AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon At lawcet-sche.aptonline.in: Check Notification Details

AP LAWCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare the official dates for AP LAWCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 in a few days. Those students who could not secure seats in the first round of admission or those who want better alternatives can opt for the second and last round of admission to 3 years LLB, 5 years integrated LLB, and LLB courses by using the official website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is expected that the official notifications for phase 2 will be declared sometime between late October 2026 when the registration process, uploading of documents, and online verification of certificates commence.

Post verification, the qualified candidates will be allowed to make their web options for their desired law colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The second round will be the last chance for the candidates willing to take up the seats under category A in the various government and private law colleges. After the declaration of seat allocation results, it is mandatory for the provisionally allotted candidates to perform online self-reporting and visit the respective law colleges with their original certificates.