JEE Main 2027 Registration: Session 1 Application Form Next Week? Official Website, How To Apply And Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1 next week. Students will be able to submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠, once the registration link is activated. More than 12 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the session 1 examination, with unique registrations across both sessions likely seeing more than 15 lakh students.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and January 30, 2027, while Session 2 is expected to take place in April.

When Will JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Start?

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration process is expected to begin next week or in the last week of October.