ICSE Geography Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Geography Sample Paper, Download PDF

(b) Differentiate between the types of huts in Grid Square 6935 and the ones found in Grid Square7033.

(v) (a) Rajiv is travelling from Gulabganj for a visit to the Reserved Forest near Tarepara Nadi (Grid square 6728). Which two means of transport he would come across during his journey?

(b) Explain why Fire lines are significant from the point of view of environment.

(iv) (a) How do the local people benefit from the causeways seen in this region?

(b) A resident of Malgaon settlement (Grid Square 6131) has to report a crime at the nearest police station. Which settlement will he be visiting?

(iii) (a) Write whether the conventional symbol marked as a blue dot in the Pamera settlement is man-made or natural.

(b) In which direction will Sneha be driving if she is going from Mohabbatgarh to Sanwara along the metalled road?

(ii) (a) Calculate the shortest distance in km. from Malgaon to Mohabbatgarh.

(b) Identify the drainage pattern in the Grid Square 6334.

(i) (a) Identify the conventional symbol found at the six figure reference of 666364.

Study the extract of the Survey of India Map Sheet No. G43S10 and answer the following questions:

(x) Mark and label the Coromandel coast.

(ix) Mark and label the Indian Standard Meridian.

(viii) Mark and name the river known as the ‘Sorrow of Bengal’.

(vii) Mark and label the hills that are popularly called Blue Mountain.

(vi) Shade and label a sparsely populated area in western India.

(v) Mark with arrows and name the wind which brings rainfall to the Konkan coast.

(iv) Mark and label the Palk Strait.

(iii) Shade and label the Deccan plateau of India.

(ii) Mark using a dot and name a major river port of India.

(i) Shade and label an area of black soil in Gujarat.

On the outline map of India provided:

3

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) The Himalayas have a significant impact on the climate of India as they: (a) block the N.E. monsoon winds. (b) cause rainfall in the Gangetic plains. (c) create a rain shadow area in the Deccan plateau. (d) cause cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal. (ii) Ex-situ soil found in India is __________. (a) Alluvial soil (b) Black soil (c) Laterite soil (d) Red soil (iii) Find the option most similar to: Teak: Tropical Deciduous Forest (a) Mahogany: Furniture (b) Stilted roots: Mangrove Vegetation (c) Ebony: Tropical Rainforest (d) Spines: Tropical Desert Vegetation. (iv) Which of the following may be used for the recharging of underground water? (a) Planting of shelter belt (b) Plugging of gullies and ravines (c) Percolation pit (d) Tube-well irrigation (v) Arrange the following in descending order according to their carbon content: (a) Anthracite, Bituminous, Peat, Lignite (b) Bituminous, Lignite, Anthracite, Peat (c) Anthracite, Bituminous, Lignite, Peat (d) Anthracite, Lignite, Peat, Bituminous (vi) Assertion (A): Agriculture in India is heavily dependent on monsoon rains. Reason (R): Most Indian farmers practice rainfed agriculture and lack access to irrigation facilities. (a) (A) is true but (R) is false. (b) (A) is false but (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (vii) Which crop is associated with Retting? (a) Sugarcane (b) Jute (c) Rice (d) Cotton (viii) Which steel plant amongst the following does NOT belong to public sector? (a) Bhilai (b) Tata Steel (c) Vishakhapatnam (d) Rourkela (ix) If you need to transport perishable goods over a short distance, which mode of transport will you use and why? (a) Air transport because it is the fastest. (b) Road transport as it is economical. (c) Rail transport as it is ecofriendly. (d) Water transport as it can handle large amount of goods. (x) Which of the following methods of disposal is best applicable for the waste depicted in the picture below: (a) Burning waste in an open area (b) Recycling waste (c) Dumping (d) Composting