IIT Tirupati Invites Research Applications Under Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, Deadline October 23
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has opened applications for PhD admissions under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for the 2026-27 academic year. Interested candidates can apply online by October 23 on the official website iittp.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has invited applications for its PhD programme under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in eligible areas of electronics and information technology can submit their applications through the institute’s official website iittp.ac.in.
The last date to apply is October 23, 2026. Applicants should check the detailed admission notification to confirm the eligibility requirements, available research areas and documents needed before submitting the form.
IIT Tirupati PhD Admission 2026: What is Visvesvaraya Scheme?
The Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme is a government initiative designed to strengthen research and develop skilled researchers in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and Information Technology and IT-enabled Services (IT/ITES).
The scheme provides financial support to eligible doctoral candidates and encourages research and technology development in these sectors. It also aims to increase the number of researchers working in areas important to India’s technology ecosystem.
The scheme is administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Financial assistance is subject to the applicable scheme guidelines and eligibility conditions.
Fellowship and Financial Assistance
Under Phase II of the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, full-time PhD candidates are eligible for a fellowship of Rs 38,750 per month during the first two years. The amount increases to Rs 43,750 per month from the third to the fifth year, subject to the scheme’s conditions.
The scheme also provides for house rent reimbursement according to government rules. Research-related contingency support and assistance for international conferences are available through the participating institutions, as specified in the scheme guidelines.
Candidates should read the institute’s notification to understand the financial assistance applicable to the seats offered in the current admission cycle.
How To Apply for IIT Tirupati PhD Admission 2026
Eligible candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:
1. Visit the official website of IIT Tirupati at iittp.ac.in.
2. Open the announcement for the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme 2026-27.
3. Read the admission notification and eligibility criteria carefully.
4. Follow the application link provided by the institute.
5. Enter the required details and upload the requested documents.
6. Review the information and submit the application before October 23, 2026.
Direct Link To Official Website
Applicants are advised to retain a copy of the submitted form and check the official website for updates regarding shortlisting and the selection process.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.