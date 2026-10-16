Traffic movement in central Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday, October 16, 2026 because of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’. The march is called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Central Park in Connaught Place. Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible disruptions from around 3 pm while the proposed gathering is scheduled for 5 pm. The advisory covers 21 roads and stretches around Connaught Place and other parts of central Delhi. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will also remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17. Keep reading to know about the closures. Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: October 16, 2026 Detail Information Date Friday, October 16, 2026 Proposed Event ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march Organiser Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Proposed Venue Central Park, Connaught Place Proposed Gathering Time 5:00 PM Expected Start of Traffic Disruption Around 3:00 PM Roads Likely to Be Affected 21 Central Park Closure October 16 and 17 Advisory Issued By Delhi Traffic Police

Which 21 Roads in Delhi May Be Affected by the CJP March? Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions on the following roads and stretches from around 3 pm onwards. No. Road or Stretch 1 Sansad Marg 2 Baba Kharak Singh Marg 3 Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg 4 Panchkuian Road 5 Basant Lane 6 Chelmsford Road 7 Minto Road 8 Barakhamba Road 9 Kasturba Gandhi Marg 10 Janpath 11 Rail Bhawan 12 Rafi Marg 13 C-Hexagon 14 Mandi House 15 Patel Chowk 16 Windsor Place 17 Gole Dak Khana 18 Ashok Road, from GPO to C-Hexagon 19 Tilak Marg 20 Tolstoy Marg 21 Sikandra Road Is Connaught Place Central Park Closed Today? Yes. NDMC has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the general public on October 16 and 17, 2026. Detail Information Location Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi Closure Dates October 16 and 17, 2026 Authority New Delhi Municipal Council Reason Stated Administrative reasons Impact Public access to Central Park is restricted during the closure