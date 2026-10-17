Maharashtra Fixes Minimum Age Rules for School Admissions: Class 1 Entry at 6 Years From 2030-31

Maharashtra School Admission: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has come up with a Government Resolution (GR) making it necessary for any child admitted into Class 1 to be at least 6 years old starting the academic year 2030-31. In accordance with the NEP 2020, the state will follow the said age guidelines for a four-year transition period that starts from Nursery admissions in the academic year 2027-28. The guidelines mandate that children must reach their prescribed age before June 30 of the academic year for which they are seeking admissions.

According to the guidelines, children need to be 3 years of age for Balvatika-1 admissions in the academic year 2027-28, 4 years for Balvatika-2 admissions in the academic year 2028-29, 5 years for Balvatika-3 admissions in the academic year 2029-30, and 6 years for Class 1 admissions in the academic year 2030-31. The guideline will ensure uniformity of age requirements for all education boards present in Maharashtra including State Board, CBSE, ICSE, and IB. The revised guidelines will only apply to new admissions, and students of pre-primary and primary classes in the academic year 2026-27 will be exempted.