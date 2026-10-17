Supreme Court JCA Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile & Career Growth
The Supreme Court of India has released a recruitment notification for Junior Court Attendants (JCA). Candidates who want to apply can check the complete salary details given in this article.
Key Points
- The Supreme Court JCA salary for 2026 follows the 7th CPC, Level 3 of the Pay Matrix.
- Initial basic pay is ₹21,700/month; approximate gross salary is ~₹46,210/month.
- JCA role includes support duties, cleaning, and various allowances like DA, HRA, TA.
Supreme Court JCA Salary 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) regularly recruits Junior Court Attendants (JCA) to support the smooth functioning of the court. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for this post because it offers job security, a respectable government position, and a good salary package. If you are planning to apply, you should know the SCI JCA salary 2026 in detail. In this article, we have explained the pay level, basic pay, allowances, in-hand salary, job profile, and career growth of the post. Read on to understand the salary structure and benefits that a JCA receives in the Supreme Court of India.
SCI JCA Salary 2026 Overview
The salary of a Junior Court Attendant is decided as per the 7th Pay Commission. The post sits at the entry level of the Supreme Court's pay matrix. The table below gives the main salary details in one place.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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Supreme Court of India (SCI)
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Post Name
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Junior Court Attendant (JCA Group-C)
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Pay Structure Commission
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7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)
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Pay Matrix Level
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Level 3 of the Pay Matrix
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Pay Scale Band
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₹21,700 to ₹69,100
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Initial Basic Pay
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₹21,700 per month
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Admissible Allowances
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Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA @ 30% - X City/Delhi), Transport Allowance (TA), and Other Rules Allowances
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Approximate Monthly Gross Salary
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~₹46,210 per month(including X-City HRA & prevailing DA)
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Official Website
SCI JCA In-Hand Salary
The approximate gross salary shown in the last advertisement was Rs. 46,210 per month, including HRA. The official notice does not give an exact in-hand figure. Your take-home will be lower than the gross after deductions such as pension contribution, and it will change with your posting city and DA revisions.
SCI JCA Allowances and Perks
Apart from the basic pay, a Junior Court Attendant receives several allowances that raise the monthly salary. These are paid as per the rules of the Supreme Court Registry.
The official advertisement says the post carries basic pay of Rs. 21,700 plus the usual allowances as admissible under the Rules, and the gross figure includes HRA. Allowances normally paid with a Level 3 post include:
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Dearness Allowance (DA)
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House Rent Allowance (HRA)
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Transport Allowance (TA)
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Other allowances as per government rules
Many candidates want to know how much money they will actually receive each month. The in-hand salary is the gross salary minus the deductions.
SCI JCA Job Profile
A Junior Court Attendant works in a support role in the Supreme Court Registry. The notification lists duties such as cleaning-related work at any specified location, along with other general duties assigned by the authorities. The last advertised vacancies (80 posts) were for the Cooking Knowing category. That recruitment asked for a 10th pass certificate and a one-year cooking diploma.
SCI JCA Career Growth
This is an entry-level post, so there is room to move up in the court's hierarchy. In the Supreme Court's pay structure, the Junior Court Attendant is placed at Level 3, while the Senior Court Attendant is at Level 4. Promotion to higher posts depends on service length, performance, and the court's rules.
SCI JCA Monthly Salary 2026
The monthly salary of a Junior Court Attendant is made up of the basic pay and the allowances. Since the post is in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix, the basic pay is fixed, while the allowances can change with rules and the posting city. The table below shows the monthly salary.
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Salary Component
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Amount (per month)
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Basic Pay (Level 3)
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₹21,700
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Allowances (DA, HRA, TA, etc.)
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As admissible under the rules
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Approximate Gross Salary (including HRA)
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₹46,210
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Annual Gross Salary (approx.)
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₹5,54,520
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com