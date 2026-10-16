India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20I: Schedule, Squads, Key Players and Live Streaming Details
India Women face Zimbabwe Women in a 3-match T20I series in Raipur. Check the complete schedule, key players and live streaming details.
The India women's team will witness a new era on Friday, October 16, when they will be led by the new skipper Smriti Mandhana against Zimbabwe Women in Raipur. The 3-match T20I series will kick off today, with the 1st game to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.
India Women are currently strong. They enter the series as the world No. 3 side, with plenty of match-winners on their side. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will also look at this opportunity to get more exposure against quality teams, find some form and, if possible, pull off an upset against the strong Indian side.
Stepping up to lead #TeamIndia! 🫡 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 🧢 Full interview coming 🔜 on https://t.co/RSFMap5fvv @mandhana_smriti | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/h5dP1qCMbU— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2026
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: T20I Series Schedule
All 3 matches will be played at the same venue, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with all the games set to start at 7:00 PM IST. Below is the schedule, dates and everything you need to know.
|
Match
|
Date
|
Day
|
Venue
|
Time
|
1st T20I
|
October 16, 2026
|
Friday
|
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|
7:00 PM IST
|
2nd T20I
|
October 18, 2026
|
Sunday
|
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|
7:00 PM IST
|
3rd T20I
|
October 20, 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|
7:00 PM IST
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Squads
India Women Squad
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Captain / Opening Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Opening Batter
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Middle-Order Batter
|
Richa Ghosh
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Gunalan Kamalini
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Deepti Sharma
|
All-Rounder (Off-Spin)
|
Arundhati Reddy
|
Bowler (Right-Arm Medium-Fast)
|
Minnu Mani
|
All-Rounder (Off-Spin)
|
Shree Charani
|
Bowler (Left-Arm Orthodox)
|
Nandani Sharma
|
All-Rounder
|
Kranti Gaud
|
All-Rounder
|
Anushka Sharma
|
All-Rounder
|
Jintimani Kalita
|
All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium)
|
Niki Prasad
|
All-Rounder
|
Prema Rawat
|
All-Rounder
Zimbabwe Women Squad
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Josephine Nkomo
|
Captain / All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium)
|
Chiedza Dhururu
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Modester Mupachikwa
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
Kelis Ndhlovu
|
All-Rounder (Slow Left-Arm)
|
Beloved Biza
|
All-Rounder
|
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Nyasha Gwanzura
|
Middle-Order Batter
|
Sharne Mayers
|
Top-Order Batter
|
Loryn Phiri
|
Bowler (Off-Spin)
|
Francisca Chipare
|
Bowler (Right-Arm Medium)
|
Kudzai Chigora
|
Bowler (Right-Arm Fast-Medium)
|
Nomvelo Sibanda
|
Bowler (Left-Arm Medium)
|
Olinder Chare
|
Bowler
|
Michelle Mavunga
|
Bowler (Right-Arm Medium)
|
Tendai Makusha
|
Bowler
India vs Zimbabwe: Key Players to Watch Out For
1. Smriti Mandhana
Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana will be in the spotlight once again. She is the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is and has exceptional capabilities as a T20I batter. Known for her explosive yet elegant batting at the top of the order, she will be looking to start her new journey in style.
2. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma has been one of the key players in women's T20Is across the world over the last couple of years. Known for her handy contributions with the bat and clever bowling, she brings plenty of experience to the side. She is also likely to play a crucial role as one of India's leading all-rounders.
3. Josephine Nkomo
For Zimbabwe, eyes will be on Josephine Nkomo. The Zimbabwean bowling all-rounder faces a crucial assignment against a quality side like India. She has scored over 600 runs in the format and has also taken 68 wickets. She brings valuable experience to the team, which Zimbabwe will look to utilise as they aim to get going in the series.
4. Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano
With 77 T20I appearances to her name, Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano is a left-handed batting all-rounder. She has scored 1,456 runs in T20Is and will be crucial if Zimbabwe want to pose any sort of challenge to the Indian side.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Live Streaming Details
Fans can enjoy the live action of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I series on television as well as online. The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com