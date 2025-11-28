Black Friday Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About the Biggest Shopping Day!

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and is known as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. On this day, retailers offer huge discounts on products, both in stores and online. People often start shopping early in the morning or even stay up late the night before to grab the best Black Friday deals.

Over the years, Black Friday has grown beyond the U.S. and is now celebrated in many countries worldwide. It marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is a chance for customers to buy products at lower prices while retailers increase their sales.

Black Friday Quiz

Now, let's see how much you know about Black Friday with this fun quiz!

