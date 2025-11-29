ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 Class 10: CISCE Chemistry Sample Paper, Download PDF

ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Chemistry Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 11 March 2026, making it one of the most crucial subjects for students appearing in the CISCE Board Exams. Chemistry requires strong conceptual understanding, precise application of formulas, and consistent practice of numerical as well as theoretical questions.
The ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 is an essential resource that helps students understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and the types of questions likely to appear in the board exam. By practising the official sample paper, students can improve accuracy, strengthen chemical concepts, and build confidence for the final examination. Check this article to download the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 PDF for class 10th.
ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights
Check the table below for ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 details:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Date
|
11 March 2026
|
Paper Type
|
Theory
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1
|
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)
(i) Which of the following will dissociate in aqueous solution, to give a positive ion other than hydronium ion, and a negative ion other than hydroxyl ion?
(a) KOH
(b) dil. HCl
(c) NaCl
(d) CH3COOH
(ii) A compound P is heated in a test tube with sodium hydroxide solution. A red litmus paper held at the mouth of the test tube turns blue. Which of the following could compound P be?
(a) Zinc sulphate
(b) Copper sulphate
(c) Ferrous sulphate
(d) Ammonium sulphate
(iii) Assertion (A): Aqueous solution of potassium chloride can conduct electricity.
Reason (B): Conduction of electric current is due to the presence of free ions.
(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(iv) Identify the ion that contain one lone pair of electrons
(v) Four reactions are shown below in the diagram:
Which reactions produce water?
(a) 1 and 2
(b) 1 and 3
(c) 3 and 4
(d) 2 and 3
(vi) When compound X reacts with dilute sulphuric acid, it releases a gas that turns acidified potassium dichromate solution from orange to green. Which of the following could be compound X?
(a) Lead nitrate
(b) Copper carbonate
(c) Sodium chloride
(d) Potassium sulphite
(vii) The volume occupied by 2 moles of a gas at STP is:
(a) 22.4L
(b) 2.24L
(c) 44.8L
(d) 4.48L
(viii) Identify from the following metal oxide which can react with an acid as well as an alkali.
(a) Silver oxide
(b) Calcium oxide
(c) Copper(II) oxide
(d) Aluminium oxide
(ix) The structures of four hydrocarbons are shown below:
How many isomers of butene are shown in the above structures?
(a) 1
(b) 2
(c) 3
(d) 4
(x) Which element amongst the following has the largest atomic radius?
(a) Al
(b) S
(c) Mg
(d) Na
(xi) For which pH change is there the maximum increase in acidity?
(xii) The equation below shows the reaction between element ‘X’ and dilute sulphuric acid.
Which particles are responsible for conducting electricity in dilute sulphuric acid and compound XSO4?
(a) Electrons
(b) Only positive ions
(c) Only negative ions
(d) Both positive and negative ions
(xiii) Methanol and ethanol belong to the same homologous series. What does this statement mean?
(a) Their molecules contain atoms only of carbon and hydrogen.
(b) Their molecules have the same number of carbon atoms. (c) They have the same functional group.
(d) They have the same relative molecular mass.
(xiv) The ratio between the volumes occupied by 22 grams of carbon dioxide and 10 grams of hydrogen gas is:
(a) 2.2 :1
(b) 1: 2.2
(c) 1:10
(d) 10:1
(xv) In the process of Electrorefining of Copper shown in the diagram below, which of the following statements is correct?
(a) The anode is made of pure Copper.
(b) The cathode is made of impure Copper.
(c) Copper is deposited at the anode.
(d) Copper ions from the anode move to the cathode and get deposited as pure Copper.
|
15
|
2
|
(i) Electroplating steel objects with silver involves a three-step process.
step 1 A coating of copper is applied to the object.
step 2 A coating of nickel is applied to the object.
step 3 The coating of silver is applied to the object.
(a)
A diagram of the apparatus used for
step 1 is shown.
1. The chemical process taking place on the surface of the object is Cu2 + (aq) + 2e- Cu(s) What is the observation seen on the surface of the object?
2. Explain why the concentration of copper ions in the electrolyte remains constant throughout step1.
(b) Give two changes which would be needed in order to coat nickel onto the object in step 2.
(c) Write down the reaction taking place at the positive electrode during step 3.
(ii) Identify the following:
(a) A bond formed between two atoms by sharing of a pair of electrons, with both electrons being provided by the same atom.
(b) A salt formed by the complete neutralisation of an acid by a base.
(c) A reaction in which the hydrogen of an alkane is replaced by a halogen.
(d) The energy required to remove an electron from a neutral gaseous atom.
(e) A homogenous mixture of two or more metals or a metal and a nonmetal in a definite proportion in their molten state.
(iii) Complete the following by choosing the correct answers from the bracket:
(a) When dilute sulphuric acid reacts with zinc granules, the gas evolved is __________ (hydrogen / carbon dioxide), which can be tested using a burning splint.
(b) A solution of copper(II) sulphate in sodium hydroxide solution forms a __________ (pale blue / green) precipitate. (c) In methane, each hydrogen atom share(s) __________ (one / two) electron(s) with the central carbon atom to complete its valence shell.
(d) The electron affinity of element X is greater than that of element Y. The oxidising power of X is likely to be ________ (more / less) than that of element Y.
(e) The naturally occurring compound of a metal from which the metal can be extracted is called its _________ (ore / mineral).
(iv) Match Column A with Column B
(v) (a) Give the IUPAC name of the following organic compounds:
(b) Draw the structural diagram for the following compounds: 1. but-2-yne
2. 1, 1, 1, trichloro methane
3. pentan -2-ol
For the detailed ICSE Specimen Class 10 Physics Paper 2026 PDF, students can click on the link below:
|
ICSE Specimen Class 10 Physics Paper 2026 PDF
How to Download ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper for Class 10?
Follow the steps given below to download the ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper for Class 10:
-
Go to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
-
On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
-
Look for “Specimen Papers 2026” or the “Class X / Class 10” section.
-
Find “Chemistry Class 10 (Specimen/Sample Paper)” in the list.
-
Click Download and save the PDF to your device.
Is ICSE Chemistry Sample Paper for Class 10 helpful for the CISCE Board Exam?
Students can check the key benefits below to understand how the ICSE Chemistry Sample Paper helps in preparing effectively for the CISCE Board Exam.
-
Understanding of Exam Pattern: Students get a clear idea of the latest question format and marking scheme.
-
Familiarity with Question Types: Helps students understand how MCQs, short answers, and structured questions are asked in the final exam.
-
Improves Accuracy: Regular practice enhances precision in chemical equations, numericals, and reasoning-based questions.
-
Strengthens Conceptual Clarity: Sample papers reinforce important topics and help students identify areas needing more revision.
-
Boosts Time Management: Students learn how to divide time effectively across different sections.
-
Builds Exam Confidence: Practising specimen papers provides real exam-like experience and reduces stress on the exam day.
ICSE Chemistry Specimen Paper 2026 is an essential preparation resource for scoring well in the board exam. Students should practise it thoroughly to enhance conceptual clarity and improve overall exam performance.
