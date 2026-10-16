SRCC vs Ramjas: Check NIRF Ranking and Cutoff for Top Courses

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Ramjas College both come under Delhi University (DU). SRCC secured NIRF Ranking of 18 in colleges category whereas Ramjas College secured NIRF Ranking of 28 in colleges category. SRCC is an exclusive commerce college whereas Ramjas College is a multidisciplinary college. The fees of SRCC is around INR 97K - 1.25 Lakhs for 3 years programs with average package of INR 9.90 LPA and fees of Ramjas College is around INR 45K - 65K with average package around INR 7.50 - INR 8.20 LPA.

According to official CUET UG, Round 1 scores admission to SRCC opened at 924 for B.Com.(Hons.) in general category whereas for Ramjas college the round 1 opened at 895 for B.Com.(Hons.) in the general category. Candidates can find detailed comparison and NIRF score breakdown below.