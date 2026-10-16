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ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 17:28 IST

Download the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the official CISCE website. Check the complete syllabus, 2027 board exam pattern, chapter-wise topics, 80-mark theory paper and 20-mark internal assessment guidelines.

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 is available in the official curriculum released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the 2027 board exams. The syllabus covers important topics such as Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability. As per the official syllabus PDF, the Mathematics examination carries 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. Students should check the complete ICSE Class 10 Maths syllabus to understand the topics included, plan their exam preparation and practise questions according to the prescribed curriculum. Scroll the article for a complete list of Maths topics. 

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus: Overview

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27 gives students an overview of the topics, exam pattern and marking scheme for the 2027 board exams. Check the table below for key details, including theory marks, internal assessment and the main chapters covered in the syllabus.

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Class

10

Subject

Mathematics

Academic Year

2026–27

Board Examination

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027

Syllabus PDF

Available on the official CISCE website

Theory Exam Duration

3 hours

Theory Paper Marks

80 marks

Internal Assessment Marks

20 marks

Total Marks

100 marks

Main Topics

Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability

Internal Assessment

School-based assessment as per CISCE guidelines

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026–27: Unit-Wise Topics

As per the official CISCE Mathematics syllabus for the ICSE Examination Year 2027, Class 10 Mathematics is divided into seven units. The table below lists each unit and its important topics for students preparing for the board exams.

Unit No.

Unit Name

Topics Covered

1

Commercial Mathematics

Goods and Services Tax (GST), Banking (Recurring Deposit Accounts), Shares and Dividends

2

Algebra

Linear Inequations, Quadratic Equations, Ratio and Proportion, Factorisation of Polynomials, Matrices, Arithmetic and Geometric Progressions, Coordinate Geometry

3

Geometry

Similarity, Loci, Circles, Geometrical Theorems and Constructions

4

Mensuration

Surface Area and Volume of Solids, including Cylinders, Cones and Spheres; Combination of Solids; Melting and Recasting

5

Trigonometry

Trigonometric Identities, Heights and Distances, Angles of Elevation and Depression

6

Statistics

Mean, Median, Mode, Histograms, Ogives and Interquartile Range

7

Probability

Random Experiments, Sample Space, Events, Definition of Probability and Simple Problems on Single Events

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026 PDF 

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Internal Assessment

The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2027 board exams includes an internal assessment worth 20 marks, in addition to the 80-mark theory paper. As per the official CISCE syllabus, students are required to complete at least two assignments during the academic year, as prescribed by their teacher. These assignments help students apply mathematical concepts to practical situations.

Particulars

Details

Total Marks

20 marks

Minimum Assignments

At least two assignments during the year

Who Prescribes the Work?

Subject teacher

Nature of Assessment

Practical, activity-based mathematical work

Suggested Activity 1

Conduct a student survey and present the data graphically, such as height, weight or pocket money

Suggested Activity 2

Plan delivery routes for a postman or milkman

Suggested Activity 3

Prepare a plan for running a tuck shop or canteen

Suggested Activity 4

Study options for taking a loan or buying an item through hire purchase

Suggested Activity 5

Divide a circle into equal sections to explore the formula for its area

Suggested Activity 6

Use flat cut-outs to derive the surface area and volume formulas for cubes, cuboids and pyramids

Suggested Activity 7

Estimate the area of circles using graph paper and compare the results with the formula

Note: The activities listed above are suggestions given in the official CISCE syllabus. Students should follow their school's instructions for the assignments.

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Evaluation

The CISCE guidelines state that Mathematics assignments and project work are evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner. Each examiner awards marks out of 10, making the total internal assessment score 20 marks. The assessment considers how well students prepare their assignments, apply mathematical concepts, perform calculations and present their work.

Evaluation Particulars

Details

Total Marks

20 marks

Internal Examiner

Subject teacher

Marks by Internal Examiner

10 marks

External Examiner

Teacher nominated by the Head of the school who does not teach the subject to that class or section

Marks by External Examiner

10 marks

Evaluation Method

Both examiners assess the assignments independently

Assessment Criteria

Preparation, mathematical concepts, computation, presentation and understanding

Submission of Marks

The Head of the school submits the total marks to CISCE

Online Entry

Marks are entered on the CISCE CAREERS portal by the prescribed deadline

How Are Internal Assessment Assignments Graded?

The official CISCE marking guidelines assess five criteria: preparation, concepts, computation, presentation and understanding. Each criterion carries up to 4 marks, making the total 20 marks across the five criteria in the grading rubric.

Grade

Marks per Criterion

General Performance

Grade I

4 marks

Excellent understanding, accurate calculations and clear presentation

Grade II

3 marks

Good understanding with minor errors, if any

Grade III

2 marks

Satisfactory work with some errors or areas needing improvement

Grade IV

1 mark

Weak application of concepts and several errors

Grade V

0 marks

Inaccurate or incomplete work with little understanding of the concepts

Also Read:

ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 17:28 IST
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