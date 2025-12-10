Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 OUT at rssb.rajastha.gov.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objections Link PDF Here

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official answer key for the Rajasthan Driver (Vahan Chalak) recruitment examination on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board has also released the response sheet and guidelines to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections on or before December 13, 2025.Candidates can now download their driver recruitment exam answer key and response sheet in PDF format from the board's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Driver recruitment examination can now check the correct answers to their questions as released by the Board and estimate their scores, and raise objections if they find any incorrect answers. You can raise your objections from December 11 to 13, 2025 in online mode.
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Download PDF
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Driver (Vehicle Driver) Answer Key 2025 PDF through the link given below-
|Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
|Link
Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Driver Exam was conducted on November 23 and the answer is now available to download in PDF format. Check the table below fpr Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 Overview below-
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Rajasthan Driver (Wahan Chalak) Recruitment Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
Expected in December 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims/ Mains
|
Answer Key Status
|
Out
|
Objection Window
|
Opened
How to download the RSSB Driver Answer Key 2025?
To download the Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 and response sheet PDF, candidates can follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the "Student Corner" section and click on the "Driver 2024 Primary Answer Key - JK26" link.
- The answer key will open as a PDF file. Download it and check your answers.
- You can also estimate your probable score.
- If candidates find any incorrect questions or answers in the answer key, they can raise objections. Candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee to submit their objections.
