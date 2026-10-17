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OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 14:20 IST

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 has been released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the Radiographer-2026 posts. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for Radiographer posts in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. Check all details here.

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Details Here
OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Details Here

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the Radiographer-2026. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for Radiographer posts on November 15, 2026 across the state. The exam will be conducted in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. All those candidates applied successfully for the 240 Radiographer posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf through the link at the official webstie-https://www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Download PDF Notice 

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has scheduled the written test for the Radiographer-2026 posts on November 15, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode Candidates applied successfully for the Radiographer posts can download the notification pdf through the link given below-

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 PDF Download Link 

ossc int


 

OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026 Date

 

The  Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will release the details of the admission letter and information regarding the exam in due course of time. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The OSSSC Radiographer Admit Card 2026  will provide you with all the specific details regarding the date, venue, timing, and exam centre for the written test.

 




Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 14:20 IST
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