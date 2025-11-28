NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle: Check Hints & Answers, November 28, 2025.

NYT Mini Crossword Answers: The NYT Mini Crossword is a compact, engaging daily puzzle that provides a brief yet stimulating challenge for puzzle enthusiasts. Designed with a smaller grid and clever clues, it’s perfect for anyone looking to sharpen their vocabulary and problem-solving abilities in just a few minutes. The Mini Crossword is ideal for all skill levels, from beginners to experienced solvers, offering a mix of general knowledge and wordplay that keeps the experience fresh and enjoyable. Regularly playing the NYT Mini Crossword helps improve cognitive skills, such as pattern recognition and word recall, while also providing a satisfying sense of accomplishment. Whether you’re seeking a quick mental break or want to build your vocabulary, the NYT Mini Crossword is a great choice. Below, you will find the NYT Mini Crossword clues, NYT Mini Crossword hints, and NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025, guiding you through the puzzle and helping enhance your solving experience.

NYT Mini Crossword Clues for November 28: Across & Down Perfect for a short mental break, NYT Mini sharpens your vocabulary and keeps your brain active in just a few minutes. Below are the clues for today's NYT Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025, organized by Across and Down entries to help you solve efficiently. Across Down 1: Major tech purchases on Black Friday 1: Number of days that the first Thanksgiving feast lasted 4: Hit the mall 2: Small, mouselike rodent 5: When many arrive at stores on Black Friday 3: Intelligence bureau worker 6: "Buy one, get one ___" 4: Traditional garment worn at an Indian wedding 7: Clichéd holiday gift for dad 5: Movement of money between accounts, for short Before we reveal any answers, give your brain a quick workout! Try to guess the answers to the NYT Mini Crossword purely from the clues provided.

Resist the temptation to peek at the first letters and trust your vocabulary and reasoning skills. If you hit a wall and those tricky clues have you stumped, don’t worry—we’ll soon unlock some solving power by checking the NYT Mini Crossword hints. NYT Mini Crossword Hints for November 28, 2025 Think of the first letters as the key to unlocking your crossword brain! These gentle hints act as a powerful spark, instantly clarifying the path forward and making those tricky clues feel manageable. Notice how just seeing the initial letter of a word can transform a blank space into a burst of recognition, often allowing you to jumpstart your guesses and secure the answer well before you need the full solution. Let these mini-clues guide you straight to that satisfying completion! Across: T, S, E, F, T

Down: T, V, S, S, E

If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun. Across 1 → TVS

4 → SHOP

5 → EARLY

6 → FREE

7 → TIE Down 1 → THREE

2 → VOLE

3 → SPY

4 → SARI

5 → EFT