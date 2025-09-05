NFL Awards and Trophies 2025: Full Winners & Fan Guide

Why this Guide and who it’s for? For all the US-based NFL fans who want to know everything about the NFL awards, this guide explains it all with answers to the questions given below: (a) What are the trophies? (b) Who won them in 2025? (c) How those awards are seen and celebrated regionally (stadiums, Super Bowl host city events, fan festivals). NFL Awards & Trophies 2025 Vince Lombardi Trophy: Super Bowl champions’ prize, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co., 22 in tall, 8.75 lb. Lamar Hunt & George Halas Trophies: AFC and NFC championship trophies, redesigned in 2010 to mirror Lombardi. NFL Honors Awards: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY, Coach of the Year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, plus FedEx, Pepsi, Next Gen Stats. 2025 MVP: Josh Allen. Protector of the Year: New 2025 award for offensive linemen, first presented at NFL Honors. Gold Shield Patch: Worn in 2025 by 2024 AP award winners (MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY).

What is NFL Honors? NFL Honors is the league’s annual awards ceremony staged the week of the Super Bowl; it bundles AP awards and partner awards into a single TV-friendly show. In 2025, the ceremony was held in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX week, as per NFL. NFL Honours and Key 2025 winners The NFL Honors ceremony recognises the league’s top performers, including MVPs, rookies, and coaches. Here’s a quick reference of the major 2025 award winners. Award Winner AP Most Valuable Player (MVP) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams) Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings)

Source: NFL List of Team Trophies The list of team trophies is given below: Vince Lombardi Trophy: Super Bowl champions The NFL’s ultimate team prize, presented to each Super Bowl winner. Handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.; standard dimensions are about 22 inches high and about 8.75 lb. It’s sterling silver and instantly recognisable. Lamar Hunt Trophy: AFC champions Awarded to the AFC title-game winner; named after AFL founder Lamar Hunt. The modern sterling-silver design was updated in 2010, so it visually complements the Lombardi. George Halas Trophy: NFC champions Awarded to the NFC title-game winner; named for NFL pioneer George Halas. Also redesigned in 2010 to a silver, hollow football look. Also, read other awards about the List of WNBA Awards and Trophies (2025), Check Who Won & Why! List of New NFL Awards 2025

The list of new NFL awards is given below: Protector of the Year The NFL officially introduced a Protector of the Year award to honour the league’s best offensive lineman; it will be presented at NFL Honors and selected by a panel of former OL standouts. This fills a long-standing gap in end-of-season recognition for the trenches. Gold shield collar patch The NFL debuted a gold NFL-shield patch (inspired by NFL Honors) that will appear on the collars of five 2024 AP award winners during the 2025 season (MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY).

What is the Regional Context, and how do US Fans Experience NFL Awards? The table below showcases the regional context of how the fans in the United States experience the NFL trophies and awards:

Region Key Features Example Northeast (NY / PA / New England) Large stadiums, passionate media, intense rivalries Josh Allen (MVP) & Saquon Barkley (OPOY) dominate coverage; Philly: “What the Lombardi Trophy means to fans” with local quotes, photos, videos Midwest (Chicago / Detroit / MN / KC) Legacy fanbases, trophy lore Conference trophies lifted at home stadiums; galleries: “When the Halas & Hunt trophies came to town” South (FL / TX / LA / GA / TN) Frequent Super Bowl hosts, festival-style celebrations New Orleans 2025 NFL Honors: red-carpet events, Walter Payton award community tie-ins; itinerary: “How to watch NFL Honors in [host city]” West (CA / CO / AZ / WA) Big TV markets, influencer culture West Coast winners (Jared Verse DROY, Patrick Surtain II DPOY) spark media buzz and sponsor activations; local webinars/meetups for Protector of the Year candidates