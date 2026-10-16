GDS Result 2026 OUT: Check Document Verification Process, Required Certificates and Deadline

Key Points India Post released the GDS 1st merit list on October 12, 2026, for 23757 posts.

Shortlisted candidates must appear for document verification by October 27, 2026.

Required documents include Class 10th mark sheet, caste/PWD certificate, ID, and medical.

India Post GDS DV 2026: The India Post Department has released the GDS 1st merit list on October 12, 2026, and started the Document Verification (DV) process just after it. The GDS document verification process has bee started for 23757 posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). All the shortlisted candidates have to report to the divisional office of the division for which they are selected for the document verification round. They have to appear for document verification on or before October 27 otherwise their candidature will be rejected. Candidates are advised to get familiar with the list of required documents for verification and ensure they have all necessary documents ready before appearing for the DV round. In this article, we have listed down the complet document verification process, documents required and what after document verifcation.

GDS 2026 Document Verification Last Date As per the official GDS result PDF, they have to appear for document verification on or before October 27. Candidates who fails to report within the given deadline they will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidates, and their candidature will be rejected. No appeal or request will be entertained after the deadline. What happens in the GDS Document Verification Round? In India Post GDS Selection Process, the Document verification (DV) is a very important round. In DV round the department thoroughly checks the academic qualifications and personal details of the candidate and ensures that the informations provided by the candidate during the application process are correct. Candidates who have provided incorrect or false information while filling out the India Post GDS Application Form will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

Documents required In GDS DV Round All the candidates shortlisted in GDS 1st merit list have to report to the Divisional Office of the Division to which they are selected for document verification round, where they need to show the following documents in originals and submit the 2 sets of photocopies: Original Class 10th Mark Sheet

Original Caste Certificate (only for reserved categories)

Original PWD Certificate (only for candidates with disabilities)

Original ID Proof like voter ID card/Aadhaar card.

Medical Certificate: From a government hospital, government dispensary, or government primary health centre.

Recent passport-size colour photographs Guidelines for India Post GDS Document Verification At the time of document verification, candidates will have to follow certain guidelines. Some of them are listed below:

The candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form.

The shortlisted candidates will be allowed a total of 15 days to submit the documents for verification.

If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright.

After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate. What’s Next After GDS Document Verification Round? After verifying the identity, qualifications and eligibility of the shortlisted candidates for the GDS, BPM and ABPM posts, India Post will start the joining process. India Post normally share the GDS joining-related information on the registered email ID and phone number of the candidate. So, candidates are advised to make sure that they have provided a correct and working email ID and phone number.