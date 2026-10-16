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JEE Advanced 2026: All IITs Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 16:41 IST

IIT Roorkee has released the final JEE Advanced 2026 closing ranks, revealing distinct admission patterns across various IITs. Top institutions like IIT Bombay and Delhi show stable ranks, while newer IITs experienced significant fluctuations in later rounds.

JEE Advanced 2026: All IITs Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis
JEE Advanced 2026: All IITs Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis

JEE Advanced 2026: The final opening and closing ranks for admission to IITs has been released by the IIT Roorkee. While the admission is completed, candidates can check all IIT round-wise closing ranks analysis shared here to understand the patterns and admission possibilities. 

The round-wise data suggests that rank changes among the various IITs shift and are not linear. Top institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur have their closing ranks almost static over the various rounds. However, medium-tier institutions experienced fluctuations, such as IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad between Round 4 and Round 5. It explains the larger seat admission was happening during the later rounds. Check the complete round-wise analysis and rank movement for IITs shared below.

Check| JEE Advanced 2026: Top IITs Expected Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks for AI

JEE Advanced 2026: Round-Wise Cutoff Schedule

The JEE Advanced cutoff is released by IIT Roorkee on June 1, 2026. While the round-wise opening and closing ranks are already released and the seat allocation is completed, candidates can check the cutoff timeline shared below. 

Particulars 

Details 

Qualifying Cutoff (Rank List Eligibility)

June 1, 2026

Round 1 Cutoff

June 15, 2026

Round 2 Cutoff

30 June, 2026

Round 3 Cutoff 

6 July, 2026

Round 4 Cutoff 

10 July, 2026

Round 5 Cutoff 

16 July, 2026

Round 6 (Final) Cutoff 

16 July, 2026 (For NITs Only) and between 22 July, 2026 –

Friday, 24 July, 2026

Also check JEE Main and Advanced College predictor, to estimate your college options based on the rank and percentile acquired in the exam. 

JEE Main and Advanced College Predictor 

JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check round-wise closing ranks for admission to Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology), under All India Quota and Gender Neutral shared below. The table highlights closing ranks for Open category seat type setiing it as a benchmark for other categories. 

Institute

R1 Closing Rank

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R4 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

4582

4582

4642

4642

4899

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

65

65

65

66

67

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

3609

3674

3674

3701

3762

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

123

123

123

128

128

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

1639

1639

1639

1639

1676

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

509

509

509

509

509

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

647

647

647

647

680

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

3392

3521

3533

3554

3755

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

276

276

276

276

283

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

149

149

149

150

151

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

2144

2207

2207

2207

2315

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

3303

3305

3305

3305

3635

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

582

582

582

582

587

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

3994

3994

3994

3994

4167

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

2907

2907

2970

2978

3214

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

1436

1436

1436

1436

1439

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

810

810

810

810

822

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

7981

8196

8196

8259

8886

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

6448

6628

6628

6628

7024

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

6556

6681

6681

6795

7625

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

5342

5529

5529

5679

6030

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

6738

7024

7024

7024

7218

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

7426

7616

7616

7698

8332

JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Rank Movement

The information provided regarding the round-wise data suggests that it is quite nonlinear in terms of rank movement. Most of the transitions take place in phases rather than being distributed evenly throughout the process. The final ranks in reputable institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur are almost uniform in every round exhibiting the high level of student retention here (the movement is negligible, e.g. ranging between 0 and 5). On the contrary, for mid-tier and new institutes, an extensive jump occurs during certain steps of the process as can be seen in IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad which had substantial surges in the Round 4 and Round 5, accounting for 627, 830, and 634 respectively (the vast majority of rank movement takes place here). 

Institute

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R1→R2

R3 Closing

R2→R3

R4 Closing

R3→R4

R5 Closing

R4→R5

R1→R5

IIT Bhubaneswar

4582

4582

0

4642

60

4642

0

4899

257

317

IIT Bombay

65

65

0

65

0

66

1

67

1

2

IIT Mandi

3609

3674

65

3674

0

3701

27

3762

61

153

IIT Delhi

123

123

0

123

0

128

5

128

0

5

IIT Indore

1639

1639

0

1639

0

1639

0

1676

37

37

IIT Kharagpur

509

509

0

509

0

509

0

509

0

0

IIT Hyderabad

647

647

0

647

0

647

0

680

33

33

IIT Jodhpur

3392

3521

129

3533

12

3554

21

3755

201

363

IIT Kanpur

276

276

0

276

0

276

0

283

7

7

IIT Madras

149

149

0

149

0

150

1

151

1

2

IIT Gandhinagar

2144

2207

63

2207

0

2207

0

2315

108

171

IIT Patna

3303

3305

2

3305

0

3305

0

3635

330

332

IIT Roorkee

582

582

0

582

0

582

0

587

5

5

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

3994

3994

0

3994

0

3994

0

4167

173

173

IIT Ropar

2907

2907

0

2970

63

2978

8

3214

236

307

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

1436

1436

0

1436

0

1436

0

1439

3

3

IIT Guwahati

810

810

0

810

0

810

0

822

12

12

IIT Bhilai

7981

8196

215

8196

0

8259

63

8886

627

905

IIT Goa

6448

6628

180

6628

0

6628

0

7024

396

576

IIT Palakkad

6556

6681

125

6681

0

6795

114

7625

830

1069

IIT Tirupati

5342

5529

187

5529

0

5679

150

6030

351

688

IIT Jammu

6738

7024

286

7024

0

7024

0

7218

194

480

IIT Dharwad

7426

7616

190

7616

0

7698

82

8332

634

906

JEE Main 2026: Round 1 vs Round 5 Rank Movement 

The change in rank movement from Round 1 to Round 5 shows a definite separation between older institutions and newer campuses, whereby the likes of IIT Bombay, Delhi and Kharagpur have nearly zero rank improvement (from 0 to 5 positions) on account of their ability to maintain the students enrolled in their institutions while the newer and developing IIT campuses such as Palakkad, Dharwad and Bhilai have experienced a huge increase in rank (which can range from 900 to above 1000). The huge improvement in ranks of newer IITs shows how successive upgrading or withdrawal of the candidates from the seats allotted to them in the counseling process takes place which makes them reach the merit list deeper as they progress to Round 5.

Institute

R1 Closing Rank

R5 Closing Rank

Total Movement

IIT Bhubaneswar

4582

4899

317

IIT Bombay

65

67

2

IIT Mandi

3609

3762

153

IIT Delhi

123

128

5

IIT Indore

1639

1676

37

IIT Kharagpur

509

509

0

IIT Hyderabad

647

680

33

IIT Jodhpur

3392

3755

363

IIT Kanpur

276

283

7

IIT Madras

149

151

2

IIT Gandhinagar

2144

2315

171

IIT Patna

3303

3635

332

IIT Roorkee

582

587

5

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

3994

4167

173

IIT Ropar

2907

3214

307

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

1436

1439

3

IIT Guwahati

810

822

12

IIT Bhilai

7981

8886

905

IIT Goa

6448

7024

576

IIT Palakkad

6556

7625

1069

IIT Tirupati

5342

6030

688

IIT Jammu

6738

7218

480

IIT Dharwad

7426

8332

906

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 16:41 IST
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