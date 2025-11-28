Black Friday Trivia Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About the Biggest Shopping Day!

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and is known as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. On this day, retailers offer huge discounts on products, both in stores and online. People often start shopping early in the morning or even stay up late the night before to grab the best Black Friday deals.
Over the years, Black Friday has grown beyond the U.S. and is now celebrated in many countries worldwide. It marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is a chance for customers to buy products at lower prices while retailers increase their sales.
Black Friday Quiz
Now, let's see how much you know about Black Friday with this fun quiz!
1. On which day of the week does Black Friday occur?
A) Wednesday
B) Thursday
C) Friday
D) Saturday
Answer: C) Friday
2. Black Friday comes right after which U.S. holiday?
A) Independence Day
B) Thanksgiving
C) Christmas
D) Labor Day
Answer: B) Thanksgiving
3. Which country is Black Friday originally from?
A) United Kingdom
B) Canada
C) United States
D) Australia
Answer: C) United States
4. What is the main purpose of Black Friday?
A) To celebrate a historical event
B) To start the school year
C) To offer huge shopping discounts
D) To honor workers
Answer: C) To offer huge shopping discounts
5. Which of these is true about Black Friday shopping today?
A) It only happens in physical stores
B) It now includes online shopping as well
C) It lasts for one hour
D) It is only for clothing stores
Answer: B) It now includes online shopping as well
6. What is the term for shopping online during Black Friday?
A) Cyber Monday
B) Online Friday
C) Digital Day
D) E-Shopping Day
Answer: A) Cyber Monday
7. Why do people often wake up very early on Black Friday?
A) To attend school
B) To get the best deals before items sell out
C) To watch sports
D) To celebrate Thanksgiving again
Answer: B) To get the best deals before items sell out
8. What is one reason Black Friday has become global?
A) Because the U.S. exports all products
B) Because other countries adopted it for retail sales
C) Because it is a public holiday everywhere
D) Because online stores only sell on this day
Answer: B) Because other countries adopted it for retail sales
9. How can customers save money on Black Friday besides in-store shopping?
A) By avoiding sales
B) By shopping online and using coupons
C) By buying only luxury products
D) By shopping after December
Answer: B) By shopping online and using coupons
Conclusion
Black Friday is more than just a shopping day; it has become a global phenomenon where retailers and customers participate in massive sales.
