SRCC vs Ramjas: Check NIRF Ranking and Cutoff for Top Courses
This article compares the Shri Ram College of Commerce and Ramjas College on the basis of NIRF Ranking of colleges 2025 and detailed cutoffs for CUET UG round 1 which can help candidates understand the admission procedure. Candidates can find detailed comparisons below.
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Ramjas College both come under Delhi University (DU). SRCC secured NIRF Ranking of 18 in colleges category whereas Ramjas College secured NIRF Ranking of 28 in colleges category. SRCC is an exclusive commerce college whereas Ramjas College is a multidisciplinary college. The fees of SRCC is around INR 97K - 1.25 Lakhs for 3 years programs with average package of INR 9.90 LPA and fees of Ramjas College is around INR 45K - 65K with average package around INR 7.50 - INR 8.20 LPA.
According to official CUET UG, Round 1 scores admission to SRCC opened at 924 for B.Com.(Hons.) in general category whereas for Ramjas college the round 1 opened at 895 for B.Com.(Hons.) in the general category. Candidates can find detailed comparison and NIRF score breakdown below.
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SRCC vs Ramjas: NIRF Scores Breakdown
Candidates can check the NIRF scores breakdown of different parameters for NIRF College Ranking 2025 below.
|
NIRF Evaluation Parameter
|
Parameter Weight
|
SRCC
|
Ramjas College
|
Score Difference (SRCC vs Ramjas)
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
|
40% (0.40)
|
70.46
|
68.22
|
2.24
|
Research & Professional Practice (RPC)
|
15% (0.15)
|
12.76
|
75.74
|
-62.98
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO)
|
25% (0.25)
|
92.87
|
62.54
|
30.33
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
|
10% (0.10)
|
80.27
|
71.53
|
8.74
|
Perception (PR)
|
10% (0.10)
|
75.05
|
23.9
|
51.15
|
Overall Composite Score
|
100% (1.00)
|
69.01
|
63.82
|
5.19
SRCC vs Ramjas: SRCC CUET UG Round 1 Cutoff
SRCC cutoffs for CUET UG Round 1 opened at 924 for B.Com.(Hons.) and 897 for B.A. (Hons.) Economics for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
897.4357
|
791.3872
|
733.4082
|
648.9502
|
840.4671
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
924.3009
|
849.1369
|
796.3987
|
723.6367
|
887.9131
SRCC vs Ramjas: Ramjas CUET UG Round 1 Cutoff
Ramjas College cutoffs for CUET UG Round 1 opened at 895 for B.Com.(Hons.) and 826 for B.A. (Hons.) Economics for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
826.3427
|
675.9885
|
623.9136
|
480.9412
|
737.2119
|
Ramjas College
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
895.5999
|
817.1925
|
747.3508
|
642.6724
|
862.6918
SRCC vs Ramjas: Overview
SRCC is ranked 18 in NIRF Ranking for colleges and Ramjas College is ranked 28 in NIRF Ranking of colleges. Candidates can check out a detailed overview of both the institutes below.
|
Parameter
|
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
|
Ramjas College
|
Establishment Year
|
1926
|
1917
|
Affiliation / Campus
|
University of Delhi (North Campus)
|
University of Delhi (North Campus)
|
NIRF Rank (2025 - College Category)
|
Rank #18
|
Rank #28
|
NIRF Rank (2024 - College Category)
|
Rank #19
|
Rank #27
|
Specialization Focus
|
Exclusively Commerce, Economics & Business Management
|
Multidisciplinary (Arts, Commerce & Sciences)
|
Flagship UG Courses Offered
|
B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.A. (Hons) Business Economics
|
B.Com (Hons), B.Com (Prog), B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.Sc (Hons), B.A. Program
|
Average 3-Year Course Fee (B.Com / B.A. Eco)
|
INR 97,260 – INR 1,25,080 (INR 30k – 33k / year)
|
INR 45,000 – INR 65,000 (INR 15k – 22k / year)
|
Campus Placement Performance (Average Package)
|
INR 9.90 LPA (Highest: INR 36.00 LPA)
|
INR 7.50 LPA – INR 8.20 LPA (Highest: INR 18.00–22.00 LPA)
|
Top Placement Recruiters
|
McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Deloitte, EY, PwC, D.E. Shaw
|
Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PwC, Wipro, Accenture, ICICI Bank
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