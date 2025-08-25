AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Cut Off and Past Year Trend

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force releases the AFCAT Cut Off 2025 along with results at afcat.cdac.in. Candidates must score equal to or above the cutoff to qualify for the AFSB interview. The cutoff is based on factors like vacancies, difficulty level, and past trends. Check expected AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025, previous year cutoffs, and minimum qualifying marks here.

AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025

AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will publish the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 online at afcat.cdac.in. The cut-off is released in two stages: provisional and final. Candidates who secure marks equal to or higher than the AFCAT 2025 cut off will qualify for the AFSB interview round.

The AFCAT 2 2025 cut off is decided after analyzing multiple factors such as previous year cut off trends, the number of available seats, exam difficulty level, and the total number of applicants. Candidates can check the expected AFCAT 2 2025 here.

AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected

The AFCAT cut off varies each year depending on exam difficulty, vacancies, and competition. Below is a comparison of the previous year cut offs with the expected AFCAT 2 2025 cut off.

Exam Year

AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300)

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150)

AFCAT 1 2024

157

18

AFCAT 2 2024

156

20

AFCAT 1 2025

159

17

AFCAT 2 2025 (Expected)

155 – 160

15 – 20

How to Check AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025?

The Indian Air Force has officially declared the AFCAT 2025 result along with the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily check the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the option AFCAT 02/2025 – Cycle.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the AFCAT 2025 login page.

Step 5: Enter the Email ID and Password to log in.

Step 6: Check AFCAT Scorecard. The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 will be mentioned directly on it.

Factors Determining AFCAT Cut Off 2025

The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is not fixed in advance. It is decided after the exam by considering multiple factors. The Indian Air Force evaluates the following aspects before releasing the final cutoff marks:

  • Previous Year Cut Off Trends

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Exam Difficulty Level

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

AFCAT Previous Years' Cut Off Marks: Check Past Year Trend 

Candidates should know the previous years’ cut off trends to prepare for the AFCAT exam. It helps in understanding the level of competition and gives an idea about the expected AFCAT Cut Off 2025. Below is the list of AFCAT cut off marks for the past years:

Year

AFCAT 1 Cut Off

AFCAT 2 Cut Off

AFCAT 2024

137

139

AFCAT 2023

155

151

AFCAT 2022

157

157

AFCAT 2021

165

157

AFCAT 2020

153

155

AFCAT 2019

133

142

AFCAT 2018

155

140

AFCAT 2017

160

150

AFCAT 2016

132

148

AFCAT 2015

126

144

AFCAT Cut Off 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks set by the Indian Air Force to move ahead in the selection process and become eligible for the AFSB Interview. The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is different for the Online Exam and the EKT Exam. Check the details below:

Exam

Minimum Qualifying Marks

AFCAT 2025 Online Exam (Technical & Non-Technical)

139

EKT Exam 2025 (Only for Technical Candidates)

40

AFCAT 2025 Results

The Indian Air Force (IAF) publishes the AFCAT 2 2025 result on its official website in PDF format. Candidates who qualify in the written exam are shortlisted for the AFSB Interview (Air Force Selection Board). The final AFCAT 2025 result is prepared by combining the marks of the written test and the AFSB interview.

Candidates can also check the AFCAT Cut Off 2025 mentioned along with the scorecard after the announcement of the AFCAT 2 result. Candidates who secure marks equal to or above the cutoff will be eligible to proceed to the next stage of selection.

