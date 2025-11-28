ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026 for Class 10: The ICSE Class 10 Physics Exam 2026 (Science Paper 1) is scheduled to be held on 9 March 2026. As Physics is one of the most scoring yet concept-heavy subjects, students should start solving the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026 to understand the latest exam pattern and question style.
Practising these ICSE Physics Sample Paper for class 10 helps students improve accuracy, strengthen numerical skills, and manage time effectively before the final board exam. Using the official CISCE specimen paper is one of the best ways to boost confidence and prepare smartly for the upcoming Physics exam. Check this article for the Physics Specimen Paper Class 10 ICSE PDF download.
ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026: Key Highlights
ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026 gives students a complete idea of the latest exam pattern and marking scheme for Science Paper 1. Check the table below for detailed information about the exam:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ICSE Class 10 Physics Science Paper 1
|
Academic Session
|
2025–26
|
Exam Date
|
9 March 2026
|
Paper Type
|
Theory
|
Total Marks
|
80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
|
Official Website
|
cisce.org
ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026
|
Question Number
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
SECTION A (40 Marks)
|
1
|
Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options.
(Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.)
(i) A moment of couple has a tendency to rotate the body in an anticlockwise direction. The moment of couple is taken as: (a) positive
(b) negative
(c) maximum
(d) zero
(ii) The kinetic energy of a given body depends on the:
(a) position
(b) centre of gravity
(c) momentum
(d) displacement
(iii) During power production in a coal-based thermoelectric power plant, the correct sequence of energy conversions taking place is:
(iv) Anita used a single movable pulley to lift a bucket of water from a well. She lubricates the pulley. Which of the following statements is true regarding the performance of the pulley used?
(a) Mechanical Advantage decreases and efficiency increases.
(b) Velocity Ratio increases and efficiency decreases.
(c) Mechanical Advantage remains unchanged and efficiency increases.
(d) Velocity Ratio remains unchanged and efficiency increases.
(v) Inside the prism, during the dispersion of white light, compared to blue, red light:
(a) slows down less and refracts more.
(b) slows down more and refracts less.
(c) slows down more and refracts more.
(d) slows down less and refracts less.
(vi) When objects are viewed through the rising heat of a campfire they appear to shimmer. The optical phenomenon responsible for this effect is:
(a) refraction
(b) reflection
(c) scattering
(d) total internal reflection
(vii) A convex lens with a focal length of 12 cm has an object at a distance of 20 cm in front of the lens. A blurred image is obtained on the screen placed at a distance of 23 cm in front of the lens. In order to obtain a clear image, the screen has to be moved:
(a) towards the lens.
(b) away from the lens.
(c) to a position very far from the lens.
(d) either towards or away from the lens.
(viii) Assertion(A): Soldiers avoid firing at a target in foggy weather conditions.
Reason(R): In foggy weather, light gets scattered by tiny water droplets, reducing visibility
(a) (A) is true but (R) is false.
(b) (A) is false but (R) is true.
(c) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).
(d) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).
(ix) Two sound waves X and Y have the same amplitude and the same wave pattern but their frequencies are 60 Hz and 120 Hz respectively, then:
(a) X will be shriller and Y will be grave.
(b) X will be grave and Y will be shriller.
(c) X will differ in quality than Y.
(d) X is louder than Y.
(xi) According to the old convention, the colour of the earth wire is:
(a) black
(b) green
(c) yellow
(d) red
(xiii) Heat capacity of a body is the:
(a) energy needed to melt a body without change in its temperature.
(b) energy needed to raise the temperature of a body by 1°C. (c) increase in volume of the body when its temperature increases by 1°C.
(d) total amount of internal energy that is constant.
(xiv) The amount of heat energy required to melt a given mass of a substance at its melting point, without any rise in its temperature is called the:
(a) specific heat capacity.
(b) specific latent heat of fusion.
(c) latent heat of fusion.
(d) specific latent heat of freezing.
(xv) A nucleus of an atom consists of 146 neutrons and 95 protons. It decays after emitting an alpha particle. How many protons and neutrons are left in the nucleus after an alpha emission?
(a) protons = 93, neutrons = 142
(b) protons = 95, neutrons = 144
(c) protons = 93, neutrons = 144
(d) protons = 95, neutrons = 142
|
(15 marks)
|
2
|
(ii) Match the movement of the body part in Column A to the class of lever in Column B.
(iii)
(a) Name the wave used for echo depth sounding.
(b) Give one reason why the waves mentioned in (a) is used for the above purpose.
|
6
|
3
|
(i) (a) Refer to the diagram given below. A lens is made of two materials of different refractive indices (µ1, µ2) as shown. If the rays are coming from a distant object, then how many images will be seen?
(b) A glass lens always forms a virtual, erect, and diminished image of an object kept in front of it. Identify the lens.
(ii) The image given below displays kilowatt-hour meter readings recorded at two distinct points in time.
Assuming a continuously running 2000W air conditioner as the sole electrical device in use, calculate the time interval, in hours, between these two meter readings.
(iii) ABCDE is a regular pentagon with its centre of gravity at O. What will be the most probable position (W, X, Y, Z or O) of the new centre of gravity:
(a) if a piece of clay is attached at point A?
(b) if the pentagon is cut along the line PQ? (Of the remaining part DCBQPE)
(iv) A solid of mass 60 g at 100°C is placed in 150 g of water at 20°C. The final steady temperature is 25°C. Calculate the heat capacity of the solid.
(v) The diagram given below shows a copper wire wound around a U-shape soft iron bar. An iron pin is brought near the arrangement. First Source P and then Source Q are connected across AB, each operating independently.
(a) State True or False: Source P as well as Source Q, when connected across AB, can attract the iron pin.
(b) Justify your answer to (a) with a suitable reason.
(vi)
(a) Name the radiation that is emitted during the decay of a nucleus that has the highest penetrating power.
(b) Does the emission of the above-mentioned radiation result in a change in the mass number?
(vii) Advanced optical sensors in air-to-air missiles use fiber optic cables to transmit light signals with minimal loss. This relies on a physical phenomenon that confines light within the fibers, making the system very dependable for guiding the missile precisely.
(a) Name the optical phenomenon that allows light signals to remain confined within the fiber optic cables during transmission.
(b) Explain the two main conditions necessary for this phenomenon to occur.
For the detailed ICSE Specimen Class 10 Physics Paper 2026 PDF, students can click on the link below:
|
ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026 PDF
How to Download ICSE Physics Specimen Paper for Class 10?
Students can follow the given steps to download the ICSE Physics Specimen Paper for Class 10:
-
Go to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
-
On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications/Specimen Papers”.
-
Look for “Specimen Papers 2026” or “Class X” section.
-
Find “Physics Class 10 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
-
Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
-
The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download button and save as to save it.
-
Open the saved PDF to check formatting, then print if needed.
Is ICSE Physics Sample Paper for Class 10 helpful for the CISCE Board Exam?
Check the key benefits below to understand why the ICSE Physics Sample Paper is helpful for Class 10 students:
-
Helps students understand the latest ICSE exam pattern and marking scheme.
-
Provides clarity on question types, difficulty level, and chapter-wise weightage.
-
Improves problem-solving speed and accuracy through regular practice.
-
Builds confidence by giving a real exam-like experience.
-
Helps identify weak areas and revise important concepts effectively.
-
Enhances time-management skills during the actual CISCE Board Exam.
ICSE Physics Specimen Paper 2026 is an essential resource for Class 10 students aiming to score well in Science Paper 1. By practising the official sample paper regularly, students can strengthen concepts, improve accuracy, and approach the final exam with confidence.
