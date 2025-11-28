JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Closed, Correction Window to Open on December 1

Key Points
- Candidates can make changes to their filled application form from December 1 to 2, 2025
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window closed on November 27
- Session 1 exams to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has closed the JEE Main 2026 registration window for the session 1 exam. As per the official notification shared, the last date for candidates to apply for JEE Main 2026 session 1 was November 27, 2025.
With the application window closed, NTA will soon begin the application correction process. Candidates can make changes to their JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form from December 1 to 2, 2025. Those who have submitted their JEE Main applications within the deadline and wish to make changes to fields open for editing can log in with their JEE Main login ID and password and make the changes.
JEE Main 2026 session 1 application correction window will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the application through the link provided here.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Official Notification - Click Here
JEE Main 2026 Application Correction
The JEE Main 2026 application correction window will open on December 1, 2025. Those who have completed the JEE Main application process can make changes to the fields open for editing. The last date to make the necessary changes is December 2, 2025
JEE Main 2026: Fields Open for Editing
The following fields will be open for editing. Candidates can check the list below
|
Actions
|
Fields
|
Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change
|
Mobile Number
E-Mail Address
Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details
Photograph of candidate
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields
|
Candidate Name or
Father Name or
Mother Name
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Class 10th/equivalent details
Class 12th/equivalent details
State Code of Eligibility
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)
|
Examination City Selection
Medium of the examination
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields
|
Date of Birth
Gender
Category
Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal)
Signature
|
Candidates shall be allowed to add the field
|
Paper
|
Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)
|
Aadhaar details
