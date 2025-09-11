Super Bowl Winners: List of NFL Champions by Year

Super Bowl Winners: Any American knows what the Super Bowl means to the nation. The Super Bowl is not just any football game but America’s biggest annual sporting event. It decides the crowning champion of the National Football League every February. Super Bowl is every football lovers’ most awaited moment of the year. Since its start in 1967, the Super Bowl has showcased unforgettable moments and historic matchups.

According to the NFL, twenty franchises have won at least one Super Bowl. Teams like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six titles, making them the most successful franchises in history.

List of Super Bowl Winners by Year: NFL Champion Teams

In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have dominated the big game, thrilling millions of fans and shaping the legacy of professional football with dramatic victories. Here is a comprehensive table of Super Bowl winners, runners-up, scores, and venues: