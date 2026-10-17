When is Maha Ashtami 2026? Check Date, Start and End Timings in IST
Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Navratri. Know why its date is causing confusion in 2026 and check the Tithi timings, puja details and significance.
Navratri marks an important period in the Hindu calendar. It holds great significance in the Hindu religion as devotees worship the 9 forms of Goddess Durga over 9 days. The festival is followed by Dussehra on the tenth day, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.
Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Navratri. However, this year it is falling across 2 days, October 18 and 19. This has raised questions about when Maha Ashtami will be observed .
In this article, we will clear up the confusion around the date of Maha Ashtami 2026. We will also explore its start and end timings in IST and other important details about the festival.
Maha Ashtami Dates and Key Details
This year, Maha Ashtami Tithi will run from Sunday, October 18, to Monday, October 19, 2026. Below are all the details, including the start and end dates and timings.
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Parameter
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Details
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Main Observance Date
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Monday, October 19, 2026
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Ashtami Tithi Begins
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Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 08:27 AM IST
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Ashtami Tithi Ends
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Monday, October 19, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
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Sandhi Puja Window (48 mins)
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October 19, 2026 (10:27 AM to 11:15 AM IST)
Durga Ashtami 2026 Date: October 18 or 19?
Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami, will be observed on Monday, October 19, 2026, according to Drik Panchang for Delhi.
The Ashtami will begin on October 18 and continue until the morning of October 19. Since the tithi will be present at sunrise on October 19, the day will be observed as Maha Ashtami during Navratri 2026.
Importance of Maha Ashtami?
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Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri: Maha Ashtami is the 8th day of Navratri. This day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Mahagauri, who is the 8th form of Goddess Durga. She is known for her peaceful nature.
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Victory of good over evil: Maha Ashtami is one of the important day for the devotees. The day is dedicated to celebrating the strength of Goddess Durga and symbolises victory of good over evil.
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Fasting and praying: Many people also fast and pray to Goddess Durga on Maha Ashtami. They pray for their happiness and prosperity.
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Regional customs: Maha Ashtami is celebrated differently in different regions of India. In most parts of North India, Kanya Puja is performed. In West Bengal, special rituals of Durga Puja are performed on this day.
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Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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