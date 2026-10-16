SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Check Highest Package, Average Salary, Fees, ROI and Top Recruiters
SIBM Pune and SCMHRD Pune are two well-known colleges under Symbiosis International. SIBM ranked in 11th position at the NIRF ranking. Both these colleges offer the two-year MBA programme and provide students with good academic opportunities. Students can find the NIRF ranking, top recruiters and key highlights in the article below
SIBM and SCMHRD are both known for their good academic programmes, industry exposure and placement opportunities. SIBM Pune has recorded strong placement results for the 2025-2026 batch with the highest package of INR 74.84 LPA, an average CTC of INR 28.18 LPA and a median CTC of INR 27 LPA. SCMHRD has recorded the highest package of INR 38 LPA, an average CTC of INR 21.90 LPA and a median CTC of INR 20 LPA. More than 110 recruiters participated in the placement process in both the colleges. This article brings an overview of both the institute, YoY Growth, the ROI table and various job profiles and top recruiters for the aspirants to have a better understanding.
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SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Overview
The two-year MBA programme costs around INR 26.20 Lakhs at SIBM and is ranked in the 11th position in the NIRF ranking, and with the placement opportunities, this amount seems worth it, while the SCMHRD two-year programme costs INR 23.70 Lakhs. Candidates can review the comprehensive summary of the B-school provided below.
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Metric / Parameter
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SIBM Pune (Lavale)
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SCMHRD Pune (Hinjawadi)
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Institution Name
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Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
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Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD
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NIRF Management Ranking
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11th Rank in India
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NA
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Primary Entrance Exam
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SNAP (Cutoff: ~98–98.5 %ile)
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SNAP (Cutoff: ~96–97 %ile)
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Flagship Specialisation
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Marketing, Finance, Operations
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Human Resource Management (HRM), BA
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Highest Package (2026)
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INR 74.84 LPA
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INR 38.00 LPA
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Overall Average Package (2026)
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INR 28.18 LPA
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INR 21.90 LPA
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Median Package (2026)
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INR 27.00 LPA
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INR 20.00 LPA
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Total Recruiting Companies
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110+ Companies (132 PPOs)
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110+ Companies
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Total 2-Year Programme Fee
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INR 26.20 Lakhs
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INR 23.70 Lakhs
Also Check,
Hindustan Institute of Technology
Jaopuria Institute of Management
SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Average Package
Both the colleges have a strong placement, but SIBM has a higher reported package. SCMHRD has reported 100% placement
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Placement Year
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SIBM Average (LPA)
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SIBM Highest (LPA)
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SCMHRD Average (LPA)
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SCMHRD Highest (LPA)
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Key Placement Insights
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2026
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INR 28.18 LPA
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INR 74.84 LPA
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INR 21.90 LPA
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INR 38.00 LPA
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SIBM leads in Marketing & Finance peak offers; SCMHRD shows strong HR recovery
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2025
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INR 28.83 LPA
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INR 53.58 LPA
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INR 21.47 LPA
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INR 35.90 LPA
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SIBM top 10% batch crossed INR 39 LPA; SCMHRD maintained strong FMCG/Consulting intake
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2024
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INR 28.16 LPA
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INR 49.00 LPA
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INR 24.02 LPA
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INR 38.00 LPA
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Peak performance for both institutes across Tech, Consulting, and HR domain roles
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2023
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INR 26.77 LPA
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INR 35.05 LPA
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INR 23.70 LPA
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INR 35.00 LPA
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Baseline post-pandemic expansion across all flagship Symbiosis management campuses
SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: ROI Table
Both the colleges have great ROI, but SIBM has done better in all the specialisations. Students must opt for SIBM if they are looking for a good salary
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Specialisation / Stream
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SIBM Average (LPA)
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SIBM Tuition ROI
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SCMHRD Average (LPA)
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SCMHRD Tuition ROI
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Overall Campus Average
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INR 28.18 LPA
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1.08x
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INR 21.90 LPA
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0.92x
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Human Resources (HRM)
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INR 26.09 LPA
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1.00x
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INR 24.80 LPA
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1.05x
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Marketing
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INR 29.48 LPA
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1.13x
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INR 21.50 LPA
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0.91x
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Finance
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INR 25.73 LPA
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0.98x
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INR 20.80 LPA
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0.88x
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Operations / Supply Chain
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INR 27.41 LPA
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1.05x
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INR 20.20 LPA
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0.85x
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Business Analytics (BA)
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N/A
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N/A
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INR 22.40 LPA
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0.95x
SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD MBA 2026: Top Recruiters
SIBM Pune recruiters base includes companies from different sectors, and the same goes with SCMHRD
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Domain / Sector
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SIBM Top Recruiters & Profiles
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SCMHRD Top Recruiters & Profiles
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Consulting & Strategy
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Accenture, EY, PwC, McKinsey | Strategy Consultant, Management Analyst
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Bain & Co., Infosys Consulting, Capgemini | Risk Consultant, HR Advisory
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BFSI & FinTech
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Barclays, Citi, J.P. Morgan, HSBC | Investment Analyst, Wealth Manager
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JPMC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank | Financial Risk Analyst, Credit Specialist
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FMCG / Retail / E-Commerce
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Abbott, Cipla, Amazon, Apple, Airtel | Brand Manager, Area Sales Lead
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Unilever, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Flipkart | MT - Marketing, HR Business Partner
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IT, Analytics & Tech
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Microsoft, Cisco, Wipro, Tiger Analytics | Product Owner, IT Business Analyst
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Oracle, SAP, eClerx, HashedIn | Tech HR Specialist, Data Analytics Lead
Senior Executive - Editorial
Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.