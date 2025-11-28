ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.

The Chemistry assessment is strictly structured for 100 marks, following the standard Science stream split: a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern rigorously tests your knowledge across Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry units using diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer numerical and reasoning problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Organic Chemistry, is key. By providing a detailed breakdown of the theory paper's sections, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.