RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Download Assistant Engineer Merit List PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the Assistant Engineer Mains Exam Result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the result from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 declared on October 16, 2026.
- 1528 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview process.
- Over 1000 vacancies to be filled across various departments.
RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the Assistant Engineer results on October 16, 2026. The result has been released for various branches of engineering such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical. The main examinations of the Rajasthan AEN were conducted on March 23, 2026 to March 24, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the mains exam can now check their selection status through the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has also issued the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of those candidates who have been shortlisted for the Interview process which will be conducted at a later stage as notified by the commission. A total of 1528 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage.
Through this recruitment drive more than 1000 vacancies would be filled across various departments namely Public Health Engineering Department, Public Works Department, Water Resources and Panchayati Raj Department etc.
RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 Merit List PDF Download Link
The Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 has been released the form of a merit list PDF. The list contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next step which is the interview process. Candidates who have taken part in the mains examination can now download the PDF from the official RPSC website. Alternatively they can access the merit list PDF given below.
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RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026 Link
Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates who have taken part in the exam can now check the details related to Rajasthan AEN exam 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission
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Exam Name
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RPSC AEN Exam
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Posts
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Assistant Engineer
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No of Vacancies
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More than 1000
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Mains Exam Date
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March 23, 2026 to March 24, 2026
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Result Release Date
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October 16, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Result Format
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC AEN Mains Category Wise Cutoff Marks 2026
Along with the detailed result the commission has also released the category wise cutoff marks across branches for RPSC AEN Mains Exam 2026. The cutoff refers to the minimum marks one must score in in order to qualify for the next steps of the exam which is the Interview Stage. Check the cutoff marks below.
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Category
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Sub-Category
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Civil / Agriculture Cut-Off
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Mechanical / Electrical Cut-Off
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Gen. (UR)
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Gen.
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ALL
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271.50
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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271.50
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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ALL
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DV (Divorcee)
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ALL
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ALL
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SC
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Gen.
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ALL
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ALL
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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Not Shown
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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N.A.
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DV (Divorcee)
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N.A.
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Not Listed
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ST
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Gen.
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ALL
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ALL
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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ALL
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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N.A.
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DV (Divorcee)
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N.A.
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Not Listed
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OBC
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Gen.
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ALL
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271.50
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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242.50
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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N.A.
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DV (Divorcee)
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N.A.
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Not Listed
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MBC
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Gen.
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ALL
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271.50
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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ALL
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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Not Listed
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EWS
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Gen.
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ALL
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263.64
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Gen. WE (Women)
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ALL
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Not Shown
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WD (Widow)
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N.A.
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N.A.
Steps to Check RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the RPSC AEN MainsResult 2026-
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Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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The Homepage will appear then you have to click on the News and Events Section.
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A new page will open there you will find a text that says Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Qualified for Interview) for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam - 2024
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The merit list PDF displaying roll number will open on the screen.
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Use the Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
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Check your selection status and save the result pdf for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan AEN Mains Result 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the following details in the RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026-
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Roll Number
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Exam Name
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Category Wise Result and Cutoff
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Qualifying or status
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Merit list details
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Cutoff or Minimum qualifying marks
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Detailed instruction for the next stage.
What after RPSC AEN Mains Result 2026?
Candidates who have qualified in the Mains examination should remember that they now have to fill the detailed application form which is now available on the official website. Those who fill the form will be eligible for the next stage which is the interview process. The dates of this will be announced at a later stage. After all process is over the commission will then release the final result.
For more details and official updates related to the RPSC AEN Mains exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.