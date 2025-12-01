ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 exam will be held on 13 March 2026, and students appearing for the CISCE Class 10 Board Exam are highly encouraged to refer to the official specimen paper for better preparation.
The Biology Specimen Paper provides complete clarity on the updated question format, marking scheme, and chapter-wise weightage as prescribed by the council.
By practising the ICSE Class 10 Biology Sample Paper 2026, students can analyse question trends, improve conceptual understanding, and enhance time management skills before the final board exam. It serves as an essential revision tool for thorough exam preparation and ensures students gain confidence while attempting both objective and descriptive questions in the actual CISCE Biology board paper.
ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights
Check the following table for the ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 exam details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2026
|
Subject
|
Biology
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Date (Biology)
|
13 March 2026
|
Official Specimen Paper
|
ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026
|
Mode of Availability
|
Online (PDF Format)
|
Download Source
|
cisce.org
|
Type of Questions Included
|
MCQs, short answer, diagram-based, and application-based questions
ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
1
|
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)
(i) Allen’s blood report showed an abnormal decrease in the number of R.B.C. He is suffering from:
(a) Polycythemia
(b) Erythropenia
(c) Glycosuria
(d) Haemophilia
(ii) A farmer notices that storing ripe mangoes with unripe ones speeds up the ripening process. The phytohormone primarily responsible for this phenomenon is:
(a) Auxins
(b) Cytokinins
(c) Gibberellins
(d) Ethylene
(iii)
Assertion (A): Oxygen is produced during light dependent reactions of photosynthesis.
Reason (R) : Oxygen is released as a byproduct during photolysis.
(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(iv) Reena gets emotionally stressed when the school examinations are approaching. Which hormone is responsible for this condition?
(a) Adrenaline
(b) Thyroxine
(c) Insulin
(d) Growth hormone
(v) The diagram given below is that of a Neutrophil. The function is ___________:
(a) secreting hormone
(b) transporting food
(c) phagocytosis
(d) producing antibodies
(vi) Assertion (A): Pituitary gland is known as the master gland.
Reason (R): It regulates the activities of other exocrine glands.
(a) (A) is true and (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false and (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(vii) Aruna went to a theatre to watch a movie on a bright sunny morning. As she came out of the theatre, she felt a dazzling effect and could not open her eyes. After a few minutes her vision became normal. This is due to:
(a) Accommodation of eye
(b) Mutation
(c) Polarisation
(d) Adaptation of eyes
(viii) Reflex actions provide a survival advantage because they:
(a) are controlled by the cerebrum.
(b) are controlled by the medulla oblongata.
(c) require no conscious thought, allowing rapid responses. (d) always involve the spinal cord.
(ix) Industrial melanism is the phenomenon by which the peppered moth:
(a) die due to industrial growth.
(b) in polluted areas, became darker in colour for better camouflage.
(c) became lighter in colour due to natural selection.
(d) became resistant to industrial pollution.
(x) The hormone that maintains the thickening of the endometrium during pregnancy is:
(a) Oestrogen
(b) ACTH
(c) Progesterone
(d) Oxytocin
(xi) The onset of menstruation in a human female is called: (a) Menopause
(b) Menarche
(c) Ovulation
(d) Oogenesis
(xii) The number of autosomes and allosomes present in a human cell:
(a) 22 allosomes, 1 autosome
(b) 22 pairs of autosomes, 1 pair of allosome
(c) 22 autosomes, 1 allosome
(d) 22 pairs of allosomes, 1pair of autosome
(xiii) Cultural revolution favours a steep rise in human population. Identify the correct sequence of revolution:
(a) Tool making, Scientific and Industrial, Agricultural
(b) Agricultural, Tool making, Scientific and Industrial
(c) Scientific and Industrial, Agricultural, Tool making
(d) Tool making, Agricultural, Scientific and Industrial
(xiv) Tanvi tried to match the phases of menstrual cycle with the number of days as given in the table below:
Identify the correct sequence:
(a) P, Q, R, S
(b) Q, S, R, P
(c) R, P, S, Q
(d) S, R, P, Q
(xv) Aditya who is fond of roller skating. Identify the correct terms which help him to maintain his body balance:
(a) Cerebellum, Semicircular canals, Vestibule
(c) Malleus, Semicircular canals, Utriculus
(d) Sacculus, Stapes, Cochlea
|
15
|
2
|
(i) Give the biological/technical terms for the following:
(a) A mixture of smoke and fog.
(b) The inner lining of uterus.
(c) The pressure that is responsible for the movement of water molecules across the cortical cells of the root.
(d) The ground substance present in a chloroplast.
(e) The fluid present between the layers of meninges.
(ii) Given below is the diagram of a human heart. Read the information below the diagram and fill in the blanks:
The human heart pumps blood throughout the body. It is the size of a large fist. The heart is located between the lungs in the thoracic cavity. It has four chambers. The heart functions all through the lifespan of a person and is responsible for the survival of the person.
The heart is enclosed by a membrane called (a) ____________ (Pericardium / Pleura). The ventricles give rise to two large blood vessels called (b) ____________ (Pulmonary vein / Pulmonary artery) and (c) ____________ (Aorta / Venacava). The flaps of the cuspid valves are kept in position by (d) ____________ (Chordae tendinae / Endometrium). (e) ____________ (Hepatic / Coronary) arteries supply oxygenated blood to the walls of the heart.
(iii) Choose the odd term out from each of the following set of terms. Mention the category to which the remaining three belong:
(a) Sulphur dioxide, Oxygen, Carbon monoxide, Nitrogen dioxide.
(b) Pons, Epidermis, Xylem, Phloem.
(c) Tympanum, Pinna, Auditory canal, Malleus.
(d) Ureter, Urethra, Uterus, Renal Pelvis.
(e) Stomata, Lenticles, Cuticle, Root hair.
(iv) Rajeev, a 10 year old boy, went to an Ophthalmologist to get his eyes tested. He noticed a poster in the clinic with questions related to the parts of human eye. Help Rajeev answer the questions:
(a) Which is the fluid that lubricates the eye?
(b) Which cells help in colour vision?
(c) Which nerve sends impulses from the eyeball to the brain?
(d) Name the structure that gives colour to the eyes.
(e) Name the part that allows entry of light rays into the eye.
(v) Study the diagram given below and match the structure with its function:
Example: Scrotum - (f)
|
5
For the detailed ICSE Specimen Class 10 Biology Paper 2026 PDF, students can click on the link below:
|
ICSE Specimen Class 10 Biology Paper 2026 PDF
How to Download ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10?
Students can follow the steps below to download the ICSE Biology Specimen Paper for Class 10:
-
Go to the official website at cisce.org.
-
Click on the “Publications” or “Examinations” section on the homepage.
-
Select the “ICSE (Class X)” option from the list.
-
Click on the “Specimen Question Papers” link for the year 2026.
-
Look for “Biology” under the ICSE Class 10 subject list.
-
Click on the download/view icon next to ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 to open it in PDF format.
-
Save/Download the PDF file to your device for offline practice.
Is ICSE Biology Sample Paper for Class 10 helpful for the CISCE Board Exam?
Students preparing for the CISCE Class 10 Biology Exam can benefit greatly from practising with ICSE Biology Sample Papers. These model papers serve as an effective study companion, helping students strengthen preparation, understand exam trends, and improve overall performance.
-
Provides Exam-Based Practice: ICSE Biology Sample Papers are designed according to the latest CISCE syllabus and question pattern, helping students become familiar with real exam standards.
-
Improves Time Management: Regular practice enables students to learn how to complete the Biology paper within the allotted time while maintaining accuracy.
-
Enhances Conceptual Clarity: The sample papers cover chapter-wise concepts, diagrams, definitions, and application-based questions, strengthening conceptual understanding.
-
Supports Revision Strategy: These papers act as a comprehensive revision tool by summarising the entire Biology syllabus in the form of important questions.
-
Offers Insight into Expected Questions: The pattern, weightage of chapters, and commonly asked concepts can be easily understood by going through the practice sets.
-
Aligns with CISCE Curriculum Requirements: These sample papers strictly follow the latest CISCE guidelines, ensuring students stay aligned with board expectations.
ICSE Biology Specimen Paper 2026 serves as a valuable resource for Class 10 students, offering clear insights into the latest exam structure and question format. By practising these papers regularly, students can refine their preparation, boost confidence, and enhance their overall performance in the CISCE Biology Board Exam.
