IOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here
IOB SO Admit Card 2026: Indian Overseas Bank has released the Specialist and Generalist Officer Admit Card on October 16, 2026. The exam will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Check all details here.
Key Points
- IOB SO Admit Card 2026 was officially released on October 16, 2026.
- The IOB SO exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2026.
- A total of 291 Specialist and Generalist Officer posts will be filled.
IOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the Specialist Officer (SO) and Generalist Officer Admit Card 2026 on October 16, 2026 for various posts such as Manager (IT), Manager (Branch Management), Senior Manager (Credit) and others. These posts fall under various scales such as JMGS I, MMGS II, MMGS III. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The IOB SO exam will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.
Through this recruitment a total of 291 posts would be filled under the Advt No HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27. The admit card contains important details such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines.
IOB SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Indian Overseas Bank SO Admit Card 2026 download link is available through the official recruitment portal. Candidates can check and download their call letter for online examination by entering their login credentials such as registration number or roll number along with their password & date of birth and CAPTCHA Code . Check the direct link to download the IOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 from the table below.
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IOB SO Admit Card 2026 Link
IOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The IOB SO Exam selection process is multifold; it consists of online examination, personal interview, document verification and medical examination. Check the details related to the recruitment process below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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IOB SO Exam 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Overseas Bank
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Post
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Manager (IT), Manager (Branch Management), Senior Manager (Credit) and others
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No of Vacancies
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291
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Admit Card Release Date
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October 16, 2026
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Exam Date
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October 31, 2026
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Mode of Exam
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Online
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Official Website
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iob.bank.in
How to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the IOB Specialist Officer Exam
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Visit the official IOB website at iob.bank.in
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The homepage will appear then you have to visit the What's New Section.
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There you find a text that says Call Letter for Online Examination for Recruitment of Generalist / Specialist Officers in Various Scales - 2026 - 27.
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Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials as given there.
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Click on the Login and Submit button.
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The IOB SO Admit Card will open on your screen.
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Download and take a printout for the examination.
Details Mentioned on IOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF
Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their IOB SO Admit Card 2026-
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Candidate's Photograph
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Candidate's Signature
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Examination Name
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Exam Date and Shift
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Exam Shift
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name
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Examination Centre Address
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Exam Centre Code
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Important Examination Day Instructions
Candidates are advised to go through all the important instructions given on the call letter and carry the required documents to the examination centre on the exam day.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.