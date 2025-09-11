Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Super Bowl Winners: List of NFL Champions by Year

By Alisha Louis
Sep 11, 2025, 17:13 EDT

Find the Super Bowl Winners by year for every Football lover. The Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL in the United States. From 1967 to 2025, read about the NFL Champions with game scores, venues & key highlights in NFL history.

Super Bowl Winners: Any American knows what the Super Bowl means to the nation. The Super Bowl is not just any football game but America’s biggest annual sporting event. It decides the crowning champion of the National Football League every February. Super Bowl is every football lovers’ most awaited moment of the year. Since its start in 1967, the Super Bowl has showcased unforgettable moments and historic matchups. 

According to the NFL, twenty franchises have won at least one Super Bowl. Teams like the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have each won six titles, making them the most successful franchises in history. 

In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have dominated the big game, thrilling millions of fans and shaping the legacy of professional football with dramatic victories. Here is a comprehensive table of Super Bowl winners, runners-up, scores, and venues:

No.

Year

Winner

Opposition

Score

Venue

LIX

2025

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

40-22

New Orleans, LA

LVIII

2024

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

25-22

Las Vegas, NV

LVII

2023

Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles

38-35

Arizona

LVI

2022

Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals

23-20

Los Angeles

LV

2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

31-9

Tampa

LIV

2020

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

31-20

Miami

LIII

2019

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

13-3

Atlanta

LII

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

41-33

Minneapolis

LI

2017

New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons

34-28

Houston

L

2016

Denver Broncos

Carolina Panthers

24-10

Santa Clara

XLIX

2015

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

28-24

Phoenix

XLVIII

2014

Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

43-8

New Jersey

XLVII

2013

Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers

34-31

New Orleans

XLVI

2012

New York Giants

New England Patriots

21-17

Indianapolis

XLV

2011

Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers

31-25

Arlington

XLIV

2010

New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts

31-17

Miami

XLIII

2009

Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals

27-23

Tampa

XLII

2008

New York Giants

New England Patriots

17-14

Phoenix

XLI

2007

Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears

29-17

Miami

XL

2006

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

21-10

Detroit

XXXIX

2005

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

24-21

Jacksonville

XXXVIII

2004

New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers

32-29

Houston

XXXVII

2003

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders

48-21

San Diego

XXXVI

2002

New England Patriots

St. Louis Rams

20-17

New Orleans

XXXV

2001

Baltimore Ravens

NY Giants

34-7

Tampa

XXXIV

2000

St. Louis Rams

Tennessee Titans

23-16

Atlanta

XXXIII

1999

Denver Broncos

Atlanta Falcons

34-19

Miami

XXXII

1998

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

31-24

San Diego

XXXI

1997

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

35-21

New Orleans

XXX

1996

Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers

27-17

Tempe

XXIX

1995

San Francisco 49ers

San Diego Chargers

49-26

Miami

XXVIII

1994

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

30-13

Atlanta

XXVII

1993

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

52-17

Pasadena

XXVI

1992

Washington Redskins

Buffalo Bills

37-24

Minneapolis

XXV

1991

NY Giants

Buffalo Bills

20-19

Tampa

XXIV

1990

San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

55-10

New Orleans

XXIII

1989

San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals

20-16

Miami

XXII

1988

Washington Redskins

Denver Broncos

42-10

San Diego

XXI

1987

NY Giants

Denver Broncos

39-20

Pasadena

XX

1986

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

46-10

New Orleans

XIX

1985

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

38-16

Stanford

XVIII

1984

LA Raiders

Washington Redskins

38-9

Tampa

XVII

1983

Washington Redskins

Miami Dolphins

27-17

Pasadena

XVI

1982

San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals

26-21

Pontiac

XV

1981

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

27-10

New Orleans

XIV

1980

Pittsburgh Steelers

LA Rams

31-19

Pasadena

XIII

1979

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

35-31

Miami

XII

1978

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

27-10

New Orleans

XI

1977

Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings

32-14

Pasadena

X

1976

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys

21-17

Miami

IX

1975

Pittsburgh Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

16-6

New Orleans

VIII

1974

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

24-7

Houston

VII

1973

Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins

14-7

Los Angeles

VI

1972

Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins

24-3

New Orleans

V

1971

Baltimore Colts

Dallas Cowboys

16-13

Miami

IV

1970

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

23-7

New Orleans

III

1969

NY Jets

Baltimore Colts

16-7

Miami

II

1968

Green Bay Packers

Oakland Raiders

33-14

Miami

I

1967

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

35-10

Los Angeles

(Source: List of Super Bowl Champions- Wikipedia)

Who won the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans. This ended the Chiefs’ hopes for a third consecutive title and capped off a record-breaking season for the Eagles.

Conclusion

Super Bowl winners have shaped NFL history, delivering thrilling moments from the Packers’ first victory to recent dramatic battles between league giants. Reviewing past champions helps highlight team legacies and the evolution of American football. Fans and newcomers alike can use this list as a reference to celebrate Super Bowl history and predict the next gridiron legend.

Comment Below your Favourite Super Bowl team and who you might think will be the Super Bowl 2026 winner!

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    FAQs

    • Who has won 3 Super Bowls in a row?
      +
      No team has won three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history.
    • Who won the 2025 Super Bowl?
      +
      Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.
    • Who won the last three Super Bowls?
      +
      Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl 2025. Although the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 2024 after their 2023 win. 

