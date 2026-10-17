OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in: Download Notice PDF and Admit Card Details Here

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released short notice regarding the exam schedule for the Radiographer-2026. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for Radiographer posts on November 15, 2026 across the state. The exam will be conducted in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode. All those candidates applied successfully for the 240 Radiographer posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf through the link at the official webstie-https://www.osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Radiographer Exam Date 2026 Download PDF Notice

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has scheduled the written test for the Radiographer-2026 posts on November 15, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift through a Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode Candidates applied successfully for the Radiographer posts can download the notification pdf through the link given below-