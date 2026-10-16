All About ‘Mother of All Bombs’ Weighing 9800 Kgs: Check When It Was First Used & by Whom, Name Meaning, Cost
The reported consideration of the MOAB for potential operations against Iran has raised concerns about escalation and military effectiveness. Thus, the possibility of fielding the MOAB against Iran ignites strategic concerns beyond its destructive strength.
The “Mother of All Bombs”, formally regarded as the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), is one of the most powerful conventional weapons built by the United States. The weapon is in the spotlight after reports that US military planners are eyeing its possible use in future strikes against Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Reportedly, possible targets could encompass Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear-related facilities. However, its likely deployment remains under scrutiny, and its effectiveness against deeply buried installations is unknown.
What Is the Mother of All Bombs?
The MOAB is a GPS-guided, air-delivered conventional bomb created for the US military in the early 2000s. It weighs approximately 9,800 kilograms, measures around 9.1 metres in length, and possesses roughly 8,480 kilograms of explosives.
The bomb’s tremendous size and destructive power make it especially suited to attacking large surface targets and extensive cave or tunnel networks. Unlike nuclear weapons, the MOAB depends on conventional explosives and does not release a nuclear explosion or radioactive fallout.
Why Is It Called the Mother of All Bombs?
MOAB stands for Massive Ordnance Air Blast, the weapon’s official designation. The phrase “Mother of All Bombs” became its famously known nickname because of its enormous size and explosive force.
It also reiterates language linked with former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who used the phrase “mother of all battles” during the 1991 Gulf War. The nickname subsequently became closely connected with the American weapon.
When Was the Mother of All Bombs First Used?
The United States used the MOAB in defence initially on April 13, 2017, during military operations in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.
The bomb threatened a cave and tunnel complex used in Province near the Pakistan border. Its operation showcased the weapon’s ability to deliver an enormous blast against intensive underground networks.
Could the Bomb be Used Against Iran?
The reported consideration of the MOAB for potential operations against Iran has raised concerns about escalation and military effectiveness. Thus, the possibility of fielding the MOAB against Iran ignites strategic concerns beyond its destructive strength. Any strike would need to be reviewed in terms of military objectives, civilian risks, and possible retaliation.
Cost of MOAB
Media reports during its 2017 deployment speculated a cost of $16 million per bomb based on total development program outlay; the U.S. Air Force confirmed that the actual manufacturing cost per unit is $170,000, as it was developed in-house rather.
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