Delhi CM Distributes Bicycles To 1,400 Girls; Government Plans 1.5 Lakh Under Vidya Vahini Scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to around 1,400 Class 9 girl students under the Vidya Vahini scheme at a government school in Shalimar Bagh. The initiative aims to make daily travel to school easier and encourage girls to continue their education. The distribution comes amid the Delhi government’s efforts to improve school infrastructure, expand technical education and strengthen skill development facilities.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to around 1,400 Class 9 girl students at a government school in Shalimar Bagh on October 16. The distribution took place under the Delhi government’s Vidya Vahini scheme, which aims to make commuting to school easier for girls and encourage them to continue their education.
The event was held during Shardiya Navratri, when the chief minister also performed Kanya Pujan at the school. Gupta said the tradition represents respect for girls, equality and recognition of their importance in society.
She highlighted that the purpose of empowering girls goes beyond providing facilities. According to the chief minister, girls should have access to education, safety, confidence and equal opportunities to develop their potential.
Under the Vidya Vahini scheme, the Delhi government has distributed 28,000 bicycles across the capital so far. The government aims to distribute a total of 1.5 lakh bicycles under the initiative.
Gupta also emphasised the role of parents, teachers and society in ensuring that girls continue their studies and develop leadership skills. She said that every member of society has a responsibility to ensure that no girl is deprived of education.
Delhi Government Expands Education Infrastructure
The bicycle distribution comes days after the Delhi government inaugurated several education and technical training facilities under its Seva Sankalp Campaign. On October 12, Gupta inaugurated a new government senior secondary school in Dwarka, a women’s hostel at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Centres of Excellence at three Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).
The new school in Sector 16B, Dwarka, can accommodate around 2,000 students from Classes 6 to 12. It has 75 rooms, including smart classrooms, specialised laboratories, a library and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab. Students will also have access to Science, Commerce and Arts streams in Class 11.
The women’s hostel at NSUT’s East Campus can accommodate 120 students. It is intended to support women pursuing higher education, particularly those travelling from distant areas.
The chief minister also inaugurated Centres of Excellence at ITI Jahangirpuri, ITI Dhirpur and ITI Narela. These centres will provide practical training in areas such as robotics, industrial automation, digital manufacturing, solar technology and energy efficiency. The Jahangirpuri centre is expected to benefit around 1,000 trainees annually, while the Dhirpur centre is expected to serve around 1,200 trainees each year.
In addition, the government laid foundation stones for the G.B. Pant Integrated College and Polytechnic project in Okhla, an Advanced Manufacturing Lab and a Faculty Office Building at NSUT’s main campus. The proposed college aims to increase its student capacity from around 2,880 to 7,000.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.