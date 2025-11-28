NFL Scores Today: The NFL’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday games are some of the most anticipated events of the season, drawing millions of viewers and fans. According to NFL.com, the average over/under point total for Thanksgiving games in 2025 was the highest in 40 seasons, highlighting the excitement and competitiveness of these matchups. NFL Games Today not only provide thrilling entertainment but also have major implications for playoff races and team standings. In this article, we’ll break down the scores and winners from the top NFL games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, giving you a clear picture of which teams triumphed and why these games mattered. What were the NFL Games Today? The NFL Games Today included the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Games. The NFL slate for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2025 featured several high-stakes matchups. According to the NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025, these were the NFL teams playing today:

Game Winner Score Date & Time Bears vs Eagles Eagles TBA Nov 28, 3 p.m. ET Bengals vs Ravens Ravens 32-14 Nov 27, 8:20 p.m. ET Chiefs vs Cowboys Cowboys 28-31 Nov 27, 4:30 p.m. ET Packers vs Lions Lions 31-24 Nov 27, 1 p.m. ET Each game brought dramatic finishes and standout performances, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. NFL Scores Today: Who won the Bengals vs Ravens Game? The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a Thanksgiving night thriller, ending Baltimore’s five-game winning streak. The game, held on November 27, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. ET, saw the Bengals dominate with a final score of 32–14. Cincinnati’s defense forced five turnovers, and quarterback Joe Burrow returned to lead the offense to victory. Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Aspect Details Date & Time November 27, 2025 at 8:20 p.m. ET Scores 32-14

NFL Scores Today: Who won the Chiefs vs Cowboys Game? The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 27, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams trading touchdowns and dramatic plays. Ultimately, the Cowboys edged out the Chiefs with a final score of 31–28, securing a crucial win in their playoff push. Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys Aspect Details Date & Time November 27, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Scores 28-31 NFL Scores Today: Who won the Packers vs Lions Game? The Green Bay Packers took on the Detroit Lions in a high-scoring Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 27, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Packers emerged victorious with a final score of 31–24, led by quarterback Jordan Love, who threw four touchdown passes. The Lions fought hard, but the Packers' defense made crucial stops late in the game to secure the win.