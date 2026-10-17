India and West Indies are set to face each other in the 5th and final T20I at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the series level at 2-2, the game becomes crucial for both sides as they look to win the 5 match series.

However, rain clouds are looming ahead of this crucial clash. Check out today's Bengaluru weather report to find out whether rain will affect the India vs West Indies 5th T20I.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Key Details

Details Information Match India vs West Indies, 5th T20I Date Saturday, October 17, 2026 Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Series status 2-2 Match start time 7:00 PM IST Toss time 6:30 PM IST

Will Rain Affect the India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Bengaluru Today?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with 1 or 2 spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday, October 17. The department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.