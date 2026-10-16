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SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Check Highest Package, Average Salary, Fees, ROI and Top Recruiters

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 17:02 IST

SIBM Pune and SCMHRD Pune are two well-known colleges under Symbiosis International. SIBM ranked in 11th position at the NIRF ranking. Both these colleges offer the two-year MBA programme and provide students with good academic opportunities. Students can find the NIRF ranking, top recruiters and key highlights in the article below

SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Check Highest Package, Average Salary, Fees, ROI and Top Recruiters
SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Check Highest Package, Average Salary, Fees, ROI and Top Recruiters

SIBM and SCMHRD are both known for their good academic programmes, industry exposure and placement opportunities. SIBM Pune has recorded strong placement results for the 2025-2026 batch with the highest package of INR 74.84 LPA, an average CTC of INR 28.18 LPA and a median CTC of INR 27 LPA. SCMHRD has recorded the highest package of INR 38 LPA, an average CTC of INR 21.90 LPA and a median CTC of INR 20 LPA. More than 110 recruiters participated in the placement process in both the colleges. This article brings an overview of both the institute, YoY Growth, the ROI table and various job profiles and top recruiters for the aspirants to have a better understanding.
To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile, you can check out MBA Profilizer.

SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Overview

The two-year MBA programme costs around INR 26.20 Lakhs at SIBM and is ranked in the 11th position in the NIRF ranking, and with the placement opportunities, this amount seems worth it, while the SCMHRD two-year programme costs INR 23.70 Lakhs. Candidates can review the comprehensive summary of the B-school provided below.

Metric / Parameter

SIBM Pune (Lavale)

SCMHRD Pune (Hinjawadi)

Institution Name

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD

NIRF Management Ranking

11th Rank in India

NA

Primary Entrance Exam

SNAP (Cutoff: ~98–98.5 %ile)

SNAP (Cutoff: ~96–97 %ile)

Flagship Specialisation

Marketing, Finance, Operations

Human Resource Management (HRM), BA

Highest Package (2026)

INR 74.84 LPA

INR 38.00 LPA

Overall Average Package (2026)

INR 28.18 LPA

INR 21.90 LPA

Median Package (2026)

INR 27.00 LPA

INR 20.00 LPA

Total Recruiting Companies

110+ Companies (132 PPOs)

110+ Companies

Total 2-Year Programme Fee

INR 26.20 Lakhs

INR 23.70 Lakhs

Also Check,

Hindustan Institute of Technology

Parul University

Jaopuria Institute of Management

 

SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: Average Package

Both the colleges have a strong placement, but SIBM has a higher reported package. SCMHRD has reported 100% placement

Placement Year

SIBM Average (LPA)

SIBM Highest (LPA)

SCMHRD Average (LPA)

SCMHRD Highest (LPA)

Key Placement Insights

2026

INR 28.18 LPA

INR 74.84 LPA

INR 21.90 LPA

INR 38.00 LPA

SIBM leads in Marketing & Finance peak offers; SCMHRD shows strong HR recovery

2025

INR 28.83 LPA

INR 53.58 LPA

INR 21.47 LPA

INR 35.90 LPA

SIBM top 10% batch crossed INR 39 LPA; SCMHRD maintained strong FMCG/Consulting intake

2024

INR 28.16 LPA

INR 49.00 LPA

INR 24.02 LPA

INR 38.00 LPA

Peak performance for both institutes across Tech, Consulting, and HR domain roles

2023

INR 26.77 LPA

INR 35.05 LPA

INR 23.70 LPA

INR 35.00 LPA

Baseline post-pandemic expansion across all flagship Symbiosis management campuses

SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD Pune MBA 2026: ROI Table

Both the colleges have great ROI, but SIBM has done better in all the specialisations. Students must opt for SIBM if they are looking for a good salary

Specialisation / Stream

SIBM Average (LPA)

SIBM Tuition ROI

SCMHRD Average (LPA)

SCMHRD Tuition ROI

Overall Campus Average

INR 28.18 LPA

1.08x

INR 21.90 LPA

0.92x

Human Resources (HRM)

INR 26.09 LPA

1.00x

INR 24.80 LPA

1.05x

Marketing

INR 29.48 LPA

1.13x

INR 21.50 LPA

0.91x

Finance

INR 25.73 LPA

0.98x

INR 20.80 LPA

0.88x

Operations / Supply Chain

INR 27.41 LPA

1.05x

INR 20.20 LPA

0.85x

Business Analytics (BA)

N/A

N/A

INR 22.40 LPA

0.95x

SIBM Pune vs SCMHRD MBA 2026: Top Recruiters

SIBM Pune recruiters base includes companies from different sectors, and the same goes with SCMHRD

Domain / Sector

SIBM Top Recruiters & Profiles

SCMHRD Top Recruiters & Profiles

Consulting & Strategy

Accenture, EY, PwC, McKinsey | Strategy Consultant, Management Analyst

Bain & Co., Infosys Consulting, Capgemini | Risk Consultant, HR Advisory

BFSI & FinTech

Barclays, Citi, J.P. Morgan, HSBC | Investment Analyst, Wealth Manager

JPMC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank | Financial Risk Analyst, Credit Specialist

FMCG / Retail / E-Commerce

Abbott, Cipla, Amazon, Apple, Airtel | Brand Manager, Area Sales Lead

Unilever, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Flipkart | MT - Marketing, HR Business Partner

IT, Analytics & Tech

Microsoft, Cisco, Wipro, Tiger Analytics | Product Owner, IT Business Analyst

Oracle, SAP, eClerx, HashedIn | Tech HR Specialist, Data Analytics Lead

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 17:02 IST
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