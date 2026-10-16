JEE Advanced 2026: All IITs Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis

JEE Advanced 2026: The final opening and closing ranks for admission to IITs has been released by the IIT Roorkee. While the admission is completed, candidates can check all IIT round-wise closing ranks analysis shared here to understand the patterns and admission possibilities. The round-wise data suggests that rank changes among the various IITs shift and are not linear. Top institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur have their closing ranks almost static over the various rounds. However, medium-tier institutions experienced fluctuations, such as IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad between Round 4 and Round 5. It explains the larger seat admission was happening during the later rounds. Check the complete round-wise analysis and rank movement for IITs shared below. Check| JEE Advanced 2026: Top IITs Expected Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks for AI

JEE Advanced 2026: Round-Wise Cutoff Schedule The JEE Advanced cutoff is released by IIT Roorkee on June 1, 2026. While the round-wise opening and closing ranks are already released and the seat allocation is completed, candidates can check the cutoff timeline shared below. Particulars Details Qualifying Cutoff (Rank List Eligibility) June 1, 2026 Round 1 Cutoff June 15, 2026



Round 2 Cutoff 30 June, 2026 Round 3 Cutoff 6 July, 2026 Round 4 Cutoff 10 July, 2026 Round 5 Cutoff 16 July, 2026 Round 6 (Final) Cutoff 16 July, 2026 (For NITs Only) and between 22 July, 2026 – Friday, 24 July, 2026



Also check JEE Main and Advanced College predictor, to estimate your college options based on the rank and percentile acquired in the exam. JEE Main and Advanced College Predictor

JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Closing Ranks Candidates can check round-wise closing ranks for admission to Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology), under All India Quota and Gender Neutral shared below. The table highlights closing ranks for Open category seat type setiing it as a benchmark for other categories. Institute R1 Closing Rank R2 Closing Rank R3 Closing Rank R4 Closing Rank R5 Closing Rank Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar 4582 4582 4642 4642 4899 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 65 65 65 66 67 Indian Institute of Technology Mandi 3609 3674 3674 3701 3762 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 123 123 123 128 128 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 1639 1639 1639 1639 1676 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 509 509 509 509 509 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 647 647 647 647 680 Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur 3392 3521 3533 3554 3755 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 276 276 276 276 283 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 149 149 149 150 151 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar 2144 2207 2207 2207 2315 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 3303 3305 3305 3305 3635 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 582 582 582 582 587 Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad 3994 3994 3994 3994 4167 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 2907 2907 2970 2978 3214 Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi 1436 1436 1436 1436 1439 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 810 810 810 810 822 Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai 7981 8196 8196 8259 8886 Indian Institute of Technology Goa 6448 6628 6628 6628 7024 Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad 6556 6681 6681 6795 7625 Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati 5342 5529 5529 5679 6030 Indian Institute of Technology Jammu 6738 7024 7024 7024 7218 Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad 7426 7616 7616 7698 8332

JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Rank Movement The information provided regarding the round-wise data suggests that it is quite nonlinear in terms of rank movement. Most of the transitions take place in phases rather than being distributed evenly throughout the process. The final ranks in reputable institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur are almost uniform in every round exhibiting the high level of student retention here (the movement is negligible, e.g. ranging between 0 and 5). On the contrary, for mid-tier and new institutes, an extensive jump occurs during certain steps of the process as can be seen in IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad which had substantial surges in the Round 4 and Round 5, accounting for 627, 830, and 634 respectively (the vast majority of rank movement takes place here).

Institute R1 Closing R2 Closing R1→R2 R3 Closing R2→R3 R4 Closing R3→R4 R5 Closing R4→R5 R1→R5 IIT Bhubaneswar 4582 4582 0 4642 60 4642 0 4899 257 317 IIT Bombay 65 65 0 65 0 66 1 67 1 2 IIT Mandi 3609 3674 65 3674 0 3701 27 3762 61 153 IIT Delhi 123 123 0 123 0 128 5 128 0 5 IIT Indore 1639 1639 0 1639 0 1639 0 1676 37 37 IIT Kharagpur 509 509 0 509 0 509 0 509 0 0 IIT Hyderabad 647 647 0 647 0 647 0 680 33 33 IIT Jodhpur 3392 3521 129 3533 12 3554 21 3755 201 363 IIT Kanpur 276 276 0 276 0 276 0 283 7 7 IIT Madras 149 149 0 149 0 150 1 151 1 2 IIT Gandhinagar 2144 2207 63 2207 0 2207 0 2315 108 171 IIT Patna 3303 3305 2 3305 0 3305 0 3635 330 332 IIT Roorkee 582 582 0 582 0 582 0 587 5 5 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad 3994 3994 0 3994 0 3994 0 4167 173 173 IIT Ropar 2907 2907 0 2970 63 2978 8 3214 236 307 IIT (BHU) Varanasi 1436 1436 0 1436 0 1436 0 1439 3 3 IIT Guwahati 810 810 0 810 0 810 0 822 12 12 IIT Bhilai 7981 8196 215 8196 0 8259 63 8886 627 905 IIT Goa 6448 6628 180 6628 0 6628 0 7024 396 576 IIT Palakkad 6556 6681 125 6681 0 6795 114 7625 830 1069 IIT Tirupati 5342 5529 187 5529 0 5679 150 6030 351 688 IIT Jammu 6738 7024 286 7024 0 7024 0 7218 194 480 IIT Dharwad 7426 7616 190 7616 0 7698 82 8332 634 906