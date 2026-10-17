OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download ICDS Supervisor, ARI Response Sheet PDF Link Here

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the revised answer keys and response sheets for the CRE-2025 written test on October 17, 2027. Candidates appeared in the written exam for various posts under CRE-2025 including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, ICDS Supervisor, and SFS can download the revised answer key and response sheet through the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Amin Revised Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Earlier the Commission had conducted the mains exam between May 22, 2026, and June 28, 2026 and released the provisional answer key with the response sheet and raised objection link. All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-osssc.gov.in. You can download the answer key pdf directly through the link given below-