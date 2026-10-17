AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in: Check Notification Details
AP LAWCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon announce the AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling schedule on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Official notifications are expected between late October, followed by candidate registration, document upload, and web option filling for vacant Category-A seats across law colleges.
AP LAWCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare the official dates for AP LAWCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 in a few days. Those students who could not secure seats in the first round of admission or those who want better alternatives can opt for the second and last round of admission to 3 years LLB, 5 years integrated LLB, and LLB courses by using the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is expected that the official notifications for phase 2 will be declared sometime between late October 2026 when the registration process, uploading of documents, and online verification of certificates commence.
Post verification, the qualified candidates will be allowed to make their web options for their desired law colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The second round will be the last chance for the candidates willing to take up the seats under category A in the various government and private law colleges. After the declaration of seat allocation results, it is mandatory for the provisionally allotted candidates to perform online self-reporting and visit the respective law colleges with their original certificates.
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AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Expected Timetable
Below are the expected timetable related to the AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2:
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Key Activity / Event
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Schedule / Details
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Phase 2 Official Notification
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Expected between October 22 and October 25, 2026
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Online Registration & Document Upload
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Late October 2026
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Web Options Entry
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Late October 2026
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Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result
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Early November 2026
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Official Portals
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lawcet-sche.aptonline.in / cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP LAWCET 2026: Eligibility & Guidelines for Phase 2
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Who can Apply: Eligible applicants that have not been provided seats in the first phase, those who did not provide any web option, or applicants who want to upgrad their present seat allotment.
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Vacancy for Category-A: In the second phase, all the vacant seats of convenors will be filled in government/private law colleges of Andhra Pradesh.
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Self-Reporting Mandatory: Those students who get fresh allotment in the second phase need to do self-reporting along with original documents in allotted college.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.