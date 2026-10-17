XAT 2027 Registration Form Correction Window Closes Today; Check Steps to Edit Application

News

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 registration form correction window will close today, October 17. The editing facility opened on October 16 for 48 hours, allowing candidates who have already submitted their application forms to correct certain details. Candidates can visit the official website, xatonline.in, and log in to check the available correction options. Only specific fields can be edited, so applicants should review their forms carefully and make any necessary changes before the window closes. The XAT 2027 registration process began on July 15, 2026. The last date to submit the application form is December 6, 2026. Candidates who have not applied yet can complete their registration through the official website. Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

Candidates can log in to their accounts to check and update the details permitted under the correction facility. The fields available for editing may be limited. The details listed for correction include: - Basic details: Gender, nationality, address and parents’ details.

- Academic details: Academic scores and university name.

- Work experience: Adding company-related information.

- Test city preference: Changing the selected test city or the order of preferences.

- Uploaded documents: Uploading a clearer photograph or signature, where permitted.

- Declaration: Updating information in the declaration section, if allowed. Candidates should check the options available in their individual login before making changes, as not every field may be editable.

XAT 2027 Application Form Correction: Steps to Edit Details Candidates who have already submitted their XAT 2027 application form can follow these steps to make corrections, subject to the fields available for editing. 1. Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

2. Log in using your registered credentials.

3. Open your submitted XAT 2027 application form.

4. Check the details available for correction.

5. Edit the permitted fields, such as academic information, address, work experience or test city preference, wherever the option is available.

6. Upload a clearer photograph or signature if the correction facility permits it.

7. Review all the updated details carefully before submitting the changes.

8. Submit or save the corrected application form and keep a copy for future reference. Candidates should complete the correction process before the window closes and check their login for confirmation that the changes have been saved successfully. Only the fields enabled by the examination authorities can be edited.