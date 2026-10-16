GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket Link Active

GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 on October 16, on its official website. Candidates who applied for the Laboratory Assistant) recruitment under Advertisement No. 327/202526 can now download their hall tickets from the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted between October 24 and October 26, 2026 in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam centre with a valid photo identity card. Candidates can download their online hall tickets starting up to 15 minutes before exam commencement via the specified digialm portal link. GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026: Direct Link to Download

GSSSB has activated the direct link to download the GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 on October 16, on its official website. To avoid any technical glitches and unwanted issues, candidates are advised to access the link and download their hall ticket after using their login credential. Candidates can download their call directly through the link given below- GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 Download Link GSSSB Laboratory Assistant 2026: Overview Earlier the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for the direct recruitment of Laboratory Assistant, Class-3 against Advt. No. 327/202526 across the state. Check the table below for key highlights Feature Details Organization Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Post Name Laboratory Assistant Advertisement No. 327/202526 Admit Card status Out Exam Date October 24 and October 26, 2026 Official Website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Details Mentioned on GSSSB Laboratory Assistant Admit Card 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Laboratory Assistant exam are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number