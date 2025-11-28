CTET 2026 Application Form
NFL Scores Today: Thanksgiving & Black Friday 2025 Winners Revealed!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 28, 2025, 03:42 EDT

The NFL Black Friday Game for Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles will take place Today on November 28. Check the latest NFL scores Today for Thanksgiving and Black Friday Games 2025. Find out who won the top games, including Bengals vs Ravens, Chiefs vs Cowboys, and Packers vs Lions.

NFL Scores Today for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2025 Games.
NFL Scores Today: The NFL’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday games are some of the most anticipated events of the season, drawing millions of viewers and fans. According to NFL.com, the average over/under point total for Thanksgiving games in 2025 was the highest in 40 seasons, highlighting the excitement and competitiveness of these matchups. 

NFL Games Today not only provide thrilling entertainment but also have major implications for playoff races and team standings. In this article, we’ll break down the scores and winners from the top NFL games on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, giving you a clear picture of which teams triumphed and why these games mattered.

What were the NFL Games Today?

The NFL Games Today included the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Games. The NFL slate for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2025 featured several high-stakes matchups. According to the NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2025, these were the NFL teams playing today:

Game

Winner

Score

Date & Time

Bears vs Eagles

Eagles

TBA

Nov 28, 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs Ravens

Ravens

32-14

Nov 27, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs Cowboys

Cowboys

28-31

Nov 27, 4:30 p.m. ET

Packers vs Lions

Lions

31-24

Nov 27, 1 p.m. ET

Each game brought dramatic finishes and standout performances, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

NFL Scores Today: Who won the Bengals vs Ravens Game?

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a Thanksgiving night thriller, ending Baltimore’s five-game winning streak. The game, held on November 27, 2025, at 8:20 p.m. ET, saw the Bengals dominate with a final score of 32–14. Cincinnati’s defense forced five turnovers, and quarterback Joe Burrow returned to lead the offense to victory.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Aspect

Details

Date & Time

November 27, 2025 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Scores

32-14

NFL Scores Today: Who won the Chiefs vs Cowboys Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 27, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams trading touchdowns and dramatic plays. Ultimately, the Cowboys edged out the Chiefs with a final score of 31–28, securing a crucial win in their playoff push.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys

Aspect

Details

Date & Time

November 27, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Scores

28-31

NFL Scores Today: Who won the Packers vs Lions Game?

The Green Bay Packers took on the Detroit Lions in a high-scoring Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 27, 2025, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Packers emerged victorious with a final score of 31–24, led by quarterback Jordan Love, who threw four touchdown passes. The Lions fought hard, but the Packers' defense made crucial stops late in the game to secure the win.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Aspect

Details

Date & Time

November 27, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Scores

31-24

NFL Game Today: Bears vs Eagles

The NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles is taking place on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM Eastern Time, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video. Fans attending in person can expect cool, breezy conditions at the stadium, adding to the excitement of this Black Friday matchup.

Conclusion

The NFL’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday games delivered excitement and drama, with the Ravens, Cowboys, Lions, and Eagles emerging as winners. These games not only provided thrilling entertainment but also had major implications for playoff races and team standings. Fans can look forward to more high-stakes matchups as the season progresses.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • Who won the Packers vs Lions game?
      +
      The Packers won the Packers vs Lions game with a score of 31–24.
    • Who won the Chiefs vs Cowboys game?
      +
      The Chiefs did not win against the Cowboys; the Cowboys won 31–28.
    • Who won the Bengals vs Ravens game?
      +
      The Bengals won the Bengals vs Ravens game with a score of 32–14.

