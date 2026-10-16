The India women's team will witness a new era on Friday, October 16, when they will be led by the new skipper Smriti Mandhana against Zimbabwe Women in Raipur. The 3-match T20I series will kick off today, with the 1st game to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. India Women are currently strong. They enter the series as the world No. 3 side, with plenty of match-winners on their side. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will also look at this opportunity to get more exposure against quality teams, find some form and, if possible, pull off an upset against the strong Indian side. Stepping up to lead #TeamIndia! 🫡 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 🧢 Full interview coming 🔜 on https://t.co/RSFMap5fvv @mandhana_smriti | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/h5dP1qCMbU — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2026



India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: T20I Series Schedule All 3 matches will be played at the same venue, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with all the games set to start at 7:00 PM IST. Below is the schedule, dates and everything you need to know. Match Date Day Venue Time 1st T20I October 16, 2026 Friday Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I October 18, 2026 Sunday Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I October 20, 2026 Tuesday Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST IND-W vs ZIM-W: Squads India Women Squad Player Name Role Smriti Mandhana Captain / Opening Batter Shafali Verma Opening Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Middle-Order Batter Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper-Batter Gunalan Kamalini Wicketkeeper-Batter Deepti Sharma All-Rounder (Off-Spin) Arundhati Reddy Bowler (Right-Arm Medium-Fast) Minnu Mani All-Rounder (Off-Spin) Shree Charani Bowler (Left-Arm Orthodox) Nandani Sharma All-Rounder Kranti Gaud All-Rounder Anushka Sharma All-Rounder Jintimani Kalita All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium) Niki Prasad All-Rounder Prema Rawat All-Rounder

Zimbabwe Women Squad Player Name Role Josephine Nkomo Captain / All-Rounder (Right-Arm Medium) Chiedza Dhururu Wicketkeeper-Batter Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper-Batter Kelis Ndhlovu All-Rounder (Slow Left-Arm) Beloved Biza All-Rounder Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Top-Order Batter Nyasha Gwanzura Middle-Order Batter Sharne Mayers Top-Order Batter Loryn Phiri Bowler (Off-Spin) Francisca Chipare Bowler (Right-Arm Medium) Kudzai Chigora Bowler (Right-Arm Fast-Medium) Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler (Left-Arm Medium) Olinder Chare Bowler Michelle Mavunga Bowler (Right-Arm Medium) Tendai Makusha Bowler India vs Zimbabwe: Key Players to Watch Out For 1. Smriti Mandhana Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana will be in the spotlight once again. She is the highest run-scorer in women's T20Is and has exceptional capabilities as a T20I batter. Known for her explosive yet elegant batting at the top of the order, she will be looking to start her new journey in style.

2. Deepti Sharma Deepti Sharma has been one of the key players in women's T20Is across the world over the last couple of years. Known for her handy contributions with the bat and clever bowling, she brings plenty of experience to the side. She is also likely to play a crucial role as one of India's leading all-rounders. 3. Josephine Nkomo For Zimbabwe, eyes will be on Josephine Nkomo. The Zimbabwean bowling all-rounder faces a crucial assignment against a quality side like India. She has scored over 600 runs in the format and has also taken 68 wickets. She brings valuable experience to the team, which Zimbabwe will look to utilise as they aim to get going in the series. 4. Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano With 77 T20I appearances to her name, Chipo Mavharei-Tiripano is a left-handed batting all-rounder. She has scored 1,456 runs in T20Is and will be crucial if Zimbabwe want to pose any sort of challenge to the Indian side.