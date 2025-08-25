AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Cut Off and Past Year Trend

AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will publish the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 online at afcat.cdac.in. The cut-off is released in two stages: provisional and final. Candidates who secure marks equal to or higher than the AFCAT 2025 cut off will qualify for the AFSB interview round. The AFCAT 2 2025 cut off is decided after analyzing multiple factors such as previous year cut off trends, the number of available seats, exam difficulty level, and the total number of applicants. Candidates can check the expected AFCAT 2 2025 here. AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 Expected The AFCAT cut off varies each year depending on exam difficulty, vacancies, and competition. Below is a comparison of the previous year cut offs with the expected AFCAT 2 2025 cut off. Exam Year AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300) EKT Cut Off (Out of 150) AFCAT 1 2024 157 18 AFCAT 2 2024 156 20 AFCAT 1 2025 159 17 AFCAT 2 2025 (Expected) 155 – 160 15 – 20

How to Check AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025? The Indian Air Force has officially declared the AFCAT 2025 result along with the cut-off marks on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily check the AFCAT 2 Cut Off 2025 by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in. Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login option on the homepage. Step 3: Select the option AFCAT 02/2025 – Cycle. Step 4: You will be redirected to the AFCAT 2025 login page. Step 5: Enter the Email ID and Password to log in. Step 6: Check AFCAT Scorecard. The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 will be mentioned directly on it. Also Check: AFCAT Salary 2025

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Factors Determining AFCAT Cut Off 2025 The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is not fixed in advance. It is decided after the exam by considering multiple factors. The Indian Air Force evaluates the following aspects before releasing the final cutoff marks:

Previous Year Cut Off Trends

Total Number of Vacancies

Exam Difficulty Level

Number of Candidates Appearing AFCAT Previous Years' Cut Off Marks: Check Past Year Trend Candidates should know the previous years’ cut off trends to prepare for the AFCAT exam. It helps in understanding the level of competition and gives an idea about the expected AFCAT Cut Off 2025. Below is the list of AFCAT cut off marks for the past years: Year AFCAT 1 Cut Off AFCAT 2 Cut Off AFCAT 2024 137 139 AFCAT 2023 155 151 AFCAT 2022 157 157 AFCAT 2021 165 157 AFCAT 2020 153 155 AFCAT 2019 133 142 AFCAT 2018 155 140 AFCAT 2017 160 150 AFCAT 2016 132 148 AFCAT 2015 126 144 AFCAT Cut Off 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks set by the Indian Air Force to move ahead in the selection process and become eligible for the AFSB Interview. The AFCAT Cut Off 2025 is different for the Online Exam and the EKT Exam. Check the details below: