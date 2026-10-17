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OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download ICDS Supervisor, ARI Response Sheet PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 16:17 IST

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)  for the CRE-2025 various posts  including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS. Candidates can download the revised answer key and response sheet through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in. Check all details here. 

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download ICDS Supervisor, ARI Response Sheet PDF Link Here
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download ICDS Supervisor, ARI Response Sheet PDF Link Here

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the revised answer keys and response sheets for the CRE-2025 written test on October 17, 2027. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts under CRE-2025 including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS can download the revised answer key and response sheet through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Earlier the Commission had conducted the mains exam between May 22, 2026, and June 28, 2026 and released the provisional answer key with the response sheet and raised objection link. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-osssc.gov.in. You can download the answer key pdf directly through the link given below-

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026  Download Link

osssc -int-answer key

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the revised answer keys and response sheets for the CRE-2025 written test. As per the short notice released, the revisions were made after carefully evaluating objections submitted by candidates regarding the initial answer keys published on July 3, 2026. Now candidates can access their specific response sheets directly through the official OSSSC web portal after using their login credentials.  

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post Names

RI, ARI, Amin, ICDS Supervisor, SFS

Exam Cycle

CRE-2023 (IV)

 Exam Date

May 22, 2026, and June 28, 2026

Revised Answer Key status

 Out

Job  Location 

Odisha

Official Website

osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 Remember Key Points

Candidates appeared in the written exam under the CRE-2025 posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS, can check the provisional answer key for the and download their response sheet. Candidates should note that they will have to log in to www.osssc.gov.in using their User ID and Password. Once login completed, you will have to select the "Revised Answer Keys & Response Sheet of Written Test under CRE-2025" link



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 16:13 IST
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