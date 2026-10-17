SBI Clerk Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Prelims Scorecard PDF at sbi.bank.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 on October 17, 2026, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Lakhs of aspirants were eagerly waiting for this update. Candidates who appeared in the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) preliminary exam can now check their result online. To see the scorecard, they need to log in with their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password. The result shows whether a candidate has qualified for the Mains exam. In this article, we share the direct link, steps to check the result, and the next stages of selection.

SBI Clerk Result 2026 PDF Download

SBI has officially released the Clerk Prelims result today, October 17, 2026, on its official website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared for the backlog vacancies can now check their scorecard PDF from the direct link given below: