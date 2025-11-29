ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Chemistry Sample Paper, Download PDF

1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) Which of the following will dissociate in aqueous solution, to give a positive ion other than hydronium ion, and a negative ion other than hydroxyl ion? (a) KOH (b) dil. HCl (c) NaCl (d) CH3COOH (ii) A compound P is heated in a test tube with sodium hydroxide solution. A red litmus paper held at the mouth of the test tube turns blue. Which of the following could compound P be? (a) Zinc sulphate (b) Copper sulphate (c) Ferrous sulphate (d) Ammonium sulphate (iii) Assertion (A): Aqueous solution of potassium chloride can conduct electricity. Reason (B): Conduction of electric current is due to the presence of free ions. (a) (A) is true and (R) is false. (b) (A) is false and (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (iv) Identify the ion that contain one lone pair of electrons (v) Four reactions are shown below in the diagram: Which reactions produce water? (a) 1 and 2 (b) 1 and 3 (c) 3 and 4 (d) 2 and 3 (vi) When compound X reacts with dilute sulphuric acid, it releases a gas that turns acidified potassium dichromate solution from orange to green. Which of the following could be compound X? (a) Lead nitrate (b) Copper carbonate (c) Sodium chloride (d) Potassium sulphite (vii) The volume occupied by 2 moles of a gas at STP is: (a) 22.4L (b) 2.24L (c) 44.8L (d) 4.48L (viii) Identify from the following metal oxide which can react with an acid as well as an alkali. (a) Silver oxide (b) Calcium oxide (c) Copper(II) oxide (d) Aluminium oxide (ix) The structures of four hydrocarbons are shown below: How many isomers of butene are shown in the above structures? (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4 (x) Which element amongst the following has the largest atomic radius? (a) Al (b) S (c) Mg (d) Na (xi) For which pH change is there the maximum increase in acidity? (xii) The equation below shows the reaction between element ‘X’ and dilute sulphuric acid. Which particles are responsible for conducting electricity in dilute sulphuric acid and compound XSO4? (a) Electrons (b) Only positive ions (c) Only negative ions (d) Both positive and negative ions (xiii) Methanol and ethanol belong to the same homologous series. What does this statement mean? (a) Their molecules contain atoms only of carbon and hydrogen. (b) Their molecules have the same number of carbon atoms. (c) They have the same functional group. (d) They have the same relative molecular mass. (xiv) The ratio between the volumes occupied by 22 grams of carbon dioxide and 10 grams of hydrogen gas is: (a) 2.2 :1 (b) 1: 2.2 (c) 1:10 (d) 10:1 (xv) In the process of Electrorefining of Copper shown in the diagram below, which of the following statements is correct? (a) The anode is made of pure Copper. (b) The cathode is made of impure Copper. (c) Copper is deposited at the anode. (d) Copper ions from the anode move to the cathode and get deposited as pure Copper.