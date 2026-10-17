ABVP Claims Victory in 8 of 13 Universities in Odisha Student Union Elections; Amit Shah Congratulates

ABVP Odisha Elections: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is an associated student organization under Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has won a huge victory in the student union elections in Odisha, where majority victories were recorded in 8 of the 13 prominent universities in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the organization for their excellent performance and appreciated the youth of Odisha for their support. This win has marked a shift in the state's college politics due to increased student support to the nationalist student organization models. Major institutions of the state like Utkal University, Sambalpur University, and Berhampur University witnessed candidates of ABVP winning important post of Presidents and General Secretaries.

In his message of congratulations, Amit Shah appreciated the hard work of ABVP workers and stated that this success shows the firm faith of Odisha youth on the patriotism and positive campus activism. Student union leaders said that their excellent performance was due to sustained grassroots level campaign, demand for better reforms in higher education, good hostel facilities, good governance of the university and security on the campus. The success in these elections has shown an increased participation and voting by university students in Odisha.