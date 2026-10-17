When is Maha Ashtami 2026? Check Date, Start and End Timings in IST

Navratri marks an important period in the Hindu calendar. It holds great significance in the Hindu religion as devotees worship the 9 forms of Goddess Durga over 9 days. The festival is followed by Dussehra on the tenth day, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Maha Ashtami is one of the most important days of Navratri. However, this year it is falling across 2 days, October 18 and 19. This has raised questions about when Maha Ashtami will be observed .

In this article, we will clear up the confusion around the date of Maha Ashtami 2026. We will also explore its start and end timings in IST and other important details about the festival.

Maha Ashtami Dates and Key Details

This year, Maha Ashtami Tithi will run from Sunday, October 18, to Monday, October 19, 2026. Below are all the details, including the start and end dates and timings.