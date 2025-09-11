Super Bowl Winners: List of NFL Champions by Year

Super Bowl Winners: Any American knows what the Super Bowl means to the nation. The Super Bowl is not just any football game but America’s biggest annual sporting event. It decides the crowning champion of the National Football League every February. Super Bowl is every football lovers’ most awaited moment of the year. Since its start in 1967, the Super Bowl has showcased unforgettable moments and historic matchups.
According to the NFL, twenty franchises have won at least one Super Bowl. Teams like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six titles, making them the most successful franchises in history.
List of Super Bowl Winners by Year: NFL Champion Teams
In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have dominated the big game, thrilling millions of fans and shaping the legacy of professional football with dramatic victories. Here is a comprehensive table of Super Bowl winners, runners-up, scores, and venues:
|
No.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Opposition
|
Score
|
Venue
|
LIX
|
2025
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
40-22
|
New Orleans, LA
|
LVIII
|
2024
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
25-22
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
LVII
|
2023
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
38-35
|
Arizona
|
LVI
|
2022
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
23-20
|
Los Angeles
|
LV
|
2021
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
31-9
|
Tampa
|
LIV
|
2020
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
31-20
|
Miami
|
LIII
|
2019
|
New England Patriots
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
13-3
|
Atlanta
|
LII
|
2018
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
New England Patriots
|
41-33
|
Minneapolis
|
LI
|
2017
|
New England Patriots
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
34-28
|
Houston
|
L
|
2016
|
Denver Broncos
|
Carolina Panthers
|
24-10
|
Santa Clara
|
XLIX
|
2015
|
New England Patriots
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
28-24
|
Phoenix
|
XLVIII
|
2014
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
Denver Broncos
|
43-8
|
New Jersey
|
XLVII
|
2013
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
34-31
|
New Orleans
|
XLVI
|
2012
|
New York Giants
|
New England Patriots
|
21-17
|
Indianapolis
|
XLV
|
2011
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
31-25
|
Arlington
|
XLIV
|
2010
|
New Orleans Saints
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
31-17
|
Miami
|
XLIII
|
2009
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
27-23
|
Tampa
|
XLII
|
2008
|
New York Giants
|
New England Patriots
|
17-14
|
Phoenix
|
XLI
|
2007
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
Chicago Bears
|
29-17
|
Miami
|
XL
|
2006
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
21-10
|
Detroit
|
XXXIX
|
2005
|
New England Patriots
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
24-21
|
Jacksonville
|
XXXVIII
|
2004
|
New England Patriots
|
Carolina Panthers
|
32-29
|
Houston
|
XXXVII
|
2003
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Oakland Raiders
|
48-21
|
San Diego
|
XXXVI
|
2002
|
New England Patriots
|
St. Louis Rams
|
20-17
|
New Orleans
|
XXXV
|
2001
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
NY Giants
|
34-7
|
Tampa
|
XXXIV
|
2000
|
St. Louis Rams
|
Tennessee Titans
|
23-16
|
Atlanta
|
XXXIII
|
1999
|
Denver Broncos
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
34-19
|
Miami
|
XXXII
|
1998
|
Denver Broncos
|
Green Bay Packers
|
31-24
|
San Diego
|
XXXI
|
1997
|
Green Bay Packers
|
New England Patriots
|
35-21
|
New Orleans
|
XXX
|
1996
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
27-17
|
Tempe
|
XXIX
|
1995
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
San Diego Chargers
|
49-26
|
Miami
|
XXVIII
|
1994
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Buffalo Bills
|
30-13
|
Atlanta
|
XXVII
|
1993
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Buffalo Bills
|
52-17
|
Pasadena
|
XXVI
|
1992
|
Washington Redskins
|
Buffalo Bills
|
37-24
|
Minneapolis
|
XXV
|
1991
|
NY Giants
|
Buffalo Bills
|
20-19
|
Tampa
|
XXIV
|
1990
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Denver Broncos
|
55-10
|
New Orleans
|
XXIII
|
1989
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
20-16
|
Miami
|
XXII
|
1988
|
Washington Redskins
|
Denver Broncos
|
42-10
|
San Diego
|
XXI
|
1987
|
NY Giants
|
Denver Broncos
|
39-20
|
Pasadena
|
XX
|
1986
|
Chicago Bears
|
New England Patriots
|
46-10
|
New Orleans
|
XIX
|
1985
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Miami Dolphins
|
38-16
|
Stanford
|
XVIII
|
1984
|
LA Raiders
|
Washington Redskins
|
38-9
|
Tampa
|
XVII
|
1983
|
Washington Redskins
|
Miami Dolphins
|
27-17
|
Pasadena
|
XVI
|
1982
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
26-21
|
Pontiac
|
XV
|
1981
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
27-10
|
New Orleans
|
XIV
|
1980
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
LA Rams
|
31-19
|
Pasadena
|
XIII
|
1979
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
35-31
|
Miami
|
XII
|
1978
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Denver Broncos
|
27-10
|
New Orleans
|
XI
|
1977
|
Oakland Raiders
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
32-14
|
Pasadena
|
X
|
1976
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
21-17
|
Miami
|
IX
|
1975
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
16-6
|
New Orleans
|
VIII
|
1974
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
24-7
|
Houston
|
VII
|
1973
|
Miami Dolphins
|
Washington Redskins
|
14-7
|
Los Angeles
|
VI
|
1972
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
Miami Dolphins
|
24-3
|
New Orleans
|
V
|
1971
|
Baltimore Colts
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
16-13
|
Miami
|
IV
|
1970
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
23-7
|
New Orleans
|
III
|
1969
|
NY Jets
|
Baltimore Colts
|
16-7
|
Miami
|
II
|
1968
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Oakland Raiders
|
33-14
|
Miami
|
I
|
1967
|
Green Bay Packers
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
35-10
|
Los Angeles
(Source: List of Super Bowl Champions- Wikipedia)
Who won the 2025 Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans. This ended the Chiefs’ hopes for a third consecutive title and capped off a record-breaking season for the Eagles.
Conclusion
Super Bowl winners have shaped NFL history, delivering thrilling moments from the Packers’ first victory to recent dramatic battles between league giants. Reviewing past champions helps highlight team legacies and the evolution of American football. Fans and newcomers alike can use this list as a reference to celebrate Super Bowl history and predict the next gridiron legend.
