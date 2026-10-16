The Indian government has increased the export duty on petrol and reduced the duty on diesel shipments. The revised rates will be in effect on October 16, 2026. The windfall tax on petrol exports has increased from ₹0.50 to ₹2.50 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports has been cut from ₹16 to ₹8.50 per litre. The changes were announced through a government order issued on October 15. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is Windfall Tax?

A windfall tax is a tax imposed on unusually high profits or gains earned by a business because of exceptional market conditions. It allows the government to collect additional revenue from specified petroleum exports during periods of favourable market conditions and profits. The duty applies to the relevant fuel exports and is not a separate tax directly charged to motorists at petrol pumps.