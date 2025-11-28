JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Closed, Correction Window to Open on December 1

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has closed the JEE Main 2026 registration window for the session 1 exam. As per the official notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for JEE Main 2026 session 1 was November 27, 2025.

With the application window closed, NTA will soon begin the application correction process. Candidates can make changes to their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form from December 1 to 2, 2025. Those who have submitted their JEE Main applications within the deadline and wish to make changes to fields open for editing can log in with their JEE Main login ID and password and make the changes.

JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the application through the link provided here.