ABVP Claims Victory in 8 of 13 Universities in Odisha Student Union Elections; Amit Shah Congratulates
ABVP Odisha Elections: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured majorities in 8 out of 13 state universities in Odisha's student union elections, winning key positions at Utkal, Sambalpur, and Berhampur universities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the student wing, highlighting the youth's trust in nationalist leadership and campus activism.
ABVP Odisha Elections: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is an associated student organization under Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has won a huge victory in the student union elections in Odisha, where majority victories were recorded in 8 of the 13 prominent universities in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the organization for their excellent performance and appreciated the youth of Odisha for their support. This win has marked a shift in the state's college politics due to increased student support to the nationalist student organization models. Major institutions of the state like Utkal University, Sambalpur University, and Berhampur University witnessed candidates of ABVP winning important post of Presidents and General Secretaries.
In his message of congratulations, Amit Shah appreciated the hard work of ABVP workers and stated that this success shows the firm faith of Odisha youth on the patriotism and positive campus activism. Student union leaders said that their excellent performance was due to sustained grassroots level campaign, demand for better reforms in higher education, good hostel facilities, good governance of the university and security on the campus. The success in these elections has shown an increased participation and voting by university students in Odisha.
Also Check: Odisha College Poll Results 2026: ABVP & BCJD Share Top Honors; Check Full Winners List
ABVP Election Results & Campus Performance
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Total Universities Where Elections Were Contested: 13 large universities located in the state of Odisha.
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ABVP Wins: Got majority/important posts in 8 universities.
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Important Campuses Won: Important universities such as Utkal University, Sambalpur University, and Berhampur University registered ABVP successes in important positions of Presidents and General Secretaries.
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Significance: It is an important victory for ABVP in campus politics of Odisha due to the change in politics in the state.
Leadership Reactions & Political Statements
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Amit Shah, Union Home Minister: Praise victory as an indication of the confidence of the youth in nationalist ideologies and patriotic student leadership, congratulating ABVP workers in Odisha for their hard work.
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Leadership of the ABVP: Credit victory to persistent activism by the students on campus, calling for educational reform, proper governance, and welfare of the students.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.