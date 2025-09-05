NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
NFL Awards and Trophies 2025: Full Winners & Fan Guide

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 5, 2025, 12:42 EDT

Are you ready to learn about the different types of NFL Awards 2025? Let us explore the full list of NFL trophies, MVPs, Rookie winners, the new Protector of the Year honour & how it is experienced.

NFL Awards and Trophies 2025: Full Winners & Fan Guide (Credits: AP News)

Why this Guide and who it’s for?

For all the US-based NFL fans who want to know everything about the NFL awards, this guide explains it all with answers to the questions given below:

(a) What are the trophies?

(b) Who won them in 2025?

(c) How those awards are seen and celebrated regionally (stadiums, Super Bowl host city events, fan festivals). 

NFL Awards & Trophies 2025

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Super Bowl champions’ prize, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co., 22 in tall, 8.75 lb.

Lamar Hunt & George Halas Trophies: AFC and NFC championship trophies, redesigned in 2010 to mirror Lombardi.

NFL Honors Awards: MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY, Coach of the Year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, plus FedEx, Pepsi, Next Gen Stats. 2025 MVP: Josh Allen.

Protector of the Year: New 2025 award for offensive linemen, first presented at NFL Honors.

Gold Shield Patch: Worn in 2025 by 2024 AP award winners (MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY).

What is NFL Honors?

NFL Honors is the league’s annual awards ceremony staged the week of the Super Bowl; it bundles AP awards and partner awards into a single TV-friendly show. In 2025, the ceremony was held in New Orleans during Super Bowl LIX week, as per NFL.

NFL Honours and Key 2025 winners

The NFL Honors ceremony recognises the league’s top performers, including MVPs, rookies, and coaches. Here’s a quick reference of the major 2025 award winners.

Award

Winner

AP Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Offensive Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles)

Defensive Player of the Year

Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams)

Coach of the Year

Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings)

Source: NFL

List of Team Trophies 

The list of team trophies is given below:

Vince Lombardi Trophy: Super Bowl champions

The NFL’s ultimate team prize, presented to each Super Bowl winner. Handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.; standard dimensions are about 22 inches high and about 8.75 lb. It’s sterling silver and instantly recognisable.

Lamar Hunt Trophy: AFC champions

Awarded to the AFC title-game winner; named after AFL founder Lamar Hunt. The modern sterling-silver design was updated in 2010, so it visually complements the Lombardi.

George Halas Trophy: NFC champions

Awarded to the NFC title-game winner; named for NFL pioneer George Halas. Also redesigned in 2010 to a silver, hollow football look.

Also, read other awards about the List of WNBA Awards and Trophies (2025), Check Who Won & Why!

List of New NFL Awards 2025

The list of new NFL awards is given below:

Protector of the Year 

The NFL officially introduced a Protector of the Year award to honour the league’s best offensive lineman; it will be presented at NFL Honors and selected by a panel of former OL standouts. This fills a long-standing gap in end-of-season recognition for the trenches.

Gold shield collar patch 

The NFL debuted a gold NFL-shield patch (inspired by NFL Honors) that will appear on the collars of five 2024 AP award winners during the 2025 season (MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY, DROY). 


You must read US Open 2025: Complete Match Schedule, Finalists & How to Watch, Check Here!

What is the Regional Context, and how do US Fans Experience NFL Awards?

The table below showcases the regional context of how the fans in the United States experience the NFL trophies and awards: 

Region

Key Features

Example 

Northeast (NY / PA / New England)

Large stadiums, passionate media, intense rivalries

Josh Allen (MVP) & Saquon Barkley (OPOY) dominate coverage; Philly: “What the Lombardi Trophy means to fans” with local quotes, photos, videos

Midwest (Chicago / Detroit / MN / KC)

Legacy fanbases, trophy lore

Conference trophies lifted at home stadiums; galleries: “When the Halas & Hunt trophies came to town”

South (FL / TX / LA / GA / TN)

Frequent Super Bowl hosts, festival-style celebrations

New Orleans 2025 NFL Honors: red-carpet events, Walter Payton award community tie-ins; itinerary: “How to watch NFL Honors in [host city]”

West (CA / CO / AZ / WA)

Big TV markets, influencer culture

West Coast winners (Jared Verse DROY, Patrick Surtain II DPOY) spark media buzz and sponsor activations; local webinars/meetups for Protector of the Year candidates

Therefore, the article gives knowledge of how US-based NFL fans provide a complete snapshot of NFL awards and trophies 2025, from the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to conference trophies, NFL Honors winners, and new recognitions like the Protector of the Year.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What’s new about NFL awards in 2025?
      +
      The league added a Protector of the Year award for offensive linemen and launched a gold shield patch for five AP award winners to wear during the following season.
    • What awards are presented at NFL Honors?
      +
      NFL Honors crowns AP MVP, OPOY, DPOY, OROY/DROY, Coach of the Year, Walter Payton Man of the Year, plus partner awards (FedEx Air & Ground, Pepsi Rookie of the Year, Next Gen Stats Moment).
    • What is the Pete Rozelle Trophy?
      +
      The Pete Rozelle Trophy is presented to the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (Super Bowl MVP) on game night. Super Bowl LIX MVP: Jalen Hurts, as per the NFL.
    • Who makes the Vince Lombardi Trophy?
      +
      Tiffany & Co. handcrafts the Vince Lombardi Trophy every year; it’s about 22 in tall and roughly 8.75 lb.

