The “Mother of All Bombs”, formally regarded as the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), is one of the most powerful conventional weapons built by the United States. The weapon is in the spotlight after reports that US military planners are eyeing its possible use in future strikes against Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict. Reportedly, possible targets could encompass Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities. However, its likely deployment remains under scrutiny, and its effectiveness against deeply buried installations is unknown. What Is the Mother of All Bombs? The MOAB is a GPS-guided, air-delivered conventional bomb created for the US military in the early 2000s. It weighs approximately 9,800 kilograms, measures around 9.1 metres in length, and possesses roughly 8,480 kilograms of explosives.

The bomb’s tremendous size and destructive power make it especially suited to attacking large surface targets and extensive cave or tunnel networks. Unlike nuclear weapons, the MOAB depends on conventional explosives and does not release a nuclear explosion or radioactive fallout. Why Is It Called the Mother of All Bombs? MOAB stands for Massive Ordnance Air Blast, the weapon’s official designation. The phrase “Mother of All Bombs” became its famously known nickname because of its enormous size and explosive force. It also reiterates language linked with former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who used the phrase “mother of all battles” during the 1991 Gulf War. The nickname subsequently became closely connected with the American weapon. When Was the Mother of All Bombs First Used? The United States used the MOAB in defence initially on April 13, 2017, during military operations in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.