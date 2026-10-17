Pakistan has been named the new chair of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group for 2027. Thus, marking the country’s move to the position for the first time since 1953. The announcement was made by Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on October 16 during the 2026 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, who also serves as Pakistan’s governor to the World Bank, was officially announced as the incoming chair during the plenary session. The Pakistani government regarded the appointment as a historic milestone, thus underscoring a scope for Pakistan to contribute to international economic discussions and elevate cooperation among member countries.

After the announcement, Cheema secured a briefing from the World Bank Group’s Corporate Secretariat on the responsibilities of the position. He also met Aradhana Kumar-Capoor, the institution’s vice president and corporate secretary, to discuss coordination during Pakistan’s tenure. In addition, he held deliberations with outgoing chair Carlos Carvallo Spalding, governor of Paraguay’s central bank, about the responsibilities and priorities of the role.