AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Check Shift 1 Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2025: The Indian Air Force is conducting the AFCAT 2 2025 exam in two shifts: 9:45 AM to 11:45 AM and 2:45 PM to 4:45 PM. A detailed AFCAT 2 exam analysis 2025 will be provided below after the exam concludes. This covers overall difficulty as well as section-wise challenges. A memory-based question paper will be shared. It was prepared from feedback provided by students who appeared for the exam.

The AFCAT online test consists of four sections with a total of 100 questions. The maximum marks for the exam are 300, and the question paper is available in English only. Candidates are given two hours to complete the test. Those who qualify the exam will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. Candidates can check the AFCAT 2 2025 exam analysis and memory-based questions here.

AFCAT 2 Shift Timings 2025

Candidates appearing for AFCAT 2 2025 can check the shift timings below: