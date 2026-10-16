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Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: 21 Roads May Be Affected by CJP’s Tiranga March, Check Routes and Timings

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 10:17 IST

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of traffic disruptions on October 16, 2026, ahead of CJP’s proposed Tiranga march. Check the 21 affected roads, event timings, Central Park closure and commuter advisory.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: 21 Roads May Be Affected by CJP’s Tiranga March, Check Routes and Timings
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: 21 Roads May Be Affected by CJP’s Tiranga March, Check Routes and Timings

Traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday, October 16, 2026 because of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. The march is called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Central Park in Connaught Place. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible disruptions from around 3 pm while the proposed gathering is scheduled for 5 pm. The advisory covers 21 roads and stretches around Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will also remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Keep reading to know about the closures.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: October 16, 2026

Detail Information
Date Friday, October 16, 2026
Proposed Event ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march
Organiser Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)
Proposed Venue Central Park, Connaught Place
Proposed Gathering Time 5:00 PM
Expected Start of Traffic Disruption Around 3:00 PM
Roads Likely to Be Affected 21
Central Park Closure October 16 and 17
Advisory Issued By Delhi Traffic Police

Which 21 Roads in Delhi May Be Affected by the CJP March?

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions on the following roads and stretches from around 3 pm onwards.

No. Road or Stretch
1 Sansad Marg
2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg
3 Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg
4 Panchkuian Road
5 Basant Lane
6 Chelmsford Road
7 Minto Road
8 Barakhamba Road
9 Kasturba Gandhi Marg
10 Janpath
11 Rail Bhawan
12 Rafi Marg
13 C-Hexagon
14 Mandi House
15 Patel Chowk
16 Windsor Place
17 Gole Dak Khana
18 Ashok Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon
19 Tilak Marg
20 Tolstoy Marg
21 Sikandra Road

Is Connaught Place Central Park Closed Today?

Yes. NDMC has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the general public on October 16 and 17, 2026.

Detail Information
Location Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Closure Dates October 16 and 17, 2026
Authority New Delhi Municipal Council
Reason Stated Administrative reasons
Impact Public access to Central Park is restricted during the closure

Why Is CJP Organising the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March?

The CJP has called for the gathering to protest the arrest and judicial custody of two of its leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has urged supporters and members of the public to participate in the proposed flag march.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:17 IST
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