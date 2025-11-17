AFCAT Cut Off 2026: Check AFCAT 1 and 2 Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

AFCAT Cut Off 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2026 on the official AFCAT website along with the results. Candidates can check the cut off by logging in with their registered credentials.
Candidates who score equal to or above the minimum cut-off in the written exam will qualify for the next stage, the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview.
Candidates can understand the overall difficulty level and plan their preparation accordingly by reviewing the AFCAT previous year cut-off trends. Analysing cut-off patterns also helps in setting clear score targets for the exam.
AFCAT Cut Off 2026
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT Cut Off 2026 along with the AFCAT Result for both AFCAT 1 and AFCAT 2 exams. These cut off marks are determined after considering factors like the exam difficulty level, the total number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared for the test. The AFCAT cut off helps candidates understand the minimum score required to move to the next selection stage.
AFCAT Previous Years' Cut Off
The AFCAT cut off changes every year depending on the exam difficulty, total vacancies, and the number of candidates appearing. Checking the previous years’ AFCAT Cut Off marks helps aspirants understand the expected trend and set realistic score targets for the current year.
AFCAT 1 Previous Year Cut Off
The AFCAT 1 previous year cut off marks give candidates a clear idea of the score range usually required to qualify. Below are the AFCAT 1 cut off marks from past years:
|
Exam Year
|
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300)
|
EKT Cut Off
|
AFCAT 1 2025
|
121
|
-
|
AFCAT 1 2024
|
137
|
-
|
AFCAT 1 2023
|
155
|
-
|
AFCAT 1 2022
|
157
|
18
|
AFCAT 1 2021
|
165
|
30
|
AFCAT 1 2020
|
153
|
40
|
AFCAT 1 2019
|
133
|
50
|
AFCAT 1 2018
|
155
|
60
|
AFCAT 1 2017
|
150
|
60
|
AFCAT 1 2016
|
132
|
52
|
AFCAT 1 2015
|
126
|
55
|
AFCAT 1 2014
|
127
|
–
AFCAT 2 Previous Year Cut Off
The AFCAT 2 previous year cut off marks also serve as an important reference for candidates preparing for the exam. Below is the year-wise AFCAT 2 cut off list:
|
Exam Year
|
AFCAT Cut Off
|
EKT Cut Off
|
AFCAT 2 2025
|
149
|
-
|
AFCAT 2 2024
|
139
|
-
|
AFCAT 2 2023
|
151
|
-
|
AFCAT 2 2022
|
157
|
18
|
AFCAT 2 2021
|
165
|
30
|
AFCAT 2 2020
|
153
|
40
|
AFCAT 2 2019
|
133
|
50
|
AFCAT 2 2018
|
140
|
55
|
AFCAT 2 2017
|
160
|
60
|
AFCAT 2 2016
|
148
|
60
|
AFCAT 2 2015
|
144
|
52
|
AFCAT 2 2014
|
123
|
45
How to Check AFCAT Cut Off 2026?
The Indian Air Force publishes the AFCAT Result and cut-off marks on its official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the AFCAT Cut Off 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.
Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Choose the option AFCAT 01/2026 – Cycle.
Step 4: You will be redirected to the AFCAT 2026 login page.
Step 5: Enter your Email ID and Password to log in and view your AFCAT scorecard.
Step 6: The AFCAT Cut Off 2026 will be displayed on your scorecard along with your exam details.
AFCAT Marking Scheme
Candidates must understand the marking scheme used to calculate their final score Before checking the AFCAT Answer Key. Candidates can check the table below for official AFCAT marking pattern:
|
Parameter
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer
|
+3
|
Incorrect Answer
|
–1
|
Unanswered / Blank
|
0
Factors Affecting AFCAT Cut Off Marks
The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is influenced by several key factors. Understanding these elements helps candidates predict the expected cut off and plan their preparation more effectively. The following are the major factors:
-
Average marks scored by candidates
-
Difficulty level of the AFCAT exam
-
Total number of vacancies released by the Indian Air Force
-
Number of candidates appearing for the AFCAT exam
