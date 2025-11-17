AFCAT Cut Off 2026: Check AFCAT 1 and 2 Category Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

AFCAT Cut Off 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2026 on the official AFCAT website along with the results. Candidates can check the cut off by logging in with their registered credentials. Candidates who score equal to or above the minimum cut-off in the written exam will qualify for the next stage, the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview.

Candidates can understand the overall difficulty level and plan their preparation accordingly by reviewing the AFCAT previous year cut-off trends. Analysing cut-off patterns also helps in setting clear score targets for the exam. AFCAT Cut Off 2026 The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the AFCAT Cut Off 2026 along with the AFCAT Result for both AFCAT 1 and AFCAT 2 exams. These cut off marks are determined after considering factors like the exam difficulty level, the total number of vacancies, and the number of candidates who appeared for the test. The AFCAT cut off helps candidates understand the minimum score required to move to the next selection stage.

AFCAT Previous Years' Cut Off The AFCAT cut off changes every year depending on the exam difficulty, total vacancies, and the number of candidates appearing. Checking the previous years’ AFCAT Cut Off marks helps aspirants understand the expected trend and set realistic score targets for the current year. AFCAT 1 Previous Year Cut Off The AFCAT 1 previous year cut off marks give candidates a clear idea of the score range usually required to qualify. Below are the AFCAT 1 cut off marks from past years: Exam Year AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300) EKT Cut Off AFCAT 1 2025 121 - AFCAT 1 2024 137 - AFCAT 1 2023 155 - AFCAT 1 2022 157 18 AFCAT 1 2021 165 30 AFCAT 1 2020 153 40 AFCAT 1 2019 133 50 AFCAT 1 2018 155 60 AFCAT 1 2017 150 60 AFCAT 1 2016 132 52 AFCAT 1 2015 126 55 AFCAT 1 2014 127 –

AFCAT 2 Previous Year Cut Off The AFCAT 2 previous year cut off marks also serve as an important reference for candidates preparing for the exam. Below is the year-wise AFCAT 2 cut off list: Exam Year AFCAT Cut Off EKT Cut Off AFCAT 2 2025 149 - AFCAT 2 2024 139 - AFCAT 2 2023 151 - AFCAT 2 2022 157 18 AFCAT 2 2021 165 30 AFCAT 2 2020 153 40 AFCAT 2 2019 133 50 AFCAT 2 2018 140 55 AFCAT 2 2017 160 60 AFCAT 2 2016 148 60 AFCAT 2 2015 144 52 AFCAT 2 2014 123 45 How to Check AFCAT Cut Off 2026? The Indian Air Force publishes the AFCAT Result and cut-off marks on its official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the AFCAT Cut Off 2026: Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the option AFCAT 01/2026 – Cycle.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the AFCAT 2026 login page.

Step 5: Enter your Email ID and Password to log in and view your AFCAT scorecard.

Step 6: The AFCAT Cut Off 2026 will be displayed on your scorecard along with your exam details.