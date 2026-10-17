IIT Tirupati Invites Research Applications Under Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, Deadline October 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has invited applications for its PhD programme under the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates interested in pursuing doctoral research in eligible areas of electronics and information technology can submit their applications through the institute’s official website iittp.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 23, 2026. Applicants should check the detailed admission notification to confirm the eligibility requirements, available research areas and documents needed before submitting the form. IIT Tirupati PhD Admission 2026: What is Visvesvaraya Scheme? The Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme is a government initiative designed to strengthen research and develop skilled researchers in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and Information Technology and IT-enabled Services (IT/ITES).

The scheme provides financial support to eligible doctoral candidates and encourages research and technology development in these sectors. It also aims to increase the number of researchers working in areas important to India’s technology ecosystem. The scheme is administered by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Financial assistance is subject to the applicable scheme guidelines and eligibility conditions. Fellowship and Financial Assistance Under Phase II of the Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme, full-time PhD candidates are eligible for a fellowship of Rs 38,750 per month during the first two years. The amount increases to Rs 43,750 per month from the third to the fifth year, subject to the scheme’s conditions. The scheme also provides for house rent reimbursement according to government rules. Research-related contingency support and assistance for international conferences are available through the participating institutions, as specified in the scheme guidelines.