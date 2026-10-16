SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Check Highest Package, Average Salary, Fees, ROI and Top Recruiters

SIBM and SCMHRD are both known for their good academic programmes, industry exposure and placement opportunities. SIBM Pune has recorded strong placement results for the 2025-2026 batch with the highest package of INR 74.84 LPA, an average CTC of INR 28.18 LPA and a median CTC of INR 27 LPA. SCMHRD has recorded the highest package of INR 38 LPA, an average CTC of INR 21.90 LPA and a median CTC of INR 20 LPA. More than 110 recruiters participated in the placement process in both the colleges. This article brings an overview of both the institute, YoY Growth, the ROI table and various job profiles and top recruiters for the aspirants to have a better understanding.

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SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Overview