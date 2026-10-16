Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a state-wide public holiday on October 19, 2026, for Mahanavami (Shardiya Navratri). The Kerala government has also declared Monday, October 19, 2026, a public holiday for Durgashtami, giving residents an extended break during the Navratri festival period. The declaration by the General Administration Department on Friday, October 16, comes ahead of the scheduled Pooja festival holidays on October 20 and 21. Key Details for UP Holiday: What is Open, What is Closed • Date: Monday, October 19, 2026 • Occasion: Mahanavami • Applicability: All government offices, educational institutions (schools and colleges), and state public establishments across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed. • Long Weekend: With Sunday, October 18 as a weekly off, Monday, October 19 as the Mahanavami public holiday, and Tuesday, October 20 for Dussehra/Vijayadashami, residents and employees receive a continuous break.

Key Details for Kerala Holiday The additional holiday will apply to government and quasi-government offices, public sector undertakings, institutions covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act and all educational institutions, including professional colleges. With the latest holiday falling between the weekend and the existing festival holidays, people across Kerala can enjoy five consecutive days off from Saturday, October 17, to Wednesday, October 21. Full holiday schedule in Kerala October 17, Saturday: Weekend holiday October 18, Sunday: Weekend holiday and Pooja Veppu preparations October 19, Monday: Durgashtami public holiday October 20, Tuesday: Mahanavami and Ayudha Pooja holiday October 21, Wednesday: Vijayadashami and related religious observances Why Was the Extra Holiday Announced in Kerala?

Pooja Veppu, an important part of Kerala's Navratri celebrations, involves placing books, musical instruments and other objects for worship ahead of Saraswati Pooja and Vijayadashami. Vijayadashami is also linked with Vidyarambham, the traditional ceremony in which youth are introduced to learning. With the festival rituals beginning on Sunday evening, demands had emerged for an additional holiday on Monday to facilitate participation in the celebrations. The government subsequently issued the order declaring October 19 a public holiday. What Should Residents Know? The order covers government offices, quasi-government establishments, public sector undertakings and educational institutions, including professional colleges. Institutions covered by the Negotiable Instruments Act are also included.