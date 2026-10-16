India Hikes Petrol Export Duty to ₹2.50 Per Litre, Cuts Diesel Duty to ₹8.50: Check State-Wise Petrol Prices
India has raised the windfall tax on petrol exports to ₹2.50 per litre and reduced diesel export duty to ₹8.50 from October 16, 2026. Understand windfall tax and check state-wise petrol prices.
The Indian government has increased the export duty on petrol and reduced the duty on diesel shipments. The revised rates will be in effect on October 16, 2026. The windfall tax on petrol exports has increased from ₹0.50 to ₹2.50 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports has been cut from ₹16 to ₹8.50 per litre. The changes were announced through a government order issued on October 15. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is Windfall Tax?
A windfall tax is a tax imposed on unusually high profits or gains earned by a business because of exceptional market conditions. It allows the government to collect additional revenue from specified petroleum exports during periods of favourable market conditions and profits. The duty applies to the relevant fuel exports and is not a separate tax directly charged to motorists at petrol pumps.
What Are the New Petrol and Diesel Export Duty Rates?
The petrol export duty has increased fivefold. The diesel export duty has been reduced by approximately 46.9%. These are export-duty rates. The revised duties came into effect on October 16, 2026.
|Fuel
|Previous export duty
|New export duty
|Change
|Petrol
|₹0.50 per litre
|₹2.50 per litre
|Increased by ₹2
|Diesel
|₹16 per litre
|₹8.50 per litre
|Reduced by ₹7.50
The petrol prices differed across states and Union Territories on October 16, 2026. The table below shows the reported rates. These are state-level listings. While, the actual prices can differ between cities and fuel stations.
|State/Union Territory
|Petrol price per litre
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|₹88.66
|Andhra Pradesh
|₹117.78
|Arunachal Pradesh
|₹99.60
|Assam
|₹106.60
|Bihar
|₹115.06
|Chandigarh
|₹101.51
|Chhattisgarh
|₹108.74
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|₹99.90
|Daman and Diu
|₹100.46
|Delhi
|₹102.12
|Goa
|₹104.13
|Gujarat
|₹102.84
|Haryana
|₹102.95
|Himachal Pradesh
|₹100.57
|Jammu and Kashmir
|₹105.00
|Jharkhand
|₹106.65
|Karnataka
|₹110.80
|Kerala
|₹115.09
|Madhya Pradesh
|₹114.97
|Maharashtra
|₹113.32
|Manipur
|₹106.82
|Meghalaya
|₹102.60
|Mizoram
|₹106.80
|Nagaland
|₹105.84
|Odisha
|₹109.63
|Puducherry
|₹104.29
|Punjab
|₹105.22
|Rajasthan
|₹113.16
|Tamil Nadu
|₹109.10
|Telangana
|₹115.29
|Uttar Pradesh
|₹102.37
|Uttarakhand
|₹101.90
|West Bengal
|₹113.59
Which States Have the Highest and Lowest Petrol Prices?
Based on the state-wise figures for October 16, 2026:
|Category
|State / Union Territory
|Petrol Price per Litre
|Highest Reported Price
|Andhra Pradesh
|₹117.78
|Other High-Price Regions
|Telangana
|₹115.29
|Kerala
|₹115.09
|Bihar
|₹115.06
|Lowest Reported Price
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|₹88.66
|Lowest Mainland State
|Arunachal Pradesh
|₹99.60
Petrol Prices in Major Indian Cities on October 16, 2026
|City
|Petrol Price per Litre
|New Delhi
|₹102.12
|Mumbai
|₹111.21
|Kolkata
|₹113.51
|Chennai
|₹107.76
|Gurugram
|₹102.97
|Noida
|₹101.96
|Hyderabad
|₹116.15
|Jaipur
|₹113.16
|Lucknow
|₹101.86
Why Do Petrol Prices Differ From State to State?
Petrol prices are not identical across India because the final retail price includes several components. Central taxes contribute to the retail price. State governments apply VAT or other applicable levies, which differ across states.
When Did India Introduce Windfall Taxes on Fuel Exports?
India first introduced windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022. The government later withdrew the taxes in 2024 and reintroduced them in March 2026 following a surge in crude oil prices.
Executive - Editorial
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