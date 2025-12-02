ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Geography Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 exam for Class 10 will be held on 18 March 2026, and students should begin their preparation by referring to the official specimen paper released by CISCE. The specimen paper is designed to help students understand the latest exam format, marking scheme, and important question types expected in the board exam.
It includes map-based questions, short answers, multiple-choice questions, and application-based concepts that reflect the actual exam pattern. By solving the ICSE Class 10 Geography Specimen 2026 Paper thoroughly, students can improve their accuracy, boost time management skills, and identify topics that require revision. Downloading and practising the ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 is essential for achieving high marks in the upcoming board examination.
ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights
ICSE Class 10 Geography Exam 2026 is going to be held on 18 March 2026, and students should review the official specimen paper before starting their revision. Check the table below to know the key details of the ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Class
|
Class 10
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Geography Board Exam 2026
|
Subject
|
Geography
|
Specimen Paper Year
|
2026
|
Exam Date
|
18 March 2026
|
Official Sample Paper
|
ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
|
Question Types
|
Map work, MCQs, short answers, application-based questions
ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
PART I (30 Marks)
|
1
|
Study the extract of the Survey of India Map Sheet No. G43S10 and answer the following questions:
(i) (a) Identify the conventional symbol found at the six figure reference of 666364.
(b) Identify the drainage pattern in the Grid Square 6334.
(ii) (a) Calculate the shortest distance in km. from Malgaon to Mohabbatgarh.
(b) In which direction will Sneha be driving if she is going from Mohabbatgarh to Sanwara along the metalled road?
(iii) (a) Write whether the conventional symbol marked as a blue dot in the Pamera settlement is man-made or natural.
(b) A resident of Malgaon settlement (Grid Square 6131) has to report a crime at the nearest police station. Which settlement will he be visiting?
(iv) (a) How do the local people benefit from the causeways seen in this region?
(b) Explain why Fire lines are significant from the point of view of environment.
(v) (a) Rajiv is travelling from Gulabganj for a visit to the Reserved Forest near Tarepara Nadi (Grid square 6728). Which two means of transport he would come across during his journey?
(b) Differentiate between the types of huts in Grid Square 6935 and the ones found in Grid Square7033.
|
10
|
2
|
On the outline map of India provided:
(i) Shade and label an area of black soil in Gujarat.
(ii) Mark using a dot and name a major river port of India.
(iii) Shade and label the Deccan plateau of India.
(iv) Mark and label the Palk Strait.
(v) Mark with arrows and name the wind which brings rainfall to the Konkan coast.
(vi) Shade and label a sparsely populated area in western India.
(vii) Mark and label the hills that are popularly called Blue Mountain.
(viii) Mark and name the river known as the ‘Sorrow of Bengal’.
(ix) Mark and label the Indian Standard Meridian.
(x) Mark and label the Coromandel coast.
|
10
|
3
|
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)
(i) The Himalayas have a significant impact on the climate of India as they:
(a) block the N.E. monsoon winds.
(b) cause rainfall in the Gangetic plains.
(c) create a rain shadow area in the Deccan plateau.
(d) cause cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal.
(ii) Ex-situ soil found in India is __________.
(a) Alluvial soil
(b) Black soil
(c) Laterite soil
(d) Red soil
(iii) Find the option most similar to: Teak: Tropical Deciduous Forest
(a) Mahogany: Furniture
(b) Stilted roots: Mangrove Vegetation
(c) Ebony: Tropical Rainforest
(d) Spines: Tropical Desert Vegetation.
(iv) Which of the following may be used for the recharging of underground water?
(a) Planting of shelter belt
(b) Plugging of gullies and ravines
(c) Percolation pit
(d) Tube-well irrigation
(v) Arrange the following in descending order according to their carbon content:
(a) Anthracite, Bituminous, Peat, Lignite
(b) Bituminous, Lignite, Anthracite, Peat
(c) Anthracite, Bituminous, Lignite, Peat
(d) Anthracite, Lignite, Peat, Bituminous
(vi) Assertion (A): Agriculture in India is heavily dependent on monsoon rains.
Reason (R): Most Indian farmers practice rainfed agriculture and lack access to irrigation facilities.
(a) (A) is true but (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false but (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(vii) Which crop is associated with Retting?
(a) Sugarcane
(b) Jute
(c) Rice
(d) Cotton
(viii) Which steel plant amongst the following does NOT belong to public sector?
(a) Bhilai
(b) Tata Steel
(c) Vishakhapatnam
(d) Rourkela
(ix) If you need to transport perishable goods over a short distance, which mode of transport will you use and why?
(a) Air transport because it is the fastest.
(b) Road transport as it is economical.
(c) Rail transport as it is ecofriendly.
(d) Water transport as it can handle large amount of goods.
(x) Which of the following methods of disposal is best applicable for the waste depicted in the picture below:
(a) Burning waste in an open area
(b) Recycling waste
(c) Dumping
(d) Composting
|
10
How to Download ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10?
To download the ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026, check the following steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Publications” or “Examinations” section.
Step 3: Click on “ICSE Class 10 Specimen Question Papers 2026”.
Step 4: From the list of subjects, select “Geography”.
Step 5: Click on the PDF link for ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 to open and download it.
ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 is an essential resource for Class 10 students to strengthen their preparation and understand the exam format accurately. Regular practice of the specimen paper will help enhance confidence, improve performance, and secure better marks in the Geography Board Exam 2026.
