IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: Which Campus Offers Better ROI in Overall Category? Check NIRF Scores and Rankings

IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: When extracting the Return on Investment (ROI) metric for IIT Madras and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru—the number 1 and number 2 education institutions respectively in the Overall Category of the NIRF—prospective applicants are evaluating two very unique forms of Indian higher education. IIT Madras is characterized by a more conventional, industry-oriented ecosystem in engineering and technology that features huge campus placement figures, while IISc Bengaluru concentrates on top-notch research and scientific training with considerable academic acclaim around the world. Comparing the very cheap public tuition rates of either institution with the almost unparalleled value of the graduates they produce shows that both IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru indeed provide valuable ROI.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile, you can check out MBA Profilizer. Check |MDI Gurugram MBA 2026: Placements, Top Recruiters & Highest Salary IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: Overall Category Performance The analysis of the NIRF metrics demonstrates that IIT Madras regularly takes 1 place overall, while IISc Bengaluru is at 2 in the rating. IIT Madras has significant advantages when it comes to Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) and Graduation Outcomes (GO) metrics thanks to the huge scale of the institution and its high-level engineering curriculum and placement metrics. On the contrary, in the Research & Professional Practice (RP) area, IIT Madras and IISc are practically equal (IISc even slightly surpasses IIT Madras in 2025 88.16 vs 88.02) proving that the output of IISc is on the highest level. While IIT Madras is leading due to higher outreach, inclusiveness, and nearly perfect peer and employer assessment scores (100), both of these institutions show amazing and stable results in terms of all the provided indicators.

Parameter Group (Weight) IIT Madras (2024) IISc Bengaluru (2024) Difference (2024) IIT Madras (2025) IISc Bengaluru (2025) Difference (2025) Teaching, Learning & Resources (0.30) 88.37 83.60 +4.77 (IITM) 90.58 86.47 +4.11 (IITM) Research & Professional Practice (0.30) 87.30 86.50 +0.80 (IITM) 88.02 88.16 +0.14 (IISc) Graduation Outcome (0.20) 85.76 82.17 +3.59 (IITM) 87.01 83.69 +3.32 (IITM) Outreach and Inclusivity (0.10) 65.68 58.46 +7.22 (IITM) 63.34 60.29 +3.05 (IITM) Perception (0.10) 100 99.70 +0.30 (IITM) 100 98.41 +1.59 (IITM) Overall National Rank 1 2 IITM 1 1 2 IITM 1 IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: Year-Wise Ranking Comparison The annual ranking data suggests that IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru have established themselves as dominant players in their respective categories as both have maintained their respective #1 and #2 Overall positions for the last seven years in a row. IIT Madras excels in the field of Engineering and has maintained its leadership in terms of institutional size while IISc Bengaluru stays at the top of the Research Institutions ranking list and is regarded as the top University in many cases.

Category Institution 2021–2023 2024 2025 Consecutive Years Overall IIT Madras 1 1 1 7th straight year Overall IISc Bengaluru 2 2 2 7th straight year Research Institutions IISc Bengaluru 1 1 1 5th straight year Research Institutions IIT Madras 2 2 2 5th straight year Domain Specialties IIT Madras 1 (Engineering) 1 (Engineering) 1 (Engineering) 10th year Domain Specialties IISc Bengaluru 1 (University) 1 (University) 1 (University) 10th year IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: Research Institutions Category Analyzing further into the Research Institutions category metrics sheds more light on the reasons as to how IISc Bengaluru retains the top position at the national level in research compared to IIT Madras that comes at the second position primarily on the back of the volume of research and reputation. The Metrics comparison shows that IISc scores the highest in terms of its Quantitative Research Output (QNR), being way ahead of all others (e.g. 98.88 with 93.25 in the year 2025) as well as in academic Perception (PR) with nearly maximum points. On the other hand, IIT Madras is equipped with relatively better performing metrics for Sponsored Research & Consultancy (SFC) and Outreach & Inclusivity (OI) metrics and both of the institutions are apparently given equal scores in terms of Quality of Research Output (QLR).

Research Sub-Parameter Group IISc (2024) IIT Madras (2024) Difference (2024) IISc (2025) IIT Madras (2025) Difference (2025) Quantitative Research Output (QNR) 93.55 85.57 +7.98 (IISc) 98.88 93.25 +5.63 (IISc) Quality of Research Output (QLR) 90.68 90.38 +0.30 (IISc) 80.54 79.97 +0.57 (IISc) Sponsored Research & Consultancy (SFC) 75.19 78.65 +3.46 (IITM) 75.81 78.60 +2.79 (IITM) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) 59.23 63.59 +4.36 (IITM) 60.29 63.34 +3.05 (IITM) Perception (PR) 100 91.39 +8.61 (IISc) 100 89.73 +10.27 (IISc) Research National Rank 1 2 IISc 1 1 2 IISc 1 IIT Madras vs. IISc Bengaluru: Innovation Institutions Category In the Innovation section, IIT Madras gains the rank of #1 nationally based on strong performance with respect to criteria such as Innovation & Academic Activities (IA) and Research & Innovation Outcomes (RIO). On the other hand, IISc Bengaluru manages to get ranked 3rd through strong performance on the Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneurship & Acceleration (IEAIE) and Patent & IP Commercialization (PII) sub-parameters. Overall, IIT Madras's huge advantage in the institutional incubation infrastructure and academic engagement leads to a two-spot jump over IISc.

Innovation Sub-Parameter IIT Madras Score (2025) IISc Bengaluru Score (2025) Leader Margin Financial Support & Infrastructure (FSI) 73.42 +21.97 (IITM) Innovation & Academic Activities (IA) 91.50 41.64 +49.86 (IITM) Research & Innovation Outcomes (RIO) 88.87 86.52 +2.35 (IITM) Patent & IP Commercialization (PII) 57.25 69.24 +11.99 (IISc) Incubation, Entrepreneurship & Acceleration (IEAIE) 79.74 92.72 +12.98 (IISc) Perception (PR) 100 92.82 +7.18 (IITM) Innovation Category Rank 1 3 IITM Leads by 2 Spots IIT Madras: Courses and Placement Analysis The statistics indicate that undergraduate courses at IIT Madras have a higher level of placements and better median salary package than regular postgraduate programs, with median salary of 4-year and 5-year undergraduate streams being ₹17,50,000 and ₹19,40,000 respectively. In comparison, postgraduate programs have higher number of graduates going for higher studies or other career paths, leading to low placement percentages overall. This shows that IIT Madras offers the best returns in the immediate sense at the level of undergraduate engineering.

Program Duration Academic Year Students Graduated in Minimum Stipulated Time Students Placed Median Salary (₹ per annum) Students Selected for Higher Studies UG 4 Years 2023–24 714 549 17,50,000 153 UG 5 Years 2023–24 244 215 19,40,000 24 PG 2 Years 2023–24 756 538 12,90,000 184 PG 3 Years 2023–24 138 98 12,25,000 35 PG-Integrated 5 Years 2023–24 40 16 12,00,000 23 IISc Bengaluru: Course and Placement Analysis The statistics showcase the distinctive academic framework followed by IISc Bengaluru, where almost all UG degree holders forgo job opportunities after graduation in order to continue their education (only one student out of 96 was employed). In contrast, PG courses generated the maximum number of placements; therefore, the amount of median income varies from ₹22,50,000 to ₹32,50,000 range. Ultimately, it can be concluded that while IISc’s undergraduate course serves as a stepping stone for top research degrees, postgraduate programs guarantee excellent salaries in the industry.