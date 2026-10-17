SBI Clerk Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Prelims Scorecard PDF at sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Result 2026: SBI has officially released the SBI Clerk Result 2026 on October 17, 2026, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the prelims examination can now check their marks in the scorecard PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 was declared on October 17, 2026, on sbi.bank.in.
- Candidates can check their results online using their registration/roll number and date of birth.
- Qualified candidates will proceed to the Mains exam, tentatively scheduled for November 23, 2026.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 on October 17, 2026, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Lakhs of aspirants were eagerly waiting for this update. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary exam can now check their result online. To see the scorecard, they need to log in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. The result shows whether a candidate has qualified for the Mains exam. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and the next stages of selection.
SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF Download
SBI has officially released the Clerk Prelims result today, October 17, 2026, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the backlog vacancies can now check their scorecard PDF from the direct link given below:
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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Post Name
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Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/16
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Exam Name
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SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2026
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Backlog Vacancies
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1,538 Backlog
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Prelims Exam Dates
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16, 26, and 27 September 2026
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Result Status
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Declared / Out
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Result Date
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17 October 2026
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Result Mode
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Online Scorecard
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Login Credentials Needed
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Registration / Roll Number and Password / Date of Birth
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Prelims Exam Scheme
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100 Objective MCQs | 100 Marks | 60 Minutes (English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning)
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Nature of Prelims
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Qualifying stage only (Marks not counted in final merit)
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Next Stage
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SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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23 November 2026 (Tentative)
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Complete Selection Process
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Stage I: Prelims Stage II: Mains Stage III: Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
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Official Web Portal
Steps to Download SBI Clerk Result 2026
Candidates can download their SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard through the official website. Keep your registration or roll number and your date of birth or password ready before you start.
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Visit the official SBI careers page at sbi.co.in/web/careers.
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Click on the "Current Openings" section.
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Find and click the link "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Preliminary Exam Result 2026."
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Enter your registration/roll number and date of birth or password.
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Fill in the captcha code, if asked, and click "Login."
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Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Download the scorecard and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2026
The scorecard contains important information about a candidate's exam performance. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading it and report any mistake to SBI at once.
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Candidate's name
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Registration/roll number
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Date of birth
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Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)
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State or circle applied for
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Section-wise marks (English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability)
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Total marks obtained in the Prelims
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Qualifying status for the Mains exam
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com