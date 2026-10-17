RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Download Assistant Engineer Merit List PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 declared on October 16, 2026.

1528 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview process.

Over 1000 vacancies to be filled across various departments.

RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the Assistant Engineer results on October 16, 2026. The result has been released for various branches of engineering such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical. The main examinations of the Rajasthan AEN were conducted on March 23, 2026 to March 24, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the mains exam can now check their selection status through the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also issued the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of those candidates who have been shortlisted for the Interview process which will be conducted at a later stage as notified by the commission. A total of 1528 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage. Through this recruitment drive more than 1000 vacancies would be filled across various departments namely Public Health Engineering Department, Public Works Department, Water Resources and Panchayati Raj Department etc.

RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 Merit List PDF Download Link The Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 has been released the form of a merit list PDF. The list contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next step which is the interview process. Candidates who have taken part in the mains examination can now download the PDF from the official RPSC website. Alternatively they can access the merit list PDF given below. RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 Link Click Here Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 Highlights Candidates who have taken part in the exam can now check the details related to Rajasthan AEN exam 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC AEN Exam Posts Assistant Engineer No of Vacancies More than 1000 Mains Exam Date March 23, 2026 to March 24, 2026 Result Release Date October 16, 2026 Result Mode Online Result Format PDF Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC AEN Mains Category Wise Cutoff Marks 2026 Along with the detailed result the commission has also released the category wise cutoff marks across branches for RPSC AEN Mains Exam 2026. The cutoff refers to the minimum marks one must score in in order to qualify for the next steps of the exam which is the Interview Stage. Check the cutoff marks below. Category Sub-Category Civil / Agriculture Cut-Off Mechanical / Electrical Cut-Off Gen. (UR) Gen. ALL 271.50 Gen. WE (Women) ALL 271.50 WD (Widow) N.A. ALL DV (Divorcee) ALL ALL SC Gen. ALL ALL Gen. WE (Women) ALL Not Shown WD (Widow) N.A. N.A. DV (Divorcee) N.A. Not Listed ST Gen. ALL ALL Gen. WE (Women) ALL ALL WD (Widow) N.A. N.A. DV (Divorcee) N.A. Not Listed OBC Gen. ALL 271.50 Gen. WE (Women) ALL 242.50 WD (Widow) N.A. N.A. DV (Divorcee) N.A. Not Listed MBC Gen. ALL 271.50 Gen. WE (Women) ALL ALL WD (Widow) N.A. Not Listed EWS Gen. ALL 263.64 Gen. WE (Women) ALL Not Shown WD (Widow) N.A. N.A.

Steps to Check RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the RPSC AEN MainsResult 2026- Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Homepage will appear then you have to click on the News and Events Section.

A new page will open there you will find a text that says Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Qualified for Interview) for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam - 2024

The merit list PDF displaying roll number will open on the screen.

Use the Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Check your selection status and save the result pdf for future reference. Details Mentioned on Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 PDF Candidates can check the following details in the RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026- Roll Number

Exam Name

Category Wise Result and Cutoff

Qualifying or status

Merit list details

Cutoff or Minimum qualifying marks

Detailed instruction for the next stage.