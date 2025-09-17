AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks Here

AFCAT Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the AFCAT 2 2025 cut-off on September 16, 2025. The cut-off mark has been fixed at 140 for all categories. The AFCAT 2 exam was successfully held on August 23, 24, and 25, 2025. As per the process, the cut-off is declared along with the AFCAT result. Candidates can check by logging in with their email ID, password, and captcha code.
The AFCAT cut off represents the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to move forward in the selection process. Candidates who meet or exceed the cut-off are shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. The AFCAT 1 2025 cut-off was 121 marks. Keep reading to know the complete details about the AFCAT Cut Off 2025.
AFCAT Cut Off 2025 Out
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the official AFCAT Cut Off 2025 on 16th September 2025, along with the AFCAT 2 Result 2025. The cut-off marks are decided based on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, total vacancies available, and the number of candidates who appeared.
Candidates can check the AFCAT cut off 2025 in the table below:
|
AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2025
|
121
|
140
The AFCAT cut-off acts as the minimum qualifying score that aspirants must secure to move ahead in the selection process.
How to Check AFCAT Cut Off 2025?
The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is released online on the official website of the Indian Air Force. Candidates can easily check their cut-off marks and scorecard by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login” tab
Step 3: Select the “AFCAT Cycle” link
Step 4: Enter login credentials (Email ID, Password, and Captcha Code)
Step 5: The AFCAT result and cut-off marks will appear on the screen
Candidates are advised to download and save the scorecard for future reference during the selection process.
AFCAT Cut Off 2025: Marking Scheme
Candidates must be aware of the official AFCAT marking scheme used by the Indian Air Force to calculate scores. This helps in accurately comparing responses and predicting results. Check the marking scheme below:
|
Parameter
|
Marking Scheme
|
Correct Answer
|
+3 Marks
|
Incorrect Answer
|
-1 Mark
|
Unanswered Question
|
0 Mark
Factors Affecting AFCAT Cut Off 2025
The AFCAT cut off marks are not fixed and may change each year depending on several factors. The following are the major factors:
-
Average marks scored by candidates
-
Overall difficulty level of the exam
-
Total number of vacancies announced
-
Number of applicants appearing for the exam
AFCAT Previous Year Cut Offs
Candidates who are preparing for the AFCAT Exam should analyze the AFCAT previous year cut-off marks. Knowing the cut-off trend helps candidates understand the minimum score required to qualify for the written test and plan their preparation accordingly.
Below is the year-wise AFCAT Cut Off for both AFCAT 1 and AFCAT 2 exams:
|
Year
|
AFCAT 1 Cut Off
|
AFCAT 2 Cut Off
|
2024
|
137
|
139
|
2023
|
155
|
151
|
2022
|
157
|
157
|
2021
|
165
|
157
|
2020
|
153
|
155
|
2019
|
133
|
142
|
2018
|
155
|
140
|
2017
|
160
|
150
|
2016
|
132
|
148
|
2015
|
126
|
144
|
2014
|
123
|
--
The above data shows how the AFCAT cut off marks vary each year depending on the exam’s difficulty level, number of applicants, and total vacancies. This gives aspirants a clear picture of the competition level and how many marks they should aim for.
