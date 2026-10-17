Delhi CM Distributes Bicycles To 1,400 Girls; Government Plans 1.5 Lakh Under Vidya Vahini Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to around 1,400 Class 9 girl students at a government school in Shalimar Bagh on October 16. The distribution took place under the Delhi government’s Vidya Vahini scheme, which aims to make commuting to school easier for girls and encourage them to continue their education.

The event was held during Shardiya Navratri, when the chief minister also performed Kanya Pujan at the school. Gupta said the tradition represents respect for girls, equality and recognition of their importance in society.

She highlighted that the purpose of empowering girls goes beyond providing facilities. According to the chief minister, girls should have access to education, safety, confidence and equal opportunities to develop their potential.

Under the Vidya Vahini scheme, the Delhi government has distributed 28,000 bicycles across the capital so far. The government aims to distribute a total of 1.5 lakh bicycles under the initiative.