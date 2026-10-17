Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 4 Registration 2026 Begins at cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Check Dates and Seat Matrix

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The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Chhattisgarh, has started registration for the fourth round of NEET UG counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state can register and fill in their college preferences through the official website, cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The choice-filling process is also open during this round. Candidates must complete their registration and submit their college and course preferences within the specified deadline. The last date for registration is October 18, 2026, by 5 PM. Choice filling and locking are scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the process before the deadline and check all details carefully before locking their choices. The DME has also released the Round 4 seat matrix PDF on its official website. Candidates can check the available seats before selecting their preferred medical and dental colleges.

Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download Candidates can check the important dates for the counselling process below. Events Dates Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 4 Registration October 17, 2026 Last date to complete registration October 18, 2026 by 5 PM CG NEET choice filling & locking October 17 and 18, 2026 Candidates should visit the official counselling portal for updates on the seat allotment result and subsequent admission instructions. Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 4 Seat Matrix 2026 The DME has released the seat matrix for Round 4 counselling. The seat matrix provides information about the seats available for admission to MBBS and BDS courses at participating colleges.

Candidates should review the available seats before filling in their preferences. They should also check the applicable college, course and category details while making their selections. The allotment of seats will depend on candidates’ choices and the applicable counselling rules. Candidates should refer to the official website for the seat matrix PDF and the latest updates. How to Register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 4 Counselling 2026? Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration and choice-filling process: 1. Visit the official website, cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

2. Open the NEET UG (MBBS/BDS) 2026 counselling section.

3. Click on the Round 4 registration link.

4. Enter the required NEET UG and personal details.

5. Complete the registration process and pay the applicable fee.

6. Log in using the required credentials.

7. Select the preferred medical and dental colleges and courses.

8. Arrange the choices according to preference and lock them before the deadline.

9. Download or save the confirmation page for future reference.