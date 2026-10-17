OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download ICDS Supervisor, ARI Response Sheet PDF Link Here
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) for the CRE-2025 various posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS. Candidates can download the revised answer key and response sheet through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in. Check all details here.
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the revised answer keys and response sheets for the CRE-2025 written test on October 17, 2027. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts under CRE-2025 including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS can download the revised answer key and response sheet through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Earlier the Commission had conducted the mains exam between May 22, 2026, and June 28, 2026 and released the provisional answer key with the response sheet and raised objection link. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-osssc.gov.in. You can download the answer key pdf directly through the link given below-
|OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026: Overview
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the revised answer keys and response sheets for the CRE-2025 written test. As per the short notice released, the revisions were made after carefully evaluating objections submitted by candidates regarding the initial answer keys published on July 3, 2026. Now candidates can access their specific response sheets directly through the official OSSSC web portal after using their login credentials.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
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Post Names
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RI, ARI, Amin, ICDS Supervisor, SFS
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Exam Cycle
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CRE-2023 (IV)
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Exam Date
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May 22, 2026, and June 28, 2026
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Revised Answer Key status
|Out
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official Website
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osssc.gov.in
OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 Remember Key Points
Candidates appeared in the written exam under the CRE-2025 posts including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS, can check the provisional answer key for the and download their response sheet. Candidates should note that they will have to log in to www.osssc.gov.in using their User ID and Password. Once login completed, you will have to select the "Revised Answer Keys & Response Sheet of Written Test under CRE-2025" link
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