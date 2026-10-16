Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: 21 Roads May Be Affected by CJP’s Tiranga March, Check Routes and Timings
Delhi Traffic Police has warned of traffic disruptions on October 16, 2026, ahead of CJP’s proposed Tiranga march. Check the 21 affected roads, event timings, Central Park closure and commuter advisory.
Traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday, October 16, 2026 because of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. The march is called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Central Park in Connaught Place. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible disruptions from around 3 pm while the proposed gathering is scheduled for 5 pm. The advisory covers 21 roads and stretches around Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will also remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Keep reading to know about the closures.
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: October 16, 2026
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|Friday, October 16, 2026
|Proposed Event
|‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march
|Organiser
|Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)
|Proposed Venue
|Central Park, Connaught Place
|Proposed Gathering Time
|5:00 PM
|Expected Start of Traffic Disruption
|Around 3:00 PM
|Roads Likely to Be Affected
|21
|Central Park Closure
|October 16 and 17
|Advisory Issued By
|Delhi Traffic Police
Which 21 Roads in Delhi May Be Affected by the CJP March?
Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions on the following roads and stretches from around 3 pm onwards.
|No.
|Road or Stretch
|1
|Sansad Marg
|2
|Baba Kharak Singh Marg
|3
|Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
|4
|Panchkuian Road
|5
|Basant Lane
|6
|Chelmsford Road
|7
|Minto Road
|8
|Barakhamba Road
|9
|Kasturba Gandhi Marg
|10
|Janpath
|11
|Rail Bhawan
|12
|Rafi Marg
|13
|C-Hexagon
|14
|Mandi House
|15
|Patel Chowk
|16
|Windsor Place
|17
|Gole Dak Khana
|18
|Ashok Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
|19
|Tilak Marg
|20
|Tolstoy Marg
|21
|Sikandra Road
Yes. NDMC has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the general public on October 16 and 17, 2026.
|Detail
|Information
|Location
|Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi
|Closure Dates
|October 16 and 17, 2026
|Authority
|New Delhi Municipal Council
|Reason Stated
|Administrative reasons
|Impact
|Public access to Central Park is restricted during the closure
The CJP has called for the gathering to protest the arrest and judicial custody of two of its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters and members of the public to participate in the proposed flag march.
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