

  • Valid Mobile Number

  • Valid Email ID

  • Type of Entry

  • Command

  • Gender

  • Date of Birth

  • 10th Marksheet & Certificate

  • 12th Marksheet & Certificate

  • Graduation Degree

  • Post-Graduation Degree

  • Integrated Post-Graduation Degree

  • Permanent Address

  • Correspondence Address

  • Photograph

  • Signature

  • Thumb Impression

  • Candidate Declaration

  • Exam City Preference

How to Fill AFCAT 1 Application Form 2026?

Candidates who have not yet applied for AFCAT 1 2026 can follow the steps given below to complete the IAF AFCAT application form without any confusion:

  1. Visit the official AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

  2. Click on the “Apply Now” link for AFCAT 1 2026 on the homepage.

  3. Complete the registration process by entering basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

  4. Log in using the registered email ID and password after registration.

  5. Carefully fill out the AFCAT 1 2026 application form by entering personal, educational, and communication details.

  6. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

  7. Pay the application fee online through the available payment modes.

  8. Review all details and submit the application form.

AFCAT Application Form Fee 2026

The AFCAT 2026 application form will be considered valid only after successful payment of the application fee through online mode. Candidates belonging to General and Reserved categories are required to pay an AFCAT application fee of ₹550, which is non-refundable.

The fee payment is the final step of the AFCAT 1 2026 application process. Applicants must complete the payment within the given timeline to ensure successful submission of the form. Candidates should download and save the payment receipt for future reference and verification.

