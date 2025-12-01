1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) Allen’s blood report showed an abnormal decrease in the number of R.B.C. He is suffering from: (a) Polycythemia (b) Erythropenia (c) Glycosuria (d) Haemophilia (ii) A farmer notices that storing ripe mangoes with unripe ones speeds up the ripening process. The phytohormone primarily responsible for this phenomenon is: (a) Auxins (b) Cytokinins (c) Gibberellins (d) Ethylene (iii) Assertion (A): Oxygen is produced during light dependent reactions of photosynthesis. Reason (R) : Oxygen is released as a byproduct during photolysis. (a) (A) is true and (R) is false. (b) (A) is false and (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (iv) Reena gets emotionally stressed when the school examinations are approaching. Which hormone is responsible for this condition? (a) Adrenaline (b) Thyroxine (c) Insulin (d) Growth hormone (v) The diagram given below is that of a Neutrophil. The function is ___________: (a) secreting hormone (b) transporting food (c) phagocytosis (d) producing antibodies (vi) Assertion (A): Pituitary gland is known as the master gland. Reason (R): It regulates the activities of other exocrine glands. (a) (A) is true and (R) is false. (b) (A) is false and (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A). (vii) Aruna went to a theatre to watch a movie on a bright sunny morning. As she came out of the theatre, she felt a dazzling effect and could not open her eyes. After a few minutes her vision became normal. This is due to: (a) Accommodation of eye (b) Mutation (c) Polarisation (d) Adaptation of eyes (viii) Reflex actions provide a survival advantage because they: (a) are controlled by the cerebrum. (b) are controlled by the medulla oblongata. (c) require no conscious thought, allowing rapid responses. (d) always involve the spinal cord. (ix) Industrial melanism is the phenomenon by which the peppered moth: (a) die due to industrial growth. (b) in polluted areas, became darker in colour for better camouflage. (c) became lighter in colour due to natural selection. (d) became resistant to industrial pollution. (x) The hormone that maintains the thickening of the endometrium during pregnancy is: (a) Oestrogen (b) ACTH (c) Progesterone (d) Oxytocin (xi) The onset of menstruation in a human female is called: (a) Menopause (b) Menarche (c) Ovulation (d) Oogenesis (xii) The number of autosomes and allosomes present in a human cell: (a) 22 allosomes, 1 autosome (b) 22 pairs of autosomes, 1 pair of allosome (c) 22 autosomes, 1 allosome (d) 22 pairs of allosomes, 1pair of autosome (xiii) Cultural revolution favours a steep rise in human population. Identify the correct sequence of revolution: (a) Tool making, Scientific and Industrial, Agricultural (b) Agricultural, Tool making, Scientific and Industrial (c) Scientific and Industrial, Agricultural, Tool making (d) Tool making, Agricultural, Scientific and Industrial (xiv) Tanvi tried to match the phases of menstrual cycle with the number of days as given in the table below: Identify the correct sequence: (a) P, Q, R, S (b) Q, S, R, P (c) R, P, S, Q (d) S, R, P, Q (xv) Aditya who is fond of roller skating. Identify the correct terms which help him to maintain his body balance: (a) Cerebellum, Semicircular canals, Vestibule

(b) Vestibule, Sclera, Cerebrum (c) Malleus, Semicircular canals, Utriculus (d) Sacculus, Stapes, Cochlea