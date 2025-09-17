AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks Here

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. The cut-off mark has been fixed at 140 for all categories. The AFCAT 2 exam was successfully held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025. As per the process, the cut-off is declared along with the AFCAT result. Candidates can check by logging in with their email ID, password, and captcha code.

The AFCAT cut off represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to move forward in the selection process. Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off are shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. The AFCAT 1 2025 cut-off was 121 marks. Keep reading to know the complete details about the AFCAT Cut Off 2025.

AFCAT Cut Off 2025 Out

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official AFCAT Cut Off 2025 on 16th September 2025, along with the AFCAT 2 Result 2025. The cut-off marks are decided based on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, total vacancies available, and the number of candidates who appeared.