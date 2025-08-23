WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Check Shift 1 Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Aug 23, 2025, 12:58 IST

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The AFCAT 2 2025 exam is conducted in two shifts with 100 questions across four sections: General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude. This article provides exam analysis, shift timings, detailed exam pattern, memory-based questions, and important day guidelines

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025
AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AFCAT 2 2025 is conducted in two shifts: 9:45–11:45 AM and 2:15–4:15 PM (EKT 4:30–5:15 PM).
  • The exam has 100 questions, 300 marks, 2-hour duration, covering General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude.
  • Candidates must report on time, carry admit card, ID proof, photos, pen, and follow the official dress code.

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Air Force is conducting the AFCAT 2 2025 exam in two shifts: 9:45 AM to 11:45 AM and 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM. A detailed AFCAT 2 exam analysis 2025 will be provided below after the exam concludes. This covers overall difficulty as well as section-wise challenges. A memory-based question paper will be shared. It was prepared from feedback provided by students who appeared for the exam.

The AFCAT online test consists of four sections with a total of 100 questions. The maximum marks for the exam are 300, and the question paper is available in English only. Candidates are given two hours to complete the test. Those who qualify the exam will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. Candidates can check the AFCAT 2 2025 exam analysis and memory-based questions here.

AFCAT 2 Shift Timings 2025

Candidates appearing for AFCAT 2 2025 can check the shift timings below:

Activity

Shift 1

Shift 2

Reporting Time

7:30 AM

12:30 PM

Verification of Admit Card, ID Proof, Biometrics, Photo/Thumb Impression, and Seating

7:30 AM – 9:30 AM

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

Reading of Instructions

9:30 AM – 9:45 AM

2:00 PM – 2:15 PM

AFCAT Exam timings

9:45 AM – 11:45 AM

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM

Reading of Instructions for EKT

-

4:15 PM – 4:30 PM

EKT Exam

-

4:30 PM – 5:15 PM
  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:58 IST

    Which Is the Most Difficult Section in AFCAT 2 Exam 2025?

    In the AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 Shift 1, candidates found the Maths section to be more calculative and time-consuming. The Reasoning section was mostly moderate, though a couple of questions were slightly tricky. The General Awareness section included several statement-based questions, which tested conceptual clarity and presence of mind.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 12:19 IST

    AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025: Overall Difficulty Level

    The AFCAT 2 Shift 1 Exam 2025 was rated as moderate in difficulty. Candidates found the paper balanced, with some sections easier while others required more time and focus.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 11:45 IST

    AFCAT 2 2025 Shift 1 Exam Ends

    The Shift 1 exam of AFCAT 2 2025 has been concluded at 11:45 AM. A detailed AFCAT 2 Shift 1 exam analysis will be shared here, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise review to help candidates understand the overall paper pattern.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:58 IST

    Section-Wise Marks Distribution in AFCAT Exam 2025

    The AFCAT exam pattern is designed to test candidates across four major sections. Each section carries a fixed weightage in terms of marks and the number of questions. The detailed section-wise marks distribution is given below:

    Section

    No. of Questions

    Total Marks

    Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test

    35

    105

    Verbal Ability in English

    30

    90

    Numerical Ability

    15

    45

    General Awareness

    20

    60
  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:39 IST

    AFCAT Marking Scheme 2025

    The AFCAT exam marking scheme is straightforward. Candidates are awarded 3 marks for every correct answer. However, there is a negative marking system in place, 1 mark is deducted for each incorrect response. No marks are given or deducted for questions left unanswered.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:36 IST

    AFCAT 2 Exam 2025 Reporting Time

    Candidates must arrive at the exam centre according to the reporting schedule mentioned in their admit card. Reporting starts from 7:30 AM onwards for the first shift, while for the second shift, it begins from 12:30 PM onwards. Make sure to follow your allotted time slot to avoid any delays.

  • Aug 23, 2025, 10:35 IST

    AFCAT 2 Exam Last Year Analysis

    Check the difficulty level and good attempts of the AFCAT 2 exam from last year in the table below. This analysis can help candidates plan preparation and set target scores.

    Subject

    Good Attempts

    Difficulty Level

    General Awareness

    13-14

    Moderate

    Verbal Ability in English

    14-16

    Easy to Moderate

    Numerical Ability

    15-17

    Easy to Moderate

    Reasoning & Military Aptitude Test

    20-24

    Moderate

AFCAT 2 Exam Pattern 2025

The AFCAT 2 2025 exam is designed to assess candidates in multiple areas, including General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning & Military Aptitude. The test is two hours long and contains a total of 100 questions. The maximum marks for the exam are 300.

Check the detailed AFCAT 2 exam pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subject

Exam Duration

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Awareness

02 hours

100

300

Verbal Ability in English

Numerical Ability

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

AFCAT 2 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth exam experience:

  • Report to the exam centre in batches as per the time slot mentioned on the admit card: Shift 1 – 7:30 AM onwards, Shift 2 – 12:30 PM onwards.

  • Arrive on time for frisking, verification, biometrics, admit card and ID proof check, photograph, and signature verification.

  • Carry two passport-size colour photographs.

  • Bring a blue or black ballpoint pen for signing the attendance sheet and for rough work.

  • Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators are not allowed inside the exam hall.

  • Follow the official dress code prescribed by the examination authority.

