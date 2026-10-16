IOB SO Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

IOB SO Admit Card 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has officially released the Specialist Officer (SO) and Generalist Officer Admit Card 2026 on October 16, 2026 for various posts such as Manager (IT), Manager (Branch Management), Senior Manager (Credit) and others. These posts fall under various scales such as JMGS I, MMGS II, MMGS III. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download their exam hall ticket PDF through the official portal at ibpsreg.ibps.in. The IOB SO exam will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre.

Through this recruitment a total of 291 posts would be filled under the Advt No HRDD/RECT/04/2026-27. The admit card contains important details such as the examination centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines.