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SRCC vs Ramjas: Check NIRF Ranking and Cutoff for Top Courses

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 18:49 IST

This article compares the Shri Ram College of Commerce and Ramjas College on the basis of NIRF Ranking of colleges 2025 and detailed cutoffs for CUET UG round 1 which can help candidates understand the admission procedure. Candidates can find detailed comparisons below.

SRCC vs Ramjas: Check NIRF Ranking and Cutoff for Top Courses
SRCC vs Ramjas: Check NIRF Ranking and Cutoff for Top Courses

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Ramjas College both come under Delhi University (DU). SRCC secured NIRF Ranking of 18 in colleges category whereas Ramjas College secured NIRF Ranking of 28 in colleges category. SRCC is an exclusive commerce college whereas Ramjas College is a multidisciplinary college. The fees of SRCC is around INR 97K - 1.25 Lakhs for 3 years programs with average package of INR 9.90 LPA and fees of Ramjas College is around INR 45K - 65K with average package around INR 7.50 - INR 8.20 LPA.

According to official CUET UG, Round 1 scores admission to SRCC opened at 924 for B.Com.(Hons.) in general category whereas for Ramjas college the round 1 opened at 895 for B.Com.(Hons.) in the general category. Candidates can find detailed comparison and NIRF score breakdown below.

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SRCC vs Ramjas: NIRF Scores Breakdown

Candidates can check the NIRF scores breakdown of different parameters for NIRF College Ranking 2025 below. 

NIRF Evaluation Parameter

Parameter Weight

SRCC 

Ramjas College 

Score Difference (SRCC vs Ramjas)

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

40% (0.40)

70.46

68.22

2.24

Research & Professional Practice (RPC)

15% (0.15)

12.76

75.74

-62.98

Graduation Outcomes (GO)

25% (0.25)

92.87

62.54

30.33

Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)

10% (0.10)

80.27

71.53

8.74

Perception (PR)

10% (0.10)

75.05

23.9

51.15

Overall Composite Score

100% (1.00)

69.01

63.82

5.19

SRCC vs Ramjas: SRCC CUET UG Round 1 Cutoff

SRCC cutoffs for CUET UG Round 1 opened at 924 for B.Com.(Hons.) and 897 for B.A. (Hons.) Economics for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

897.4357

791.3872

733.4082

648.9502

840.4671

Shri Ram College of Commerce

B.Com. (Hons.)

924.3009

849.1369

796.3987

723.6367

887.9131

SRCC vs Ramjas: Ramjas CUET UG Round 1 Cutoff 

Ramjas College cutoffs for CUET UG Round 1 opened at 895 for B.Com.(Hons.) and 826 for B.A. (Hons.) Economics for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Ramjas College

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

826.3427

675.9885

623.9136

480.9412

737.2119

Ramjas College

B.Com. (Hons.)

895.5999

817.1925

747.3508

642.6724

862.6918

SRCC vs Ramjas: Overview

SRCC is ranked 18 in NIRF Ranking for colleges and Ramjas College is ranked 28 in NIRF Ranking of colleges. Candidates can check out a detailed overview of both the institutes below. 

Parameter 

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

Ramjas College

Establishment Year

1926

1917

Affiliation / Campus

University of Delhi (North Campus)

University of Delhi (North Campus)

NIRF Rank (2025 - College Category)

Rank #18

Rank #28

NIRF Rank (2024 - College Category)

Rank #19

Rank #27

Specialization Focus

Exclusively Commerce, Economics & Business Management

Multidisciplinary (Arts, Commerce & Sciences)

Flagship UG Courses Offered

B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.A. (Hons) Business Economics

B.Com (Hons), B.Com (Prog), B.A. (Hons) Economics, B.Sc (Hons), B.A. Program

Average 3-Year Course Fee (B.Com / B.A. Eco)

INR 97,260 – INR 1,25,080 (INR 30k – 33k / year)

INR 45,000 – INR 65,000 (INR 15k – 22k / year)

Campus Placement Performance (Average Package)

INR 9.90 LPA (Highest: INR 36.00 LPA)

INR 7.50 LPA – INR 8.20 LPA (Highest: INR 18.00–22.00 LPA)

Top Placement Recruiters

McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Deloitte, EY, PwC, D.E. Shaw

Deloitte, KPMG, EY, PwC, Wipro, Accenture, ICICI Bank

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 18:49 IST
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