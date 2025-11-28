ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026: ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026 helps students to prepare for the exam. The pattern covers different types of questions such as very short answer questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on real life.
The Chemistry assessment is strictly structured for 100 marks, following the standard Science stream split: a high-stakes 70-mark Written Theory Paper and a crucial 30-mark Practical/Project component. The pattern rigorously tests your knowledge across Physical, Inorganic, and Organic Chemistry units using diverse question types from short objective questions to complex long-answer numerical and reasoning problems. Understanding the precise unit-wise weightage, particularly the high allocation for Organic Chemistry, is key. By providing a detailed breakdown of the theory paper's sections, this guide ensures you efficiently allocate study time to high-value topics, guaranteeing a competitive edge in your 2026 board examination.
|
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Exam Name
|
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2025–26
|
Class
|
12
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject
|
Chemistry
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
External Exam Weightage
|
70 Marks
|
Internal Assessment Weightage
|
30 Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Types of Questions
|
MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Medium of Exam
|
Hindi, English
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2025-26
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern for 2025–26 helps students understand how marks are distributed between external and internal assessments. Knowing the pattern allows students to plan their preparation effectively and score better in exams.
|
Subject Name
|
Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
|
Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
|
Chemistry
|
70%
|
30%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Chemistry 2025-26
The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam, presented in a table format:
|
Unit
|
Approximate Marks
|
Unit 1: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
|
4
|
Unit 2: Structure of Atom
|
4
|
Unit 3: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
|
4
|
Unit 4: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
|
6
|
Unit 5: States of Matter
|
4
|
Unit 6: Thermodynamics
|
4
|
Unit 7: Equilibrium
|
4
|
Unit 8: Redox Reactions
|
5
|
Unit 9: Hydrogen and its Compounds
|
5
|
Unit 10: s-Block Elements
|
4
|
Unit 11: Some p-Block Elements
|
4
|
Unit 12: Organic Chemistry
|
6
|
Unit 13: Environmental Chemistry
|
3
|
Unit 14: Chemical Industries
|
5
ISC Class 12 Chemistry Question Format 2025-26
Here's a tabular format showing the types of questions for the ISC Class 12 Chemistry exam 2026, along with their weightage in percentage:
|
Section
|
Question Type
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Section A
|
Objective/MCQs
|
18
|
1
|
18
|
Section B
|
Short Answer (2 marks)
|
Approx 9
|
2
|
18
|
Section C
|
Short to Long Answer (3 marks)
|
Approx 7
|
3
|
21
|
Section D
|
Long Answer (4 marks)
|
Approx 4
|
4
|
16
|
Section E
|
Essay/Descriptive (5 marks)
|
2
|
5
|
10
