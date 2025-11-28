1

Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) A moment of couple has a tendency to rotate the body in an anticlockwise direction. The moment of couple is taken as: (a) positive (b) negative (c) maximum (d) zero

(ii) The kinetic energy of a given body depends on the: (a) position (b) centre of gravity (c) momentum (d) displacement

(iii) During power production in a coal-based thermoelectric power plant, the correct sequence of energy conversions taking place is:

(iv) Anita used a single movable pulley to lift a bucket of water from a well. She lubricates the pulley. Which of the following statements is true regarding the performance of the pulley used? (a) Mechanical Advantage decreases and efficiency increases. (b) Velocity Ratio increases and efficiency decreases. (c) Mechanical Advantage remains unchanged and efficiency increases. (d) Velocity Ratio remains unchanged and efficiency increases.

(v) Inside the prism, during the dispersion of white light, compared to blue, red light: (a) slows down less and refracts more. (b) slows down more and refracts less. (c) slows down more and refracts more. (d) slows down less and refracts less.

(vi) When objects are viewed through the rising heat of a campfire they appear to shimmer. The optical phenomenon responsible for this effect is: (a) refraction (b) reflection (c) scattering (d) total internal reflection

(vii) A convex lens with a focal length of 12 cm has an object at a distance of 20 cm in front of the lens. A blurred image is obtained on the screen placed at a distance of 23 cm in front of the lens. In order to obtain a clear image, the screen has to be moved: (a) towards the lens. (b) away from the lens. (c) to a position very far from the lens. (d) either towards or away from the lens.

(viii) Assertion(A): Soldiers avoid firing at a target in foggy weather conditions. Reason(R): In foggy weather, light gets scattered by tiny water droplets, reducing visibility (a) (A) is true but (R) is false. (b) (A) is false but (R) is true. (c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A). (d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(ix) Two sound waves X and Y have the same amplitude and the same wave pattern but their frequencies are 60 Hz and 120 Hz respectively, then: (a) X will be shriller and Y will be grave. (b) X will be grave and Y will be shriller. (c) X will differ in quality than Y. (d) X is louder than Y.

(xi) According to the old convention, the colour of the earth wire is: (a) black (b) green (c) yellow (d) red

(xiii) Heat capacity of a body is the: (a) energy needed to melt a body without change in its temperature. (b) energy needed to raise the temperature of a body by 1°C. (c) increase in volume of the body when its temperature increases by 1°C. (d) total amount of internal energy that is constant.

(xiv) The amount of heat energy required to melt a given mass of a substance at its melting point, without any rise in its temperature is called the: (a) specific heat capacity. (b) specific latent heat of fusion. (c) latent heat of fusion. (d) specific latent heat of freezing.

(xv) A nucleus of an atom consists of 146 neutrons and 95 protons. It decays after emitting an alpha particle. How many protons and neutrons are left in the nucleus after an alpha emission? (a) protons = 93, neutrons = 142 (b) protons = 95, neutrons = 144 (c) protons = 93, neutrons = 144 (d) protons = 95, neutrons = 142



