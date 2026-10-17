Supreme Court JCA Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile & Career Growth

Key Points The Supreme Court JCA salary for 2026 follows the 7th CPC, Level 3 of the Pay Matrix.

Initial basic pay is ₹21,700/month; approximate gross salary is ~₹46,210/month.

JCA role includes support duties, cleaning, and various allowances like DA, HRA, TA.

Supreme Court JCA Salary 2026: The Supreme Court of India (SCI) regularly recruits Junior Court Attendants (JCA) to support the smooth functioning of the court. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for this post because it offers job security, a respectable government position, and a good salary package. If you are planning to apply, you should know the SCI JCA salary 2026 in detail. In this article, we have explained the pay level, basic pay, allowances, in-hand salary, job profile, and career growth of the post. Read on to understand the salary structure and benefits that a JCA receives in the Supreme Court of India. SCI JCA Salary 2026 Overview The salary of a Junior Court Attendant is decided as per the 7th Pay Commission. The post sits at the entry level of the Supreme Court's pay matrix. The table below gives the main salary details in one place.

Particulars Details Conducting Organisation Supreme Court of India (SCI) Post Name Junior Court Attendant (JCA Group-C) Pay Structure Commission 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix Level Level 3 of the Pay Matrix Pay Scale Band ₹21,700 to ₹69,100 Initial Basic Pay ₹21,700 per month Admissible Allowances Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA @ 30% - X City/Delhi), Transport Allowance (TA), and Other Rules Allowances Approximate Monthly Gross Salary ~₹46,210 per month(including X-City HRA & prevailing DA) Official Website sci.gov.in SCI JCA In-Hand Salary The approximate gross salary shown in the last advertisement was Rs. 46,210 per month, including HRA. The official notice does not give an exact in-hand figure. Your take-home will be lower than the gross after deductions such as pension contribution, and it will change with your posting city and DA revisions.

SCI JCA Allowances and Perks Apart from the basic pay, a Junior Court Attendant receives several allowances that raise the monthly salary. These are paid as per the rules of the Supreme Court Registry. The official advertisement says the post carries basic pay of Rs. 21,700 plus the usual allowances as admissible under the Rules, and the gross figure includes HRA. Allowances normally paid with a Level 3 post include: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

Other allowances as per government rules Many candidates want to know how much money they will actually receive each month. The in-hand salary is the gross salary minus the deductions. SCI JCA Job Profile A Junior Court Attendant works in a support role in the Supreme Court Registry. The notification lists duties such as cleaning-related work at any specified location, along with other general duties assigned by the authorities. The last advertised vacancies (80 posts) were for the Cooking Knowing category. That recruitment asked for a 10th pass certificate and a one-year cooking diploma.