GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Link Active
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on October 16, on its official website. Candidates can download their online hall tickets starting up to 15 minutes before exam commencement via the specified digialm portal link. Candidates who applied for the Laboratory Assistant posts can now download their hall tickets from the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/. Check all details here.
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 on October 16, on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Laboratory Assistant) recruitment under Advertisement No. 327/202526 can now download their hall tickets from the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted between October 24 and October 26, 2026 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam centre with a valid photo identity card. Candidates can download their online hall tickets starting up to 15 minutes before exam commencement via the specified digialm portal link.
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026: Direct Link to Download
GSSSB has activated the direct link to download the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 on October 16, on its official website. To avoid any technical glitches and unwanted issues, candidates are advised to access the link and download their hall ticket after using their login credential. Candidates can download their call directly through the link given below-
|GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant 2026: Overview
Earlier the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for the direct recruitment of Laboratory Assistant, Class-3 against Advt. No. 327/202526 across the state. Check the table below for key highlights
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Feature
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Details
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Organization
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Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Post Name
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Laboratory Assistant
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Advertisement No.
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327/202526
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Exam Date
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October 24 and October 26, 2026
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
Details Mentioned on GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026
Candidates who have to appear in the Laboratory Assistant exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026: Examination Details
Candidates appearing in the MCQ-CBRT exam for Class-3 Laboratory Assistant positions can download their online hall tickets and carry the same at the exam venue. Candidates should note that the biometric verification is mandatory at exam centers which require strict adherence to reporting times. Delay or late in the entry at the exam venue will not be allowed at the center so please ensure timely presence at the reposting time.
The examination follows an MCQ-CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) format where each question offers four choices. There will be a negative marking system applies, deducting 1/4 (0.25) marks for every incorrect answer.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.