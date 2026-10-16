ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 is available in the official curriculum released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the 2027 board exams. The syllabus covers important topics such as Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability. As per the official syllabus PDF, the Mathematics examination carries 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. Students should check the complete ICSE Class 10 Maths syllabus to understand the topics included, plan their exam preparation and practise questions according to the prescribed curriculum. Scroll the article for a complete list of Maths topics. ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus: Overview The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27 gives students an overview of the topics, exam pattern and marking scheme for the 2027 board exams. Check the table below for key details, including theory marks, internal assessment and the main chapters covered in the syllabus.

Particulars Details Board Name Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 10 Subject Mathematics Academic Year 2026–27 Board Examination ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 Syllabus PDF Available on the official CISCE website Theory Exam Duration 3 hours Theory Paper Marks 80 marks Internal Assessment Marks 20 marks Total Marks 100 marks Main Topics Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability Internal Assessment School-based assessment as per CISCE guidelines ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026–27: Unit-Wise Topics As per the official CISCE Mathematics syllabus for the ICSE Examination Year 2027, Class 10 Mathematics is divided into seven units. The table below lists each unit and its important topics for students preparing for the board exams.

Unit No. Unit Name Topics Covered 1 Commercial Mathematics Goods and Services Tax (GST), Banking (Recurring Deposit Accounts), Shares and Dividends 2 Algebra Linear Inequations, Quadratic Equations, Ratio and Proportion, Factorisation of Polynomials, Matrices, Arithmetic and Geometric Progressions, Coordinate Geometry 3 Geometry Similarity, Loci, Circles, Geometrical Theorems and Constructions 4 Mensuration Surface Area and Volume of Solids, including Cylinders, Cones and Spheres; Combination of Solids; Melting and Recasting 5 Trigonometry Trigonometric Identities, Heights and Distances, Angles of Elevation and Depression 6 Statistics Mean, Median, Mode, Histograms, Ogives and Interquartile Range 7 Probability Random Experiments, Sample Space, Events, Definition of Probability and Simple Problems on Single Events

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026 PDF ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Internal Assessment The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2027 board exams includes an internal assessment worth 20 marks, in addition to the 80-mark theory paper. As per the official CISCE syllabus, students are required to complete at least two assignments during the academic year, as prescribed by their teacher. These assignments help students apply mathematical concepts to practical situations. Particulars Details Total Marks 20 marks Minimum Assignments At least two assignments during the year Who Prescribes the Work? Subject teacher Nature of Assessment Practical, activity-based mathematical work Suggested Activity 1 Conduct a student survey and present the data graphically, such as height, weight or pocket money Suggested Activity 2 Plan delivery routes for a postman or milkman Suggested Activity 3 Prepare a plan for running a tuck shop or canteen Suggested Activity 4 Study options for taking a loan or buying an item through hire purchase Suggested Activity 5 Divide a circle into equal sections to explore the formula for its area Suggested Activity 6 Use flat cut-outs to derive the surface area and volume formulas for cubes, cuboids and pyramids Suggested Activity 7 Estimate the area of circles using graph paper and compare the results with the formula

Note: The activities listed above are suggestions given in the official CISCE syllabus. Students should follow their school's instructions for the assignments. ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Evaluation The CISCE guidelines state that Mathematics assignments and project work are evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner. Each examiner awards marks out of 10, making the total internal assessment score 20 marks. The assessment considers how well students prepare their assignments, apply mathematical concepts, perform calculations and present their work. Evaluation Particulars Details Total Marks 20 marks Internal Examiner Subject teacher Marks by Internal Examiner 10 marks External Examiner Teacher nominated by the Head of the school who does not teach the subject to that class or section Marks by External Examiner 10 marks Evaluation Method Both examiners assess the assignments independently Assessment Criteria Preparation, mathematical concepts, computation, presentation and understanding Submission of Marks The Head of the school submits the total marks to CISCE Online Entry Marks are entered on the CISCE CAREERS portal by the prescribed deadline