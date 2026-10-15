Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi has officially released the Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 on its official website. All those candidates who have successfully applied for JTET2026 examination will be able to easily download their hall tickets from the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacexamportal.in. The written exam for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 01, 2026. Candidates will have to carry the Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 with essential documents including valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue mentioned on the hall ticket. Official Website To Downlaod JTET Admit Card 2026 The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released Jharkhand TET 2026 hall ticket on its official website. Once released, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number, date of birth to the link. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity card to the exam venue. Below are details of the official website where you can get access the hall ticket download link-

Official Website To Download JTET 2026 Name Of Website Download Link JAC Official Website jac.jharkhand.gov.in JAC Exam Portal jacexamportal.in Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026: Important Dates Candidates applied successfully for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test can check the important dates related to the JTET Admit Card 2026 to keep themselves updates . The Admit Card will be released on Oct 15, at the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). Check all details here- Exam Scheduled on November 01 2026 Admit Card Release Date October 15, 2026 Exam Date November 01, 2026 Answer Key Release Date To be Announced Result Date To be Announced JTET Admit Card 2026 Download Link The download link for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 admit card, issued by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), has been activated from today, October 15, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official websites—jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacexamportal.in—or by clicking the direct link provided below, using their registration number and date of birth.

JET Admit Card 2026 Download Link Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights The Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 is the most important document for successfully appearing in the Jharkhand TET examination 2026. It clearly contains the candidate's personal information as well as other details related to the examination. Check key highlights of the JTET Exam given below- JET Admit Card 2026 - Highlights Organization Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi Exam Name Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 Exam date November 01, 2026 Release of admit card: October 15, 2026 Mode of exam Offline - OMR-based exam Documents to carry on exam day Printout of admit card, valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ PAN Card/ Driving License) Exam pattern 150 questions for 150 marks Official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JTET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings According to notification number 62/2026 issued by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on November 1, 2026. The exam will be held at various examination centers across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts, with separate schedules designated for classes 1–5 and classes 6–8. Exam Level Timing Upper Primary (Classes 6–8) 9:30 to 12:00 P.M. Primary (Classes 1–5) 2:00 to 4:30 P.M. How to Download the Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026? Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards by following the simple steps provided below: Visit the official websites of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacexamportal.in.

Click on the "Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, or any other required information as requested.

After entering the details, click on the 'Submit' button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket for the examination and take a printout of it.

Details Mentioned on JTET Hall Ticket 2026 Candidates who have to appear in the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as- Candidate's Full Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Candidate's Passport-Size Photograph

Candidate's Signature

Name of the Examination

Paper Details

Date of Examination

Time of Examination

Reporting Time

Name and Address of the Examination Centre

Examination Centre Code

Category

Gender

Important Instructions

What to Do If You Cannot Download JTET Admit Card 2026? If you are facing trouble in downloading the JTET Admit Card 2026, there is not need to worry at tll. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the hall ticket smoothly. Below are some common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the hall ticket- Server Issues: It might be that the load of login a number of candidates for particular time and high traffic can make the website slow or unavailable. It can hamper the speed of the server and you will have to refresh the page.

Incorrect Login Credentials: You are required to provide the login credentials as the same and without any change. If you have forgotten passwords or wrong usernames can prevent your access to the website and download the hall ticket.

Slow Internet Connection: The speed of the internet can also hamper downloading hall ticket prices and so you are advised to depend on a high speed internet connection in lieu of a poor one.