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IOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 19:01 IST

IOB SO Admit Card 2026: Indian Overseas Bank has released the Specialist and Generalist Officer Admit Card on October 16, 2026. The exam will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official recruitment portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. Check all details here.

IOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here
IOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

Key Points

  • IOB SO Admit Card 2026 was officially released on October 16, 2026.
  • The IOB SO exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2026.
  • A total of 291 Specialist and Generalist Officer posts will be filled.

IOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the Specialist Officer (SO) and Generalist Officer Admit Card 2026 on October 16, 2026 for various posts such as Manager (IT), Manager (Branch Management), Senior Manager (Credit) and others. These posts fall under various scales such as JMGS I, MMGS II, MMGS III. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The IOB SO exam will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Through this recruitment a total of 291 posts would be filled under the Advt No HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27. The admit card contains important details such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

IOB SO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Indian Overseas Bank SO Admit Card 2026 download link is available through the official recruitment portal. Candidates can check and download their call letter for online examination by entering their login credentials such as registration number or roll number along with their password &  date of birth and CAPTCHA Code . Check the direct link to download the IOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 from the table below.

IOB SO Admit Card 2026 Link

Click Here

IOB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2026 Highlights 

The IOB SO Exam selection process is multifold; it consists of online examination, personal interview, document verification and medical examination. Check the details related to the recruitment process below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

IOB SO Exam  2026

Conducting Authority 

Indian Overseas Bank

Post

Manager (IT), Manager (Branch Management), Senior Manager (Credit) and others

No of Vacancies

291

Admit Card Release Date

October 16, 2026

Exam Date

October 31, 2026

Mode of Exam

Online

Official Website

iob.bank.in

How to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the IOB Specialist Officer Exam

  • Visit the official IOB website at iob.bank.in

  • The homepage will appear then you have to visit the What's New Section.

  • There you find a text that says Call Letter for Online Examination for Recruitment of Generalist / Specialist Officers in Various Scales - 2026 - 27.

  • Click on the link now a new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials as given there.

  • Click on the Login and Submit button.

  • The IOB SO Admit Card will open on your screen.

  • Download and take a printout for the examination.

Details Mentioned on IOB SO Hall Ticket 2026 PDF

Candidates can check the following details mentioned on their IOB SO Admit Card 2026-

  • Candidate  Name

  • Roll Number

  • Registration Number

  • Candidate's Photograph

  • Candidate's Signature

  • Examination Name

  • Exam Date and Shift

  • Exam Shift

  • Reporting Time

  • Examination Centre Name

  • Examination Centre Address

  • Exam Centre Code

  • Important Examination Day Instructions

Candidates are advised to go through all the important instructions given on the call letter and  carry the required documents to the examination centre on the exam day.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 19:01 IST
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