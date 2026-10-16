ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 PDF from the official CISCE website. Check the complete syllabus, 2027 board exam pattern, chapter-wise topics, 80-mark theory paper and 20-mark internal assessment guidelines.
The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27 is available in the official curriculum released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the 2027 board exams. The syllabus covers important topics such as Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability. As per the official syllabus PDF, the Mathematics examination carries 80 marks for the theory paper and 20 marks for internal assessment. Students should check the complete ICSE Class 10 Maths syllabus to understand the topics included, plan their exam preparation and practise questions according to the prescribed curriculum. Scroll the article for a complete list of Maths topics.
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus: Overview
The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus 2026-27 gives students an overview of the topics, exam pattern and marking scheme for the 2027 board exams. Check the table below for key details, including theory marks, internal assessment and the main chapters covered in the syllabus.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Class
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10
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Subject
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Mathematics
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Academic Year
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2026–27
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Board Examination
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ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027
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Syllabus PDF
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Available on the official CISCE website
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 hours
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Theory Paper Marks
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80 marks
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Internal Assessment Marks
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20 marks
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Total Marks
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100 marks
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Main Topics
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Commercial Mathematics, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and Probability
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Internal Assessment
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School-based assessment as per CISCE guidelines
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026–27: Unit-Wise Topics
As per the official CISCE Mathematics syllabus for the ICSE Examination Year 2027, Class 10 Mathematics is divided into seven units. The table below lists each unit and its important topics for students preparing for the board exams.
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Unit No.
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Unit Name
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Topics Covered
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1
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Commercial Mathematics
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Goods and Services Tax (GST), Banking (Recurring Deposit Accounts), Shares and Dividends
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2
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Algebra
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Linear Inequations, Quadratic Equations, Ratio and Proportion, Factorisation of Polynomials, Matrices, Arithmetic and Geometric Progressions, Coordinate Geometry
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3
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Geometry
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Similarity, Loci, Circles, Geometrical Theorems and Constructions
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4
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Mensuration
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Surface Area and Volume of Solids, including Cylinders, Cones and Spheres; Combination of Solids; Melting and Recasting
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5
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Trigonometry
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Trigonometric Identities, Heights and Distances, Angles of Elevation and Depression
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6
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Statistics
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Mean, Median, Mode, Histograms, Ogives and Interquartile Range
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7
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Probability
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Random Experiments, Sample Space, Events, Definition of Probability and Simple Problems on Single Events
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026 PDF
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Internal Assessment
The ICSE Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2027 board exams includes an internal assessment worth 20 marks, in addition to the 80-mark theory paper. As per the official CISCE syllabus, students are required to complete at least two assignments during the academic year, as prescribed by their teacher. These assignments help students apply mathematical concepts to practical situations.
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Particulars
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Details
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Total Marks
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20 marks
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Minimum Assignments
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At least two assignments during the year
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Who Prescribes the Work?
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Subject teacher
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Nature of Assessment
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Practical, activity-based mathematical work
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Suggested Activity 1
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Conduct a student survey and present the data graphically, such as height, weight or pocket money
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Suggested Activity 2
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Plan delivery routes for a postman or milkman
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Suggested Activity 3
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Prepare a plan for running a tuck shop or canteen
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Suggested Activity 4
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Study options for taking a loan or buying an item through hire purchase
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Suggested Activity 5
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Divide a circle into equal sections to explore the formula for its area
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Suggested Activity 6
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Use flat cut-outs to derive the surface area and volume formulas for cubes, cuboids and pyramids
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Suggested Activity 7
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Estimate the area of circles using graph paper and compare the results with the formula
Note: The activities listed above are suggestions given in the official CISCE syllabus. Students should follow their school's instructions for the assignments.
ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2026-27: Evaluation
The CISCE guidelines state that Mathematics assignments and project work are evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner. Each examiner awards marks out of 10, making the total internal assessment score 20 marks. The assessment considers how well students prepare their assignments, apply mathematical concepts, perform calculations and present their work.
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Evaluation Particulars
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Details
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Total Marks
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20 marks
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Internal Examiner
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Subject teacher
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Marks by Internal Examiner
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10 marks
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External Examiner
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Teacher nominated by the Head of the school who does not teach the subject to that class or section
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Marks by External Examiner
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10 marks
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Evaluation Method
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Both examiners assess the assignments independently
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Assessment Criteria
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Preparation, mathematical concepts, computation, presentation and understanding
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Submission of Marks
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The Head of the school submits the total marks to CISCE
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Online Entry
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Marks are entered on the CISCE CAREERS portal by the prescribed deadline
How Are Internal Assessment Assignments Graded?
The official CISCE marking guidelines assess five criteria: preparation, concepts, computation, presentation and understanding. Each criterion carries up to 4 marks, making the total 20 marks across the five criteria in the grading rubric.
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Grade
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Marks per Criterion
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General Performance
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Grade I
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4 marks
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Excellent understanding, accurate calculations and clear presentation
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Grade II
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3 marks
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Good understanding with minor errors, if any
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Grade III
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2 marks
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Satisfactory work with some errors or areas needing improvement
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Grade IV
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1 mark
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Weak application of concepts and several errors
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Grade V
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0 marks
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Inaccurate or incomplete work with little understanding of the concepts
Also Read:
ICSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
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