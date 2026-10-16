JEE Advanced 2026: All IITs Round-Wise Closing Rank Analysis
IIT Roorkee has released the final JEE Advanced 2026 closing ranks, revealing distinct admission patterns across various IITs. Top institutions like IIT Bombay and Delhi show stable ranks, while newer IITs experienced significant fluctuations in later rounds.
JEE Advanced 2026: The final opening and closing ranks for admission to IITs has been released by the IIT Roorkee. While the admission is completed, candidates can check all IIT round-wise closing ranks analysis shared here to understand the patterns and admission possibilities.
The round-wise data suggests that rank changes among the various IITs shift and are not linear. Top institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur have their closing ranks almost static over the various rounds. However, medium-tier institutions experienced fluctuations, such as IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad between Round 4 and Round 5. It explains the larger seat admission was happening during the later rounds. Check the complete round-wise analysis and rank movement for IITs shared below.
Check| JEE Advanced 2026: Top IITs Expected Category-Wise Opening and Closing Ranks for AI
JEE Advanced 2026: Round-Wise Cutoff Schedule
The JEE Advanced cutoff is released by IIT Roorkee on June 1, 2026. While the round-wise opening and closing ranks are already released and the seat allocation is completed, candidates can check the cutoff timeline shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Qualifying Cutoff (Rank List Eligibility)
|
June 1, 2026
|
Round 1 Cutoff
|
June 15, 2026
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Round 2 Cutoff
|
30 June, 2026
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Round 3 Cutoff
|
6 July, 2026
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Round 4 Cutoff
|
10 July, 2026
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Round 5 Cutoff
|
16 July, 2026
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Round 6 (Final) Cutoff
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16 July, 2026 (For NITs Only) and between 22 July, 2026 –
Friday, 24 July, 2026
Also check JEE Main and Advanced College predictor, to estimate your college options based on the rank and percentile acquired in the exam.
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JEE Main and Advanced College Predictor
JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Closing Ranks
Candidates can check round-wise closing ranks for admission to Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology), under All India Quota and Gender Neutral shared below. The table highlights closing ranks for Open category seat type setiing it as a benchmark for other categories.
|
Institute
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R4 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
4582
|
4582
|
4642
|
4642
|
4899
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
3609
|
3674
|
3674
|
3701
|
3762
|
123
|
123
|
123
|
128
|
128
|
1639
|
1639
|
1639
|
1639
|
1676
|
509
|
509
|
509
|
509
|
509
|
647
|
647
|
647
|
647
|
680
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
3392
|
3521
|
3533
|
3554
|
3755
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
276
|
276
|
276
|
276
|
283
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
149
|
149
|
149
|
150
|
151
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
2144
|
2207
|
2207
|
2207
|
2315
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
3303
|
3305
|
3305
|
3305
|
3635
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
582
|
582
|
582
|
582
|
587
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
3994
|
3994
|
3994
|
3994
|
4167
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
2907
|
2907
|
2970
|
2978
|
3214
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
1436
|
1436
|
1436
|
1436
|
1439
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
810
|
810
|
810
|
810
|
822
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
7981
|
8196
|
8196
|
8259
|
8886
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
6448
|
6628
|
6628
|
6628
|
7024
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
6556
|
6681
|
6681
|
6795
|
7625
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
5342
|
5529
|
5529
|
5679
|
6030
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
6738
|
7024
|
7024
|
7024
|
7218
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
7426
|
7616
|
7616
|
7698
|
8332
JEE Advanced 2026: IITs Round-Wise Rank Movement
The information provided regarding the round-wise data suggests that it is quite nonlinear in terms of rank movement. Most of the transitions take place in phases rather than being distributed evenly throughout the process. The final ranks in reputable institutions like IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur are almost uniform in every round exhibiting the high level of student retention here (the movement is negligible, e.g. ranging between 0 and 5). On the contrary, for mid-tier and new institutes, an extensive jump occurs during certain steps of the process as can be seen in IIT Bhilai, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Dharwad which had substantial surges in the Round 4 and Round 5, accounting for 627, 830, and 634 respectively (the vast majority of rank movement takes place here).
|
Institute
|
R1 Closing
|
R2 Closing
|
R1→R2
|
R3 Closing
|
R2→R3
|
R4 Closing
|
R3→R4
|
R5 Closing
|
R4→R5
|
R1→R5
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
4582
|
4582
|
0
|
4642
|
60
|
4642
|
0
|
4899
|
257
|
317
|
IIT Bombay
|
65
|
65
|
0
|
65
|
0
|
66
|
1
|
67
|
1
|
2
|
IIT Mandi
|
3609
|
3674
|
65
|
3674
|
0
|
3701
|
27
|
3762
|
61
|
153
|
IIT Delhi
|
123
|
123
|
0
|
123
|
0
|
128
|
5
|
128
|
0
|
5
|
IIT Indore
|
1639
|
1639
|
0
|
1639
|
0
|
1639
|
0
|
1676
|
37
|
37
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
509
|
509
|
0
|
509
|
0
|
509
|
0
|
509
|
0
|
0
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
647
|
647
|
0
|
647
|
0
|
647
|
0
|
680
|
33
|
33
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
3392
|
3521
|
129
|
3533
|
12
|
3554
|
21
|
3755
|
201
|
363
|
IIT Kanpur
|
276
|
276
|
0
|
276
|
0
|
276
|
0
|
283
|
7
|
7
|
IIT Madras
|
149
|
149
|
0
|
149
|
0
|
150
|
1
|
151
|
1
|
2
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
2144
|
2207
|
63
|
2207
|
0
|
2207
|
0
|
2315
|
108
|
171
|
IIT Patna
|
3303
|
3305
|
2
|
3305
|
0
|
3305
|
0
|
3635
|
330
|
332
|
IIT Roorkee
|
582
|
582
|
0
|
582
|
0
|
582
|
0
|
587
|
5
|
5
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
3994
|
3994
|
0
|
3994
|
0
|
3994
|
0
|
4167
|
173
|
173
|
IIT Ropar
|
2907
|
2907
|
0
|
2970
|
63
|
2978
|
8
|
3214
|
236
|
307
|
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|
1436
|
1436
|
0
|
1436
|
0
|
1436
|
0
|
1439
|
3
|
3
|
IIT Guwahati
|
810
|
810
|
0
|
810
|
0
|
810
|
0
|
822
|
12
|
12
|
IIT Bhilai
|
7981
|
8196
|
215
|
8196
|
0
|
8259
|
63
|
8886
|
627
|
905
|
IIT Goa
|
6448
|
6628
|
180
|
6628
|
0
|
6628
|
0
|
7024
|
396
|
576
|
IIT Palakkad
|
6556
|
6681
|
125
|
6681
|
0
|
6795
|
114
|
7625
|
830
|
1069
|
IIT Tirupati
|
5342
|
5529
|
187
|
5529
|
0
|
5679
|
150
|
6030
|
351
|
688
|
IIT Jammu
|
6738
|
7024
|
286
|
7024
|
0
|
7024
|
0
|
7218
|
194
|
480
|
IIT Dharwad
|
7426
|
7616
|
190
|
7616
|
0
|
7698
|
82
|
8332
|
634
|
906
JEE Main 2026: Round 1 vs Round 5 Rank Movement
The change in rank movement from Round 1 to Round 5 shows a definite separation between older institutions and newer campuses, whereby the likes of IIT Bombay, Delhi and Kharagpur have nearly zero rank improvement (from 0 to 5 positions) on account of their ability to maintain the students enrolled in their institutions while the newer and developing IIT campuses such as Palakkad, Dharwad and Bhilai have experienced a huge increase in rank (which can range from 900 to above 1000). The huge improvement in ranks of newer IITs shows how successive upgrading or withdrawal of the candidates from the seats allotted to them in the counseling process takes place which makes them reach the merit list deeper as they progress to Round 5.
|
Institute
|
R1 Closing Rank
|
R5 Closing Rank
|
Total Movement
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
4582
|
4899
|
317
|
IIT Bombay
|
65
|
67
|
2
|
IIT Mandi
|
3609
|
3762
|
153
|
IIT Delhi
|
123
|
128
|
5
|
IIT Indore
|
1639
|
1676
|
37
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
509
|
509
|
0
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
647
|
680
|
33
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
3392
|
3755
|
363
|
IIT Kanpur
|
276
|
283
|
7
|
IIT Madras
|
149
|
151
|
2
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
2144
|
2315
|
171
|
IIT Patna
|
3303
|
3635
|
332
|
IIT Roorkee
|
582
|
587
|
5
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
3994
|
4167
|
173
|
IIT Ropar
|
2907
|
3214
|
307
|
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|
1436
|
1439
|
3
|
IIT Guwahati
|
810
|
822
|
12
|
IIT Bhilai
|
7981
|
8886
|
905
|
IIT Goa
|
6448
|
7024
|
576
|
IIT Palakkad
|
6556
|
7625
|
1069
|
IIT Tirupati
|
5342
|
6030
|
688
|
IIT Jammu
|
6738
|
7218
|
480
|
IIT Dharwad
|
7426
|
8332
|
906
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.