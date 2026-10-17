NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 OUT: Check Class 10, 12 Download Link and Exam Dates
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the October 2026 theory exam hall tickets for Classes 10 and 12. Students can download their admit cards online using their 12-digit enrolment number.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the October 2026 theory examinations for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary). Students appearing for the examinations can download their admit cards from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Candidates need their 12-digit enrolment number to access the hall ticket. The download facility is available to students who have paid the examination fee for the October 2026 public examinations and whose photographs are available with NIOS. If a hall ticket is not generated, students should contact their respective NIOS Regional Centre.
The theory examinations will begin on October 22, 2026. The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to continue until December 7, while the Class 12 examinations will conclude on December 5, 2026.
Also read:
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here
NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket: Important Dates
Students can check the key dates for the October examination session below.
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Events
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Dates
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Practical hall ticket release
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9-Sep-2026
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Practical examinations
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14-to-29-Sep-2026
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Theory hall ticket release
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17-Oct-2026 (Out)
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Class 10 theory examinations
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22-Oct-to-7-Dec-2026
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Class 12 theory examinations
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22-Oct-to-5-Dec-2026
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Result
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Expected in Dec 2026
The result date has not been confirmed in the information provided. Students should check the official website for announcements.
NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Class 10 and 12: Click here to download
Where to Find the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card?
Students can download their hall tickets directly from the official NIOS portal using the link below.
Official hall ticket link: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket
The portal asks candidates to enter their 12-digit enrolment number and select the appropriate hall ticket type before submitting the details. Students should ensure that they choose the theory examination hall ticket for the October 2026 session.
How to Download the NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket
Students can follow these steps to download their Class 10 or Class 12 admit card:
1. Visit the official hall ticket page at https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.
2. Enter your 12-digit enrolment number.
3. Select the appropriate hall ticket type for the theory examination.
4. Submit the details to view your admit card.
5. Download the hall ticket and save it on your device.
6. Take a printout for use on examination days.
Students should check the details printed on the hall ticket after downloading it. If they cannot access their admit card or find that it has not been generated, they should contact their NIOS Regional Centre for assistance.
Important Instructions for NIOS Students
Students appearing for the October 2026 examinations should keep a printed copy of their hall ticket ready before the examination. They should check the examination date, subject, centre details and other information mentioned on the document.
Candidates must carry the required hall ticket to the examination centre and follow the instructions issued by NIOS. They should also check their individual date sheet to confirm the examination dates and timings for their subjects.
Students are advised to rely on the official NIOS website for any updates regarding the examination schedule, admit card or results.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.