Bengaluru Weather Report Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies 5th T20I?
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the 5th T20I between India and West Indies amid cloudy skies and possible rain, with the series level at 2-2. Check today’s weather forecast of Bengaluru.
India and West Indies are set to face each other in the 5th and final T20I at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the series level at 2-2, the game becomes crucial for both sides as they look to win the 5 match series.
However, rain clouds are looming ahead of this crucial clash. Check out today's Bengaluru weather report to find out whether rain will affect the India vs West Indies 5th T20I.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Key Details
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Details
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Information
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Match
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India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
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Date
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Saturday, October 17, 2026
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Venue
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M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
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Series status
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2-2
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Match start time
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7:00 PM IST
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Toss time
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6:30 PM IST
Will Rain Affect the India vs West Indies 5th T20I in Bengaluru Today?
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with 1 or 2 spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday, October 17. The department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
With slight rain forecast during the match hours, the contest could face a few interruptions. However, the drainage system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is among the most advanced, which could help ground staff resume quickly if play stops.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today, October 17 (6 PM to 11 PM)
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Time (IST)
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Temperature
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Chance of Rain
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Weather Conditions
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6 PM
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25°C
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49%
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Cloudy, showers possible
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7 PM
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24°C
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64%
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Cloudy, rain or thunderstorms possible
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8 PM
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23°C
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49%
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Cloudy, showers possible
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9 PM
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23°C
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49%
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Cloudy, showers possible
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10 PM
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22°C
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56%
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Cloudy, rain possible
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11 PM
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22°C
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49%
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Cloudy, showers possible
India vs West Indies T20I Results So Far
The series has been highly competitive between 2 wonderful T20 sides, with the scoreline level at 2-2. The 5th and final match is predicted to be a blockbuster clash.
India started the series with a commanding win over West Indies in Lucknow by 8 wickets, followed by West Indies bouncing back in Ranchi. After that, India once again took the lead in the series in Indore in a close contest, winning by 14 runs.
Meanwhile, Shai Hope's sensational century helped West Indies equalise the series in Hyderabad. Now, with the series on the line, Shai Hope is in tremendous form, with 4 centuries so far in this West Indies tour of India.
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Match
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Venue
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India
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West Indies
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Result
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1st T20I
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Lucknow
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172/2 (14.4 overs)
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171 (19.1 overs)
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India won by 8 wickets
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2nd T20I
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Ranchi
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249/5 (20 overs)
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252/4 (18.3 overs)
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West Indies won by 6 wickets
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3rd T20I
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Indore
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223 (20 overs)
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209/7 (20 overs)
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India won by 14 runs
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4th T20I
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Hyderabad
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223 (19.3 overs)
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247/3 (20 overs)
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West Indies won by 24 runs
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5th T20I
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Bengaluru
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—
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—
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To be played
With Bhuvnshwar Kumar has been added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh ruled out due to a shoulder injury. It will be interesting to see how things work out in this crucial match.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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