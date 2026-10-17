JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Form Next Week? Official Website, How To Apply And Exam Dates
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration is expected to start in October, 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the application link on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Session 1 examination is expected to be held over six days in January, on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, with January 31, 2027, kept as a buffer date.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 next week. Students will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration link is activated. More than 12 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the session 1 examination, with unique registrations across both sessions likely seeing more than 15 lakh students.
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and January 30, 2027, while Session 2 is expected to take place in April.
When Will JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Start?
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process is expected to begin next week or in the last week of October.
Looking at last year’s schedule, the NTA opened the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application process on October 31, 2025. The registration window remained open until November 27, 2025. The examination was subsequently conducted in January 2026.
Based on this pattern, candidates can expect the application process for JEE Main 2027 to begin around the end of October 2026.
How To Apply For JEE Main 2027?
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on "JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Form," under "Candidate Activity Board."
- Fill your personal details, submit marksheets and pay the required fee, as per your category.
- Submit and you will be registered for the JEE Main session 1 2027 examination.
Direct Link To Official Website
Students must note that the registration for JEE Main session 2 examination will likely begin in February, 2027. The session 2 is tentatively scheduled for April 2027.
JEE Main 2027: Documents Required For Registration
Candidates should keep the following documents and details ready before filling out the application form. The final requirements and document specifications will be provided in the official information bulletin.
- Aadhaar card or valid identity details: Keep identity information ready as required by the NTA.
- Class 10 marksheet or certificate: Candidates may need their date of birth and academic details.
- Class 12 details: Keep board information, school details and passing year ready. Students appearing for Class 12 in 2027 should have their examination details available.
- Recent passport-size photograph: Prepare a scanned photograph according to the specifications mentioned in the notification.
- Scanned signature: Keep a digital copy in the prescribed format and size.
- Category certificate: Candidates applying under applicable reserved categories should check the requirements for their certificate.
- Active mobile number and email ID: These will be needed for registration and communication.
- Payment details: Keep a suitable online payment method ready for the application fee.
JEE Main 2027 Important Dates
The following dates are tentative and subject to confirmation by the NTA.
|
Event
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Expected date
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Session 1 registration begins
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Last week of October 2026
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Session 1 registration closes
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November 2026
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Session 1 examination
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January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and January 30, 2027 (Buffer date - January 31, 2027)
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Session 2 registration
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February 2027
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Session 2 examination
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April 2027
Candidates should check the official website for the confirmed schedule before making plans.
Over 12,000 Students Petition for a Third JEE Advanced Attempt
Separately, a petition seeking a third attempt at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has received more than 12,000 signatures. The demand has been submitted to the Joint Admission Board (JAB), the Ministry of Education and the IIT Council.
Students are seeking either three attempts or a system that allows them to use two attempts over three consecutive years. During a conversation with Jagran Josh team, they clarified that the change could help candidates whose preparation was affected by health problems, personal difficulties or limited access to coaching and study resources.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.