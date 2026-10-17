Maharashtra Fixes Minimum Age Rules for School Admissions: Class 1 Entry at 6 Years From 2030-31
Maharashtra School Admission: The Maharashtra School Education Department has issued a GR making 6 years the mandatory age for Class 1 entry from 2030–31, aligned with NEP 2020. The phased four-year implementation starts with Nursery at 3 years in 2027–28, using June 30 as the annual cut-off date across all educational boards.
Maharashtra School Admission: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has come up with a Government Resolution (GR) making it necessary for any child admitted into Class 1 to be at least 6 years old starting the academic year 2030-31. In accordance with the NEP 2020, the state will follow the said age guidelines for a four-year transition period that starts from Nursery admissions in the academic year 2027-28. The guidelines mandate that children must reach their prescribed age before June 30 of the academic year for which they are seeking admissions.
According to the guidelines, children need to be 3 years of age for Balvatika-1 admissions in the academic year 2027-28, 4 years for Balvatika-2 admissions in the academic year 2028-29, 5 years for Balvatika-3 admissions in the academic year 2029-30, and 6 years for Class 1 admissions in the academic year 2030-31. The guideline will ensure uniformity of age requirements for all education boards present in Maharashtra including State Board, CBSE, ICSE, and IB. The revised guidelines will only apply to new admissions, and students of pre-primary and primary classes in the academic year 2026-27 will be exempted.
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Academic Session & Age Limit Timetable
In order to maintain a uniform flow throughout the pre-primary and primary education stages, the government has fixed June 30 as the cut-off age evaluation date for the relevant year of study:
|
Academic Session
|
Grade / Class Level
|
Minimum Age Requirement (as of June 30)
|
2027–28
|
Nursery / Balvatika-1
|
3 Years
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2028–29
|
Junior KG / Balvatika-2
|
4 Years
|
2029–30
|
Senior KG / Balvatika-3
|
5 Years
|
2030–31
|
Class 1
|
6 Years
Objectives & Key Implementation Rules
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Standardization under NEP 2020 in Maharashtra: The main aim is to standardize the entry age of students into school among all education boards existing in Maharashtra (State Board, CBSE, ICSE, and IB).
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Students Already Admitted: The age criteria have been formulated only for new admissions. Students admitted in the pre-primary or primary section (Nursery to Class 1) for the academic year 2026-27 would not be affected and would move on normally without being affected by the new age criterion.
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Monitoring Body: The Directorate of Primary Education, Pune would publish an administrative
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.