Rainbow Waterfall: Many waterfalls around the world are known for their beauty, but only a few have a natural phenomenon that gives them a unique identity. The Rainbow Waterfall is one such place where sunlight and mist create a colourful arc almost every morning. This natural rainbow effect makes the waterfall a major search topic for travellers, nature enthusiasts, and students looking for geography facts. Its location, height, and cultural background further increase its popularity, making it one of the most iconic waterfalls linked with rainbows. Which Waterfall Is Known as the Rainbow Waterfall? The Rainbow Falls is also called Rainbow Waterfall, is located near Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii in the United States. It gets this beautiful name because a natural rainbow forms in its mist during sunny mornings, making it one of the most photographed waterfalls in Hawaii. The waterfall drops around 80 feet from the Wailuku River, creating a bright spray where sunlight and water meet, giving it the unique identity of the Rainbow Waterfall.

Location of the Rainbow Waterfall Rainbow Falls is situated in Hilo, on Hawaii’s Big Island, inside the Wailuku River State Park. The lush tropical surroundings, volcanic rocks, and constant flow of the Wailuku River make the area a popular spot for nature lovers, photographers, and tourists looking for iconic Hawaiian landscapes. Why It Is Called the Rainbow Waterfall? The waterfall is called the Rainbow Waterfall because rainbows naturally appear in the mist created by the falling water. When sunlight hits the mist at the right angle, a clear, colourful arc forms, especially in the early morning. This regular rainbow formation is the reason behind its famous name and global popularity. Height of the Rainbow Waterfall Rainbow Falls has a drop of about 80 feet. The water cascades into a large pool surrounded by lava caves and dense greenery, giving visitors a dramatic view. The height, combined with the tropical climate, ensures a steady flow throughout the year, making it a reliable attraction in all seasons.

Interesting Facts About the Rainbow Waterfall Rainbow Falls Has a Lava Cave Behind It A natural lava cave sits behind the waterfall, formed by ancient volcanic activity. According to Hawaiian legends, this cave was the home of Hina, the mother of the demigod Maui, adding cultural importance to the site. It Is One of the Easiest Waterfalls to Access on the Big Island Rainbow Falls is only minutes from downtown Hilo, making it one of the most accessible waterfalls in Hawaii. Visitors can reach the viewpoint within a few steps from the parking area, increasing its tourist appeal. The Waterfall Looks Different After Rain After heavy rainfall, the waterfall becomes wider, louder, and more powerful. The increased water flow creates more mist, sometimes forming multiple rainbows, which attract photographers during the rainy season.