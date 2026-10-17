NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 OUT: Check Class 10, 12 Download Link and Exam Dates

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The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the October 2026 theory examinations for Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary). Students appearing for the examinations can download their admit cards from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates need their 12-digit enrolment number to access the hall ticket. The download facility is available to students who have paid the examination fee for the October 2026 public examinations and whose photographs are available with NIOS. If a hall ticket is not generated, students should contact their respective NIOS Regional Centre. The theory examinations will begin on October 22, 2026. The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to continue until December 7, while the Class 12 examinations will conclude on December 5, 2026.

Also read: NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket: Important Dates Students can check the key dates for the October examination session below. Events Dates Practical hall ticket release 9-Sep-2026 Practical examinations 14-to-29-Sep-2026 Theory hall ticket release 17-Oct-2026 (Out) Class 10 theory examinations 22-Oct-to-7-Dec-2026 Class 12 theory examinations 22-Oct-to-5-Dec-2026 Result Expected in Dec 2026 The result date has not been confirmed in the information provided. Students should check the official website for announcements. NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Class 10 and 12: Click here to download Where to Find the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card?

Students can download their hall tickets directly from the official NIOS portal using the link below. Official hall ticket link: https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket The portal asks candidates to enter their 12-digit enrolment number and select the appropriate hall ticket type before submitting the details. Students should ensure that they choose the theory examination hall ticket for the October 2026 session. How to Download the NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket Students can follow these steps to download their Class 10 or Class 12 admit card: 1. Visit the official hall ticket page at https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.

2. Enter your 12-digit enrolment number.

3. Select the appropriate hall ticket type for the theory examination.

4. Submit the details to view your admit card.

5. Download the hall ticket and save it on your device.

6. Take a printout for use on examination days.