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India vs Zimbabwe Women's T20I: Schedule, Squads, Key Players and Live Streaming Details

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 19:05 IST

India Women face Zimbabwe Women in a 3-match T20I series in Raipur. Check the complete schedule, key players and live streaming details.

Smriti Mandhana (Image Source: X.com)
Smriti Mandhana (Image Source: X.com)

The India women's team will witness a new era on Friday, October 16, when they will be led by the new skipper Smriti Mandhana against Zimbabwe Women in Raipur. The 3-match T20I series will kick off today, with the 1st game to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

India Women are currently strong. They enter the series as the world No. 3 side, with plenty of match-winners on their side. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will also look at this opportunity to get more exposure against quality teams, find some form and, if possible, pull off an upset against the strong Indian side.


India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: T20I Series Schedule

All 3 matches will be played at the same venue, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with all the games set to start at 7:00 PM IST. Below is the schedule, dates and everything you need to know.

Match

Date

Day

Venue

Time

1st T20I

October 16, 2026

Friday

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I

October 18, 2026

Sunday

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I

October 20, 2026

Tuesday

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

7:00 PM IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Squads 

India Women Squad

Player Name

Role

Smriti Mandhana

Captain / Opening Batter

Shafali Verma

Opening Batter

Harmanpreet Kaur

Middle-Order Batter

Richa Ghosh

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Gunalan Kamalini

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Deepti Sharma

All-Rounder (Off-Spin)

Arundhati Reddy

Bowler (Right-Arm Medium-Fast)

Minnu Mani

All-Rounder (Off-Spin)

Shree Charani

Bowler (Left-Arm Orthodox)

Nandani Sharma

All-Rounder

Kranti Gaud

All-Rounder

Anushka Sharma

All-Rounder

Jintimani Kalita

All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium)

Niki Prasad

All-Rounder

Prema Rawat

All-Rounder

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Player Name

Role

Josephine Nkomo

Captain / All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium)

Chiedza Dhururu

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Modester Mupachikwa

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Kelis Ndhlovu

All-Rounder (Slow Left-Arm)

Beloved Biza

All-Rounder

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano

Top-Order Batter

Nyasha Gwanzura

Middle-Order Batter

Sharne Mayers

Top-Order Batter

Loryn Phiri

Bowler (Off-Spin)

Francisca Chipare

Bowler (Right-Arm Medium)

Kudzai Chigora

Bowler (Right-Arm Fast-Medium)

Nomvelo Sibanda

Bowler (Left-Arm Medium)

Olinder Chare

Bowler

Michelle Mavunga

Bowler (Right-Arm Medium)

Tendai Makusha

Bowler

India vs Zimbabwe: Key Players to Watch Out For

1. Smriti Mandhana

Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana will be in the spotlight once again. She is the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is and has exceptional capabilities as a T20I batter. Known for her explosive yet elegant batting at the top of the order, she will be looking to start her new journey in style.

2. Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma has been one of the key players in women's T20Is across the world over the last couple of years. Known for her handy contributions with the bat and clever bowling, she brings plenty of experience to the side. She is also likely to play a crucial role as one of India's leading all-rounders.

3. Josephine Nkomo

For Zimbabwe, eyes will be on Josephine Nkomo. The Zimbabwean bowling all-rounder faces a crucial assignment against a quality side like India. She has scored over 600 runs in the format and has also taken 68 wickets. She brings valuable experience to the team, which Zimbabwe will look to utilise as they aim to get going in the series.

4. Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano

With 77 T20I appearances to her name, Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano is a left-handed batting all-rounder. She has scored 1,456 runs in T20Is and will be crucial if Zimbabwe want to pose any sort of challenge to the Indian side.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Live Streaming Details

Fans can enjoy the live action of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I series on television as well as online. The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:40 IST
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