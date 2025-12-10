Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025 OUT at rssb.rajastha.gov.in, Download Response Sheet and Raise Objections Link PDF Here

Rajasthan Driver Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official answer key for the Rajasthan Driver (Vahan Chalak) recruitment examination on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the Board has also released the response sheet and guidelines to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates can raise their objections on or before December 13, 2025.Candidates can now download their driver recruitment exam answer key and response sheet in PDF format from the board's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Driver recruitment examination can now check the correct answers to their questions as released by the Board and estimate their scores, and raise objections if they find any incorrect answers. You can raise your objections from December 11 to 13, 2025 in online mode.