JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Closed, Correction Window to Open on December 1

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 28, 2025, 11:38 IST

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application correction window opens on December 1, 2025. Candidates can make required changes to their filled applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Window fro December 1
Key Points

  • Candidates can make changes to their filled application form from December 1 to 2, 2025
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window closed on November 27
  • Session 1 exams to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has closed the JEE Main 2026 registration window for the session 1 exam. As per the official notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for JEE Main 2026 session 1 was November 27, 2025. 

With the application window closed, NTA will soon begin the application correction process. Candidates can make changes to their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form from December 1 to 2, 2025. Those who have submitted their JEE Main applications within the deadline and wish to make changes to fields open for editing can log in with their JEE Main login ID and password and make the changes. 

JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the application through the link provided here. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Official Notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction

The JEE Main 2026 application correction window will open on December 1, 2025. Those who have completed the JEE Main application process can make changes to the fields open for editing. The last date to make the necessary changes is December 2, 2025

JEE Main 2026: Fields Open for Editing

The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can check the list below

Actions

Fields

Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address 

Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details 

Photograph of candidate

Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields

Candidate Name or 

Father Name or

Mother Name

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Class 10th/equivalent details 

Class 12th/equivalent details 

State Code of Eligibility

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)

Examination City Selection 

Medium of the examination

Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

Date of Birth 

Gender 

Category 

Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal) 

Signature 

Candidates shall be allowed to add the field

Paper

Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)

Aadhaar details

